Measuring 44.5cm long, the ergonomically tapered handle is made from sustainably sourced beechwood, treated with linseed oil to protect it from moisture, while the bristle plot is made from Tampico, a Mexican plant I'm told must be grown in the wild, in natural conditions.
Performance on the whole is impressive. The handle length and softness of the bristles make for a speedy clean, and it's safe to use on painted, anodised, polished and plated surfaces.
The extra length of the brush might seem a little unwieldly, but I was surprised at how easily I could tackle hard-to-reach areas. With a decent bike wash, I've got moderately grotty gravel bikes gleaming in 15 minutes.
It does a reasonable job on tyres, but I'd stick to drivetrain-specific brushes for cassettes and chains – the bristle plot isn't sufficiently aggressive here, I'd go for Green Oil's Drive Chain brush instead.
After use, a quick shot of degreaser and warm water rinse is pretty much it on the care front.
The only real sticking point is the price: it's an expensive choice at £52.99 (or £47.99, without the leather strap), and though it should last well, I'm not convinced it's the only brush you need, despite the 'five in one' claims from Green Oil. Compare that with Peaty's Bicycle Brush Set, for example, which is £34.99 for a pack of four to tackle all areas of the bike. The Peaty's handles are waxed beechwood and the bristle plots are made from recycled consumer plastics, so it also has good eco credentials.
Overall, as generic, bike-friendly brushes go, Green Oil has the balance right – it's excellent – but for deep cleansing I'd pair it with the drivetrain-specific Drive Chain brush.
Undeniably pricey and not the only brush you'll need, but excellent for general cleaning
Make and model: Green Oil Massive Brush SLR
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
According to Green Oil, "It makes bike cleaning easy. It's sustainable and looks great.
What is the Massive-Brush for?
Your whole bike. The Bristles are soft yet tough. Scrubbing your chain and sprocket, but also wheel cleaning, as a claw brush for sprocket sets, for hard to reach bits, wheel rims and spoke cleaning. The bristles are soft enough too for the whole bike frame.
The Massive-Brush has a comfortable handle. It's simply awesome."
I wouldn't use it for chains and cassettes, and the bristles are less effective on ingrained grime common to bar tapes. Otherwise, the large handle and gentle bristle plot are incredibly efficient and effective when cleaning large surface areas, while still nimble enough around the bike's more intricate regions.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
There's LOTS of info on Green Oil's site, but in brief:
44cm long, handle made from sustainably sourced rubber trees, biodegradable bristle plot.
Brush handle: Sustainably sourced beech wood from FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) sources. This employs a linseed oil varnish protectant, which can be reapplied annually to preserve and protect the wood.
Bristles are made from Tampico - a Mexican plant that must be grown in wild natural conditions.
The Massive-Brush has a 'cog spike' at the end of the handle. This can be used on dérailleur cogs to remove grime.
Rate the product for quality:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It has proven a very gentle yet generally effective brush for cleaning scuzzy bikes. The bristle plot is gentle enough for delicate surfaces, and the tactile, ergonomic handle ensures it sits nicely in the hand and is comfortable for extended periods.
Other than hanging the brush out to dry thoroughly (as should be done with all brushes), I've given the bristle plot a quick post-use shot of degreaser/bike wash concentrate, working this into a lather before rinsing with warm water to remove any ingrained residual gunk.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very well made and the brush is more nimble than its size and weight might imply. The bristle plot also seems kind to plated, painted, and lacquered surfaces.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing, though it was less effective than some on ingrained grime – saddles and bar tapes being the most obvious examples.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It certainly ain't cheap. Peaty's Bicycle Brush Set is £34.99 for a pack of four to tackle all areas of the bike, and also has good eco credentials, though Hollis felt the tyre brush merited improvement.
If you aren't fazed by plastics, it's possible to buy a decent brush set for half the price, such as Finish Line's for £24.99, and Muc-Off's 5X Premium Brush Set is £37, though the bristle plots deteriorate noticeably over time.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, but while it could work out cheap in the long run, £52.99 is a lot to shell out for a brush.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Generally, yes, if they could bear the cost.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall it's good. It's an excellent design for generic bike cleaning, but there are better options for tackling grimy handlebar tape and oily drivetrain parts, and while I am confident it will repay the investment many times over, £52.99 is pricey for a brush.
Age: 51 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Crossing the road is the big danger for pedestrians, not the cycle path.
More of an oblique reference to a cyclist being taken out when in the cycle lane in the same scenario. Of course the cyclist pretty much gets the...
How many have you seen posted on Social media with cars ? The police don't handle this well in any way .Wether it's cars or bikes. This is a not to...
Lavable neigbourhoods? Could be handy on bins day
Wait - have those wafers been upgraded to chocolate wafers now (or maybe those pink ones?) Or is it all the sugar in the communion wine?
Hi username983, thank you for the comment, and it's great to hear you rate the wheels. The new models have a slightly different design which come...
I'm pleased to say I didn't 'do' Latin, but I was also pleased to learn the origin of 'laconic'
Looks like Specialized dusted off their blueprint for the Tarmac circa 2012-14 to 'create' the Aethos.
Was looking for things to do in Winchester and came across this - Adrenaline Comedy Bike Tour Experience at B3335...
A re-offender too, having been disqualified for speeding in the past. I don't believe in the "reaching for a chewing gum" bollocks either. More...