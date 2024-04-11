Cyclists could enjoy traffic-free days on Cheddar Gorge as 80% back proposal... but opposition claim "people will be run over by bikes" and "Putin's election was fairer"

Traffic-free days at Cheddar Gorge have taken a step closer to becoming a reality after a consultation saw more than 80 per cent of respondents express support for the idea that closing the road to motor traffic would make the site more accessible for pedestrians, cyclists and other non-vehicular visitors.
The Mendip Hills National Landscape Team said the support for one traffic-free day a month — 71 per cent saying they wanted to see it on a Sunday, while just 17 per cent were not in favour of the road closure — is exciting and the project will be advanced to the next phase, which will see discussions with partners and the Highway Authority to "decide on the best options", although the team did mention the potential for an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) to be used to implement the closure.
Jim Hardcastle from the Mendip Hills National Landscape Team said he was "thrilled to have had so much positive feedback" and stressed that "valuable and interesting points which we will carefully consider" include "the speed at which cyclists may come down the Gorge, the impact on local businesses, the provision of parking and space for vehicles to turn around, and concerns about the length of the diversion route and impact on other roads nearby".
However, he said, "We are confident that we can take these concerns into account when deciding on the next steps in the process."
Despite less than a fifth of the 1,700 respondents expressing opposition to the road closure, the news of the project moving on to the next stage prompted wild criticism and complaints on Facebook, a vocal opposition to the road closure flooding the Mendip Hills National Landscape Team with negative comments.
Some questioned what percentage of respondents were local residents, while another accused the consultation of being "nonsense" and less fair than "Putin's election".
"When you hear the demographic who were polled, they were always going to get the answer they wanted. My only surprise is that it wasn't 90 per cent instead of 80,"
Ché Moore commented.
Another, from Chris Maunders, said: "Leaving it open to pushbikes is a ridiculous idea. To be honest they are more dangerous than the cars because you cannot hear them and they come down that Gorge [at] over 30 miles an hour. People will be run over by bikes all over the place."
However, Steve Wilson also commented: "How can something as innocuous as this get so many people so angry? I wonder if all those shouting about it now, took the same minimal time to actually respond to the consultation?" Likewise, Vanessa Winchester pointed out the vocal opposition was to a plan to close the road for "only one day a month".
The project has been funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to explore the possibility of opening up the beauty of the country's highest inland cliff and the twisting road that runs through the Gorge to more people by closing the road to traffic once a month, enabling horse riders, cyclists, pedestrians and those with limited mobility who might otherwise be unable to enjoy the normally busy road.
During the six-week consultation process, feedback was sought, "especially from local residents", the majority expressing support for the closure.
On top of the headline figure that more than 80 per cent agreed it would make the route more accessible for pedestrians, cyclists and other non-vehicular visitors, and 71 per cent would like to see the road closed on a Sunday, around half of respondents (48 per cent) said they would enjoy the traffic-free environment.
When it came to walking groups, 47 per cent who responded said they would use the route on traffic-free days, while 46 per cent of cycling groups and 45 per cent of families also expressed interest in the idea of utilising the road closure to enjoy the Gorge. A third of respondents said they would like to see live music events, and a quarter said they would like to see theatre performances as part of wider events put on around the road closures.
"We are thrilled to have had so much positive feedback to this proposal and we are grateful to everyone who took the time to respond. We have received many comments expressing support from those who would be more likely to visit the Gorge on traffic-free days to enjoy the beauty and tranquillity of the area," Jim Hardcastle, the manager of the Mendip Hills National Landscape Team said.
"There were some respondents who raised valuable and interesting points which we will carefully consider. These include the speed at which cyclists may come down the Gorge, the impact on local businesses, the provision of parking and space for vehicles to turn around, and concerns about the length of the diversion route and impact on other roads nearby. We are confident that we can take these concerns into account when deciding on the next steps in the process.
"We are excited to take this project into the next phase, and look forward to improving this picturesque location by opening it up to a wider range of visitors. Over the next few months we will be working with partners and the Highway Authority to decide on the best options. Look out for updates from us later in the year.
"There has also been some feedback that covers issues outside the scope of the temporary road closure. These include road improvements, support for local businesses and improved public transport. While these are out of our direct control, we appreciate this feedback being raised with us and will share it with partners who are well placed to respond."
