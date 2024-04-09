“Is it drivers’ responsibility to keep cyclists safe on the roads?” asks Good Morning Britain as motorists urged to ‘think bike’; Fuming journo mistakenly buys Adidas cycling shoes (because of Rishi Sunak); Is cycling pretentious? + more on the live blog

It looks like it’s a day for divisive internet polls, then.
Because, in direct contravention of the Highway Code, ITV’s ever insightful Good Morning Britain took to X/Twitter early this morning to ask viewers, “Is it drivers’ responsibility to keep cyclists safe on the roads?”
Yep, two years on from the updated Highway Code being published, we’re still being treated to national television programmes coming up with nonsense like this.
> Changes to the Highway Code mean very little if they are not known or followed by motorists
That head scratching poll, and its accompanying segment on the show, was made in response to live blog stalwart and pedalling presenter Jeremy Vine’s backing of an AA campaign, which has just reached its 10th anniversary, to encourage motorists to place “Think Bike” stickers on their wing mirrors to remind them to keep an eye out for people on bikes – after a survey of 12,700 AA members found that 89 per cent agreed with the statement ‘it’s sometimes hard to see cyclists’.
> AA "Think Bikes" awareness campaign admits drivers don't look, suggests wing mirror stickers will remind them
“I’m so pleased to see that the AA is doing this because, if you’re on two wheels, you do feel quite vulnerable,” Vine said.
“And I always think when you’re in a car – I drive too – you don’t always see that that person on the bicycle is a mum, a sister, somebody’s son, someone’s grandfather, maybe even their great-grandfather.”
So, what did GMB do in response to Vine and the AA’s safety-focused recommendations? Launch a Twitter poll, that’s what:
So far, rather unsurprisingly for social media, the Highway Code vulnerability hierarchy-backed option ‘Yes’ is taking a thumping, with over 70 per cent opting for ‘No’.
And some of the responses are as equally unsurprising.
“Everyone has a responsibility!” says Craig. “Cyclists can be just as bad as anyone else in a motor vehicle.”
“If we put a sticker on the mirrors that would impede our vision even more by blocking part of the mirror itself,” Stebe said.
“Can cyclists put a sticker somewhere to remind them what a red light means!!!” exclamation mark-loving Sean the Cabbie wrote.
“It’s everyone responsibility to keep themselves safe,” added Chris. “Cyclists should stick to cycle lanes, and adhere to the rules of the road like cars and follow traffic lights. Likewise cars should not be in cycle lanes or park in them etc. Everyone has a role to play in road safety.”
While John popped up with some anti-cycling bingo classics: “Put the sticker next to the cyclist’s tax, insurance, and registration.”
“Let’s start by getting cyclists to get regular eye checks so they recognise and understand what a red traffic light actually means,” Sally added, securing a full house.
Sigh…
However, not everyone was falling for the GMB social media intern’s trap.
“This isn’t up for debate, it’s in the Highway Code. 72 per cent of the voters are wrong,” noted Marc, while Sam wrote: “Anyone who chose ‘no’ has failed their driving test”.
“The fact that drivers need to be reminded to look out for vulnerable road users tells us everything we need to know about the standard of driving in this country,” added Tom.
Well, all that internet polling ultimately led to a short segment at the very tail end of GMB’s schedule, featuring Stop Killing Cyclists co-founder Donnachadh McCarthy and Manchester taxi driver John Consterdine.
“It’s down to all road users to use the roads safely and sanely,” McCarthy said. “However, it is only drivers who have the power to kill other road users, so the responsibility lies with the driver.
“And something like 70 per cent of drivers close pass, 50 per cent of drivers break the speed limit, and 30 per cent of drivers use mobile phones. I saw two Land Rover drivers on Sunday swanning down a lane on their mobiles. They should be looking for cyclists and the road, not their phones.”
“I agree with Donnachadh to a certain extent,” replied John. “But we should have legislation that if drivers have to drive safely, cyclists should also obey the rules of the road.
“If I hit a cyclist, there’s going to be a serious accident. But if a cyclist hits me, then he just cycles away and I’m left with a damaged vehicle.”
Hmmm… Don’t worry, it gets worse.
“Shouldn’t there be training for cyclists? Or a sticker that says ‘Beware, I’m going to do something crazy’.”
> The Highway Code for cyclists — all the rules you need to know for riding on the road explained
Presenter Kate Garraway, seemingly oblivious to the Highway Code, then jumped in by saying she sees a lot of cyclists “wafting across lanes and going through red lights” in London, and questioned why there was no pressure on cyclists to act safely.
“This red light canard needs to be put to bed,” interjected McCarthy. “99 per cent of people who get killed by people breaking red lights are killed by drivers breaking the red light.
