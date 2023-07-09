Spectators cause two crashes in two days at Tour de France, Steff Cras forced to leave and blasts them saying "you have no respect"

Riders have blasted spectators for inadvertently causing two crashes in two days at the Tour de France, with a fan tribute pole taking Lilian Calmejane out today, while a bigger crash yesterday resulted in Steff Cras, placed 13th in the general classification being forced to abandon the Tour, as well as Simon Yates and Mikel Landa losing crucial seconds.

Yesterday's stage eight, which had already caught out Mark Cavendish and ended his final Tour de France with an unfortunate crash, later also saw another pile-up towards the end.

While the cameras didn't pick up how the riders went down, Steff Cras could be seen lying down at the side of the road in visible agony. His angry tweet later revealed that it was caused due to fans spilling on to the road.

"When a spectator step up more than one meter up the road and don’t move when the peloton arrive than you better stay home. You have no respect for the riders. I hope you feel really guilty! I have to leave Le Tour because of you," wrote the Belgian, who was TotalEnergies best-placed rider in the general classification.

Meanwhile, the crash also caught out Jayco-AlUla's Simon Yates, who is in fourth-position and vying for the GC podium, as well as Bahrain Victorious' Mikel Landa, 11th in the GC. Both riders lost 47 seconds after they couldn't chase back the leading bunch.

And then in today's stage nine, which marked a return of the iconic Puy de Dôme climb to Tour de France after 35 long years, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty's Lilian Calmejane became the next victim of spectator's actions.

A bunch of fans had strung up five decorative jerseys between two polesticks in tribute of Raymond Poulidor, who contested an iconic battle with Jacques Anquetil in 1964 at the dormant volcano of Puy de Dôme. However, one of the sticks snapped and the whole raggedly-put thing came down, with Calmejane getting caught up in the contraption of strings and fabric.

"Oh no," said Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch. "What are they playing at?"

The spectator rushed to help him out, but instead got the one of the jerseys thrown back in his face, and a death stare from the understandibly enraged Calmejane.

This is the second time that Calmejane has found himself suffering due to unfortunate events in this Tour de France. After the second stage on last Sunday, the French cyclist shared a furious social media post showing his front tyre covered with tacks that were spread on the road.

"Thank you for this kind of human bullshit," he wrote. "I don't think I was the only victim of a puncture in the end… know that you can fall and get really hurt with your bullshit you morons."

The tacks were believed to have been on the course at around 45km to go when a series of flat tyres, as many as 20, were reported over race radio, Velo reporting that former world champion Mads Pedersen and Australian domestique Luke Durbridge were also affected.

Adam Hansen, president of the CPA, the association representing pro riders and recognised by UCI, also shared a message condemning the spectators' actions after yesterday's incident sent Cras home.

"It's sad when things like this happen. Please fans, if you're standing on the road, then your standing on a race track," he said.

Basque fans at Tour de France 2023 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

While the Tour has seen fantastic spectators so far, first in the Basque country in Spain, then in the Pyrennes and again today up until the Puy de Dôme, crashes due to poor judgement on fans' part is not new.

In the 2021 Tour, a spectator holding the now-infamous 'Allez Opi-Omi' sign caused huge crash in the front of the peloton, bringing down leaders and slowing the riders to a halt. The fan was later fined €1,200 by a French court.

In today's stage, a brave and solo Michael Woods from Israel-Premier Tech put up a legendary climb, a performance for the ages to bag the win on the coveted and iconic summit. He finished a staggering 28 seconds ahead of TotalEnergies' Pierre Latour, while Bahrain Victorious' Matej Mohoric rounded up the podium, a further 7 seconds behind.

In the GC contention, Slovenian Tadej Pogačar gained another crucial seven seconds over rival Jonas Vingegaard, who is still leading in the yellow jersey, but only by 17 seconds now.

Cras' withdrawal yesterday made him the sixth rider to abandon this Tour after Mark Cavendish, Enric Mas, Richard Carapaz, Jacopo Guarnieri and Luis Leon Sanchez. Today's stage also saw another DNS with Lidl-Trek's Quinn Simmons who was forced to leave the race after failing to recover from his injuries sustained in a heavy crash on stage 5.