Good in principle , more roads should be closed to cars occasionally. As a cyclist I also know roads closed to cars are more dangerous to ride on since pedestrians are less careful, so I would avoid them . If you are a cyclist who feels entitled to ride quickly through pedestrians then you need to be educated. Ride in a manner that is safe for all and use spaces in a shared way.
I think the concerns about cyclists on the descent are perfectly valid; why not simply ban descending on the car free days? There's a perfectly good loop round from the top of the gorge back to the town of Cheddar which as I recall isn't much more than five miles, mainly on pleasant country roads and mostly downhill. There are loads of good descents in the area for people who like a bit of speed (I am one) but it's the climb that makes Cheddar Gorge so unique.
FFS.
The replies here suggesting that sharing with pedestrians on a car free day will make the descent rubbish need to give their heads a damn good shake.
Enjoy the climb without some impatient mouth breather in an SUV all over your rear tyre wanting to be past, but take your time and relax on the descent and share with care.
If you want to hit terminal velocity then cycle it on one of the other 29 or 30 days of the month.
Having a car free day a month is fantastic, but don;t be gits and screw it up
There's clearly an increased risk on the downhill of a collision, so the question is how best that is managed. "Share with care" is a joint effort and a number are questioning how realistic it is to expect pedestrians of all ages and animals to make it work.
That right there would be the main advantage of the whole thing
Cheddar Gorge is a fantastic descent: not too steep, beautiful, sweeping bends and breathtaking scenery. It flattens out somewhat by the time it reaches the built-up area, too.
I wouldn't fancy caning it down there if pedestrians were going to be in the road. They will need to manage this: either warn peds to keep out of the road (or even to stop, look and listen!) or have a speed limit for riders.
I can't see them warning pedestrians to keep out of the road, given the stated aims of closing the road to motor traffic in the first place, and I'm not sure how they'd enforce a speed limit.
At the risk of attracting the ire of the road.cc massive. Dont the nimbys have a point?
If its sloped then mixing peds and cyclists is madness because there are alway dozy pedestrians and twattish cyclists.
If its not sloped then as you were.....
Some thought should be given to how going downhill is acheiveable - children, dogs will go anywhere and anytime. Oh and squirrels.
Snakes ate all the squirrels.
As mentioned by others many times - the majority of cyclists using the road on the proposed closure dates will be much slower. Most "enthused" riders will be trying to go up as quick as possible - much slower than trying to get down as fast as possible.
Pedestrians are struck down daily by people in motor vehicles at a rate and risk factor much greater than that of being struck by a cyclist. Yes, there will be a small increased risk due to the topography, and the lack of comparible extreme danger, but it's not going to outstrip the existing dangers which are proposed to be removed entirely by closing the road to motor traffic.
If anyone becomes a danger to themselves or others on an open road, they *should* expect to face appropriate punishment. It should be expected that should be no different on a shared space closed to motor traffic.
*I say Should as there are thousands of road traffic offences committed daily that go unpunished due to the fact no evidence exists of their transgressions.
It was steep enough slope last time I visited.
You cant even get people to walk on NSL country lanes,with traffic, with any semblance of sense
Take away the vehicles and its likely to become everyone's worst shared cycle path except with people stopping to take photos of the scenery.
That's before you get mixed ability groups of riders involved, wasnt there a crash years back a rider was seriously hurt or killed avoiding a slower group , may even been a car that just stopped, there ?
It's nice idea, but practical safety wise it needs alot more work
If asking residents and those with families slopes it, more than 55% of the responces slopes it towards the 45% responses from visitors they might have a point, NOT! Maybe the residents of Somerset (36%) are the demographic they don't like
Am I missing something?
The road will be closed to motor traffic to make it more friendly for cyclists and pedestrians.
So the road will probably be full of pedestrian tourists during that open (closed?) day - I honestly can't see a local roadie club using the road during that time for that very reason. And the 'recreational' cyclists on there will be riding along at far less than 30mph.
On the other hand, Chris Saunders, you could also choose to look before walking rather than relying on whether you can hear something coming You know - like (I hope) you do when crossing any other road.
Hearing is the primary sense these days when sight is used for staring at screens.
Most people in London have headphones on too , so I never trust hearing or sight
I wonder how many recreational cyclists will even go down, given they then have to climb back up which may put a lot of them off.
I've never been down my self just 2 or 3 times up it
Never been but love the ideal of this. Well done to all the campaigners