Live blog

“Is it drivers’ responsibility to keep cyclists safe on the roads?” asks Good Morning Britain as motorists urged to ‘think bike’; Fuming journo mistakenly buys Adidas cycling shoes (because of Rishi Sunak); Is cycling pretentious? + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Ryan Mallon – still recovering from a tough weekend on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles – is back with more cycling news and views on the live blog
Tue, Apr 09, 2024 10:17
SUMMARY

“Is it drivers’ responsibility to keep cyclists safe on the roads?” asks Good Morning Britain as motorists urged to ‘think bike’; Fuming journo mistakenly buys Adidas cycling shoes (because of Rishi Sunak); Is cycling pretentious? + more on the live blogAA Think Bike campaign sticker
10:54
Cyclists in London 1 - copyright Simon MacMichael
“Is it drivers’ responsibility to keep cyclists safe on the roads?” asks Good Morning Britain, after Jeremy Vine urges motorists to put “Think Bike” safety stickers on wing mirrors

It looks like it’s a day for divisive internet polls, then.

Because, in direct contravention of the Highway Code, ITV’s ever insightful Good Morning Britain took to X/Twitter early this morning to ask viewers, “Is it drivers’ responsibility to keep cyclists safe on the roads?”

Yep, two years on from the updated Highway Code being published, we’re still being treated to national television programmes coming up with nonsense like this.

> Changes to the Highway Code mean very little if they are not known or followed by motorists

That head scratching poll, and its accompanying segment on the show, was made in response to live blog stalwart and pedalling presenter Jeremy Vine’s backing of an AA campaign, which has just reached its 10th anniversary, to encourage motorists to place “Think Bike” stickers on their wing mirrors to remind them to keep an eye out for people on bikes – after a survey of 12,700 AA members found that 89 per cent agreed with the statement ‘it’s sometimes hard to see cyclists’.

AA Think Bike campaign sticker

> AA "Think Bikes" awareness campaign admits drivers don't look, suggests wing mirror stickers will remind them

“I’m so pleased to see that the AA is doing this because, if you’re on two wheels, you do feel quite vulnerable,” Vine said.

“And I always think when you’re in a car – I drive too – you don’t always see that that person on the bicycle is a mum, a sister, somebody’s son, someone’s grandfather, maybe even their great-grandfather.”

So, what did GMB do in response to Vine and the AA’s safety-focused recommendations? Launch a Twitter poll, that’s what:

So far, rather unsurprisingly for social media, the Highway Code vulnerability hierarchy-backed option ‘Yes’ is taking a thumping, with over 70 per cent opting for ‘No’.

And some of the responses are as equally unsurprising.

“Everyone has a responsibility!” says Craig. “Cyclists can be just as bad as anyone else in a motor vehicle.”

“If we put a sticker on the mirrors that would impede our vision even more by blocking part of the mirror itself,” Stebe said.

“Can cyclists put a sticker somewhere to remind them what a red light means!!!” exclamation mark-loving Sean the Cabbie wrote.

“It’s everyone responsibility to keep themselves safe,” added Chris. “Cyclists should stick to cycle lanes, and adhere to the rules of the road like cars and follow traffic lights. Likewise cars should not be in cycle lanes or park in them etc. Everyone has a role to play in road safety.”

While John popped up with some anti-cycling bingo classics: “Put the sticker next to the cyclist’s tax, insurance, and registration.”

“Let’s start by getting cyclists to get regular eye checks so they recognise and understand what a red traffic light actually means,” Sally added, securing a full house.

Sigh…

However, not everyone was falling for the GMB social media intern’s trap.

“This isn’t up for debate, it’s in the Highway Code. 72 per cent of the voters are wrong,” noted Marc, while Sam wrote: “Anyone who chose ‘no’ has failed their driving test”.

“The fact that drivers need to be reminded to look out for vulnerable road users tells us everything we need to know about the standard of driving in this country,” added Tom.

Well, all that internet polling ultimately led to a short segment at the very tail end of GMB’s schedule, featuring Stop Killing Cyclists co-founder Donnachadh McCarthy and Manchester taxi driver John Consterdine.

“It’s down to all road users to use the roads safely and sanely,” McCarthy said. “However, it is only drivers who have the power to kill other road users, so the responsibility lies with the driver.

“And something like 70 per cent of drivers close pass, 50 per cent of drivers break the speed limit, and 30 per cent of drivers use mobile phones. I saw two Land Rover drivers on Sunday swanning down a lane on their mobiles. They should be looking for cyclists and the road, not their phones.”

“I agree with Donnachadh to a certain extent,” replied John. “But we should have legislation that if drivers have to drive safely, cyclists should also obey the rules of the road.

“If I hit a cyclist, there’s going to be a serious accident. But if a cyclist hits me, then he just cycles away and I’m left with a damaged vehicle.”

Hmmm… Don’t worry, it gets worse.

“Shouldn’t there be training for cyclists? Or a sticker that says ‘Beware, I’m going to do something crazy’.”

> The Highway Code for cyclists — all the rules you need to know for riding on the road explained

Presenter Kate Garraway, seemingly oblivious to the Highway Code, then jumped in by saying she sees a lot of cyclists “wafting across lanes and going through red lights” in London, and questioned why there was no pressure on cyclists to act safely.

