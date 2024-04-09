“Is it drivers’ responsibility to keep cyclists safe on the roads?” asks Good Morning Britain as motorists urged to ‘think bike’; Fuming journo mistakenly buys Adidas cycling shoes (because of Rishi Sunak); Is cycling pretentious? + more on the live blog

It looks like it’s a day for divisive internet polls, then.

Because, in direct contravention of the Highway Code, ITV’s ever insightful Good Morning Britain took to X/Twitter early this morning to ask viewers, “Is it drivers’ responsibility to keep cyclists safe on the roads?”

Yep, two years on from the updated Highway Code being published, we’re still being treated to national television programmes coming up with nonsense like this.

That head scratching poll, and its accompanying segment on the show, was made in response to live blog stalwart and pedalling presenter Jeremy Vine’s backing of an AA campaign, which has just reached its 10th anniversary, to encourage motorists to place “Think Bike” stickers on their wing mirrors to remind them to keep an eye out for people on bikes – after a survey of 12,700 AA members found that 89 per cent agreed with the statement ‘it’s sometimes hard to see cyclists’.

“I’m so pleased to see that the AA is doing this because, if you’re on two wheels, you do feel quite vulnerable,” Vine said.

“And I always think when you’re in a car – I drive too – you don’t always see that that person on the bicycle is a mum, a sister, somebody’s son, someone’s grandfather, maybe even their great-grandfather.”

So, what did GMB do in response to Vine and the AA’s safety-focused recommendations? Launch a Twitter poll, that’s what:

Jeremy Vine has backed a new campaign urging drivers to place a safety sticker on their wing mirrors to remind them to look out for cyclists. But is it drivers’ responsibility to keep cyclists safe on the roads? — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 9, 2024

So far, rather unsurprisingly for social media, the Highway Code vulnerability hierarchy-backed option ‘Yes’ is taking a thumping, with over 70 per cent opting for ‘No’.

And some of the responses are as equally unsurprising.

“Everyone has a responsibility!” says Craig. “Cyclists can be just as bad as anyone else in a motor vehicle.”

“If we put a sticker on the mirrors that would impede our vision even more by blocking part of the mirror itself,” Stebe said.

“Can cyclists put a sticker somewhere to remind them what a red light means!!!” exclamation mark-loving Sean the Cabbie wrote.

“It’s everyone responsibility to keep themselves safe,” added Chris. “Cyclists should stick to cycle lanes, and adhere to the rules of the road like cars and follow traffic lights. Likewise cars should not be in cycle lanes or park in them etc. Everyone has a role to play in road safety.”

While John popped up with some anti-cycling bingo classics: “Put the sticker next to the cyclist’s tax, insurance, and registration.”

“Let’s start by getting cyclists to get regular eye checks so they recognise and understand what a red traffic light actually means,” Sally added, securing a full house.

Sigh…

“Is it drivers’ responsibility to keep cyclists safe on the roads” pic.twitter.com/2kOG9dbh4U — Cycling in London (@Cycling_In_LDN) April 9, 2024

However, not everyone was falling for the GMB social media intern’s trap.

“This isn’t up for debate, it’s in the Highway Code. 72 per cent of the voters are wrong,” noted Marc, while Sam wrote: “Anyone who chose ‘no’ has failed their driving test”.

Those answering "No" need to read The Highway Code, or hand back their licence. pic.twitter.com/yzWEHZV9qH — Glasgow Fietser (@FietserGlasgow) April 9, 2024

“The fact that drivers need to be reminded to look out for vulnerable road users tells us everything we need to know about the standard of driving in this country,” added Tom.

Well, all that internet polling ultimately led to a short segment at the very tail end of GMB’s schedule, featuring Stop Killing Cyclists co-founder Donnachadh McCarthy and Manchester taxi driver John Consterdine.

“It’s down to all road users to use the roads safely and sanely,” McCarthy said. “However, it is only drivers who have the power to kill other road users, so the responsibility lies with the driver.

“And something like 70 per cent of drivers close pass, 50 per cent of drivers break the speed limit, and 30 per cent of drivers use mobile phones. I saw two Land Rover drivers on Sunday swanning down a lane on their mobiles. They should be looking for cyclists and the road, not their phones.”

Avid cyclist Jeremy Vine has backed a new campaign after 89% of respondents in a survey admitted that they find it difficult to spot cyclists whilst driving. But is it drivers’ responsibility to keep cyclists safe? pic.twitter.com/R1aisjcueq — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 9, 2024

“I agree with Donnachadh to a certain extent,” replied John. “But we should have legislation that if drivers have to drive safely, cyclists should also obey the rules of the road.

“If I hit a cyclist, there’s going to be a serious accident. But if a cyclist hits me, then he just cycles away and I’m left with a damaged vehicle.”

Hmmm… Don’t worry, it gets worse.

“Shouldn’t there be training for cyclists? Or a sticker that says ‘Beware, I’m going to do something crazy’.”

Presenter Kate Garraway, seemingly oblivious to the Highway Code, then jumped in by saying she sees a lot of cyclists “wafting across lanes and going through red lights” in London, and questioned why there was no pressure on cyclists to act safely.

“This red light canard needs to be put to bed,” interjected McCarthy. “99 per cent of people who get killed by people breaking red lights are killed by drivers breaking the red light.

“In Holland, 70 per cent of kids cycle to school and they do it safely. It’s two per cent in Britain. We’re way behind Europe.”

And finally, Labour politician-turned-dancing enthusiast Ed Balls got involved, asking whether cycle lanes and cycling infrastructure makes it safer for motorists, before John threw in a few more chestnuts about pavement riding and e-bike speeds, and Kate asked, rather remarkably, “Is that the answer? Some kind of enforced Highway Code, like a driving test, insurance and responsibility, for cyclists?”

Now, imagine that, actually reading the Highway Code…