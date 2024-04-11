“If I can do it and have fun, you can too”: Councillor with dyspraxia receives high praise from cyclists for learning how to cycle and urging others too; Meet man who’s fixed over 3,000 bikes and donated them to children for free + more on the live blog

I know it can get quite disheartening to see all the rhetoric and lambasting of cyclists, mostly for nothing from not only trolls and strangers online, but sometimes also from your elected representatives. So, here’s a little ray of uplifting news on the live blog to cheer you up this morning.

David Barker, Labour & Co-operative Councillor in Birmingham, has received kudos and glowing remarks from cyclists after he shared his journey of learning to cycle as an adult with dyspraxia, a type of developmental coordination disorder that makes movements and balancing more difficult.

A year ago today, I got a bike for my birthday and tried learning to cycle for the first time. I've made a little video for fun to show my journey over the past twelve months.

I didn't think I'd be able to, so if you've never learned or want to try again, this is your sign🚴 pic.twitter.com/039kclCUxR — Councillor David Barker (@David4BKH) April 10, 2024

He says in the video: “A year ago I set myself the challenge to learn to ride a bike. I got a bike for my birthday, spending the morning watching instructional videos. First, I attempted to balance, then pedal, always expecting to fall or crash. I never did, and within a month, I had the basics down. I even found Bikeability lessons for adults, who, like me, were learning for the first time.

“Growing up, I never tried to learn. I was a clumsy child constantly tripping or bumping into things. At university, I was diagnosed with dyspraxia. Dyspraxia is a neurological condition that makes balance and coordination more difficult. It was a relief at the time to have an explanation for why some things were harder. But it also meant I gave up hoping I could learn to cycle. I thought if I tried, I would just fall off.

“I’ve spent a lot of time as a councillor looking at how to make active travel easier. People were often surprised when I told them I couldn’t cycle, but encouraged me to try. So a year ago, I set myself the challenge to learn to ride a bike. I thought, if I fall off, I can try again. And if I can’t pick it up, at least I’ve tried.

> “Is it drivers’ responsibility to keep cyclists safe on the roads?” asks Good Morning Britain, after Jeremy Vine urges motorists to put “Think Bike” safety stickers on wing mirrors

“I knew it would be nice, getting around the ward quicker, without needing a car. It’s helped me to understand how unsafe cyclists can be on the road. It’s not a surprise to learn more when you pick up a skill. But I didn’t expect it to be so freeing, to feel more confident, less held back.

“I’ve seen parts of the city I hadn’t before, or even just in a new way. It’s also been really fun. I think that’s important. Because if you’re like me and never learnt, or just haven’t cycled in a long time, I hope you see this and think, if I can do it, and have fun, you can too.”

I’m not going to lie, watching the video has made me really want to jump on my bike and go for a quick little spin. What a beautiful and liberating tool a bicycle can be!

Barker, who shared the little video on Twitter, has been showered upon with praise by many cyclists and active travel campaigners, including Jeremy Vine, who congratulated his efforts and welcomed him as one of their own.

87% of UK adults know how to cycle, including one more now!

Only 75% know how to drive a car.

So that's about 5 million more adults knowing how to ride a bike than to drive.

And then there's the children...

Sources: BHF, DfT — Oxfordshire Cycling Network (@OxonCyclingNet) April 10, 2024

Green councillor for Oxford Emily Kerr wrote: “This is such a lovely video, thank-you for sharing and what a brilliant journey. Cycling is such fun isn’t it?!”, while Liz Clements, Birmingham’s Cabinet Minister of Transport, replied saying: “Lovely to see this David and you’re right, that sense of freedom when you’e riding a bike is something special!”

Tim, another cyclist and campaigner from Birmingham said: “Wonderful to see your story, David. Cycling as joy; cycling as liberation. So great that you shared the story. I hope it motivates others to learn to ride, too. However old they are.”