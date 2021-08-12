Cyclist who allegedly took driver’s keys from ignition following row hands himself in to police

A cyclist who allegedly took a driver’s keys from a car’s ignition following an argument at a set of traffic lights in East Sussex has handed himself into police.

Sussex Police issued an appeal following the incident which happened at around 3.40pm on Saturday 17 July, including a CCTV photograph of the suspect.

They said that according to witnesses, the cyclist had been arguing with a driver at the junction of New Church Road and Boundary Road in Portslade, which lies between Hove and Shoreham-by-Sea.

Police said that the rider then reached through the window of the vehicle and took the set of keys, including the key to the motorist’s house.

There was no news of what might have provoked the altercation.

The cyclist, described as a tall, white male aged around 28 and wearing a red t-shirt, then rode off southwards on Boundary Road.

In their appeal, officers urged anyone who saw the incident, or who has dashcam footage or other information to call them on 101, quoting serial 1137 of 14/07.

They have now confirmed that the cyclist has come forward and their enquiries are continuing.