“In Holland, 70 per cent of kids cycle to school and they do it safely. It’s two per cent in Britain. We’re way behind Europe.”
And finally, Labour politician-turned-dancing enthusiast Ed Balls got involved, asking whether cycle lanes and cycling infrastructure makes it safer for motorists, before John threw in a few more chestnuts about pavement riding and e-bike speeds, and Kate asked, rather remarkably, “Is that the answer? Some kind of enforced Highway Code, like a driving test, insurance and responsibility, for cyclists?”
Now, imagine that, actually reading the Highway Code…
Considering how many idiots on our roads find it impossible to see 2m wide lumps of metal with headlights I'm shocked that they don't see cyclists.
As to "drivers responsiblity to keep cyclists safe on the roads" thats just an intentionally shitty phrasing isn't it. Pretends like cyclists are all nutters that try and get ourselves killed the whole time while the poor sensible driver is scared witless than another cyclist will come out of nowhere. Shockingly, most cyclists do their unmost to keep themselves safe and a massive part of that is mitigating the shit drivers they are surrounded with.
When I am minding my own business just riding along a road a few ft or less from the curb I don't think that its particularly hard to keep me safe.
I would genuinely love for all the twats who struggle with cyclists to spend a few weeks cycling on our roads to find out just how much of the danger posed to cyclists is self inflicted and how much is a direct result of shit driving.
Which points to the old suggestion that everyone who wants a driving licence must first learn to cycle on the road.
Two benefits:
They see it from the perspective of a vulnerable road user and they can also see how easy it is to go a reasonable distance without needing to drive (often quicker on a bike during rush hour too).
Anyone who claims they can't is either freely admitting that it is too dangerous or that they have a severe enough disability that prevents them from doing so which is highly unlikely in almost all cases.
(I've seen one cyclist with what I assume is Parkinsons cycling on a main road on an adult sized tricycle.)
I would expand to say that drivers are required to spend time on a bike on a yearly basis to remind them of how dangerous driving can be.
Yes, Craig, but if a cyclist rides badly/stupidly, they are far more likely to get KSI themselves, not the people driving around in a two tonne wheeled box. If the latter drives badly/stupidly, it is everyone else who is in danger.
If any motorist is challenging the idea that they should be wary around vulnerable road users then they are freely admitting that they should lose the PRIVILEDGE of having a driving licence.
(And that they haven't heard about the Highway Code updates about road user heirarchy.)
Everyone should do an online query:
what is the most dangerous thing that millions of people do almost every day?
https://www.fleetnews.co.uk/fleet-management/risk-management/driving-is-...
RE: Netherlands to close e-bike speed modification loophole
UK: we aren't even really bothered about cars speeding.
Still can't see why we can't simply say "you don't get to buy unclassified, extremely unlikely to be licenced electric motorbikes and scooters in high street shops". Now we have control over our borders (and even before then somehow managed to regulate many products)?
Unclassified and unlicensed two wheel EVs are far less of a problem than all the congestion and air pollution (including from tyres) that heavier four wheel vehicles create. I suspect that they're a lot safer for other road users too as they're a LOT lighter.
I think they should just be legalised as they're part of the traffic solution.
I apply my usual question - what are they doing where cycling is a mainstream form of transport? ... which is where we came in*. So that's mostly a no from me. Why add new untested things of questionable safety to a bad system, which might even suppress the very mode we're struggling to make viable?
I'd qualify that with perhaps making the following legal (subject to appropriate rules):
- e-scooters (no greater max speed / sustained power than e-bikes) on cycle paths. Turns out people just didn't embrace unpowered scooters in much greater numbers than pogo sticks, rollerskates or skateboards. Plus they're really storable / portable.
- maybe some kind of smaller e-delivery vehicles because "better than vans". However I think this quickly runs up against "but will they be better than vans though?" I imagine we'll still have both for some time, but for new ones to be a useful replacement I imagine they'd a) be small but there would be lots of them or b) they'll be ... more like vans. So that's heavy / bulky / have rapid accelleration and possibly higher speeds. Do we want additional (commercial) pressure on cycle infra - before we've even build any worth the name in most places?
* I think in NL the true answer is "it's complicated" (though they're thinking about this at least...). Just like roads are how they are in the UK because of the predominance of cars I think some of the stability of the system comes from the massive volume of "ordinary people cycling" there. In fact there are actually several extra legal categories beyond the UK there: 2 kinds of petrol scooters (bromfiets / snorfiets) and speed-pedalecs, which I think are now in the higher-speed motor scooter category. BUT there are more restrictions for these classes - at least "legally"...
Oh ... and there are also microcars!
Is it driver's responsibility to keep cyclist safe by... *checks notes* ... looking where they are driving?
