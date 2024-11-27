The Green Oil Massive Brush does an excellent job of tackling most cleaning jobs quickly, effectively, and kindly. As generic brushes go, there's much to like. However, there are better choices for heavily-ingrained patina, the sort common to handlebar tapes and some saddles, and it wouldn't be my first choice for chains and cassettes.

> Buy now: Green Oil Massive Brush SLR for £52.99 from Green Oil

Measuring 44.5cm long, the ergonomically tapered handle is made from sustainably sourced beechwood, treated with linseed oil to protect it from moisture, while the bristle plot is made from Tampico, a Mexican plant I'm told must be grown in the wild, in natural conditions.

Performance on the whole is impressive. The handle length and softness of the bristles make for a speedy clean, and it's safe to use on painted, anodised, polished and plated surfaces.

The extra length of the brush might seem a little unwieldly, but I was surprised at how easily I could tackle hard-to-reach areas. With a decent bike wash, I've got moderately grotty gravel bikes gleaming in 15 minutes.

It does a reasonable job on tyres, but I'd stick to drivetrain-specific brushes for cassettes and chains – the bristle plot isn't sufficiently aggressive here, I'd go for Green Oil's Drive Chain brush instead.

After use, a quick shot of degreaser and warm water rinse is pretty much it on the care front.

The only real sticking point is the price: it's an expensive choice at £52.99 (or £47.99, without the leather strap), and though it should last well, I'm not convinced it's the only brush you need, despite the 'five in one' claims from Green Oil. Compare that with Peaty's Bicycle Brush Set, for example, which is £34.99 for a pack of four to tackle all areas of the bike. The Peaty's handles are waxed beechwood and the bristle plots are made from recycled consumer plastics, so it also has good eco credentials.

If you weren't fazed by plastics and similar, you can go a lot cheaper – Finish Line's five-piece Brush Set is £24.99, and Muc-Off's 5X Premium Brush Set is £37.

Overall, as generic, bike-friendly brushes go, Green Oil has the balance right – it's excellent – but for deep cleansing I'd pair it with the drivetrain-specific Drive Chain brush.

Verdict

Undeniably pricey and not the only brush you'll need, but excellent for general cleaning