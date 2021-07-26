Fabian Cancellara's Olympic Games special edition BMC snaps at the airport; Tom Pidcock wins Olympic mountain biking gold for Team GB in Tokyo; No space left at packed seafront bike rack; Van der Poel's scary crash + more on the live blog

It was one of the stories of the opening weekend of the Olympic Games: Anna Kiesenhofer, the 500-1 shot amateur who doesn't even ride for a pro team, winning against a stacked field of the best riders in the world. If that wasn't enough, Kiesenhofer's backstory is just as incredible. The Austrian has a PhD in mathematics from the Technical University of Vienna, as well as spending time at the University of Cambridge studying a whole host of topics we didn't even know existed or begin to explain what they mean...

While at Cambridge, Kiesenhofer rode for the university's cycling club and triathlon club, helping them win the Varsity 25-mile time trial alongside Commonwealth Games Gold Coast bronze medallist Hayler Simmons.

At the 2012 BUCS 10-mile time trial she came dead last, 32nd out of 32...That's 31 people who will be living off the 'I beat an Olympic champion' story at the pub for the rest of their lives.

Kiesenhofer's Twitter bio still reads: 'selected for Tokyo 2021 road race.' That could do with an update, but her tweets show a meticulous scientific approach to training. Just three weeks ago she analysed her CORE body temp sensor's readings and shared papers on isothermic and fixed intensity heat acclimation methods to explain how she planned to adapt to Tokyo's punishing weather conditions.