“This red light canard needs to be put to bed,” interjected McCarthy. “99 per cent of people who get killed by people breaking red lights are killed by drivers breaking the red light.

“In Holland, 70 per cent of kids cycle to school and they do it safely. It’s two per cent in Britain. We’re way behind Europe.”

And finally, Labour politician-turned-dancing enthusiast Ed Balls got involved, asking whether cycle lanes and cycling infrastructure makes it safer for motorists, before John threw in a few more chestnuts about pavement riding and e-bike speeds, and Kate asked, rather remarkably, “Is that the answer? Some kind of enforced Highway Code, like a driving test, insurance and responsibility, for cyclists?”

Now, imagine that, actually reading the Highway Code…

14:57
2024 Paris-Roubax Junior riders on track apron during sprint
“Somebody needs to show these kids how to race on a velodrome!” More Paris-Roubaix controversy as fans point out winning rider in junior race using same part of the velodrome that saw Tim van Dijke relegated in men’s edition, and UCI “consistency” slammed

Paris-Roubaix might soon be fading into the distance for another year, but the controversies surrounding this year’s lightning-fast Hell of the North show no signs of going away anytime soon.

On Sunday, 24-year-old Tim van Dijke secured a face-saving eighth place for his hugely depleted Visma-Lease a Bike team, attacking a nine-rider group in the Roubaix velodrome to cap off a promising day on the cobbles for the young Dutch rider.

However, Van Dijke’s eighth place was soon demoted to 16th by the race commissaires, who spotted the Visma-Lease a Bike rider riding on the apron of the track, beneath the blue section known as the cote d’azur (the start of the velodrome proper), as he launched his attack.

While normal track racing rules don’t apply in a road race like Roubaix (which is why, as Magnus Backstedt pointed out on the road.cc Podcast, you often see riders sprinting on the blue band), it is arguable that Van Dijke’s move saw him drift off what constitutes the official race course, and onto the track infield.

However, with the UCI road rules not featuring any regulations for racing on velodromes, the officials instead relegated Van Dijke for irregular sprinting.

But, to add another layer of complexity to things, footage has emerged online of the sprint that decided the junior men’s Paris-Roubaix earlier that morning – which, if the same rules were applied across all the Roubaix weekend events – would have seen most of the winning move disqualified for riding off the track.

The finale to what was a cracking U19 race – which your current live blogger was lucky enough to witness from the front seat of the Grenke-Auto Eder team car – saw world junior champion Albert Philipsen attack a lead group of six who had entered the velodrome together after a fluid, frenetic race.

17-year-old Dane Philipsen – who is set to turn pro with Lidl-Trek in 2025 – had crashed hard on the Carrefour de l’Arbre, looking despondent as he sat forlornly on the grass verge, but soon showcased some Van der Poel-esque skills and power to regain his position in the front group.

However, Philipsen’s late attack came to naught, as he was caught by two Slovenia riders, Jakob Ormzel and Erazem Valjavec who, as the clip originally posted on the Les Amis de Paris-Roubaix Faecbook page shows, clearly led the chasing group right across the apron, effectively cutting the corner of the track, and provoking quite a few grumbles of discontent from fans in the velodrome.

The extended version of the clip also shows all four leading riders, including the world champion this time, again descending well beyond the cote d’azur on the final bend, with a visibly distraught Philipsen forced to settle for fourth behind winner Ormzel, with Valjavec completing a Slovenian one-two.

One spectator who watched the sprint in the velodrome couldn’t believe the flagrant ‘circumvention’, shall we say, of the traditional rules of track racing and told me, “Somebody needs to show these kids how to race on a velodrome!”

Meanwhile, others online have pointed out the disparity between Van Dijke’s relegation and the leniency afforded to the juniors earlier that day.

“If Tim van Dijke was relegated for riding on the red segment of the velodrome then these four riders should be relegated while Albert Philipsen should receive the victory,” Cycling YouTuber Benji Naesen wrote on Twitter, unaware of Philipsen also straying off the track a lap later (though as another Twitter user noted, the Dane was simply following the riders in front on that occasion).

“UCI consistency is once again 0 per cent. The UCI set the precedent with the Van Dijke relegation, and didn’t follow through when the same move decided the race in a different age category.”

“Big fail by the commissaires but too late to disqualify them now,” added Mihai Simon.

“The problem is that Van Dijke has not been downgraded on any specific point of the rules. There’s a legal vacuum (or at least a legal uncertainty),” noted Eurosport commentator Antoine Besson.

“For what it’s worth I don’t think Tim van Dijke or any of these in the video should be penalised,” said Peter. “If it’s rideable then it should be allowed, in the same way that people ride off the cobbles during a cobbled sector for an advantage.”

Ah, Paris-Roubaix. It’s never simple, is it?

15:59
Were the Paris-Roubaix cobbles “easier” this year? Irish rider Patrick Casey says cobbles during tailwind-affected junior race “weren’t too bad” – despite battered hands and three crashes

After Sunday’s men’s edition of Paris-Roubaix, much was made of Mathieu van der Poel’s pristine hands, after the world champion put in one of the race’s great rides, attacking with 60km to go to secure a Flanders-Roubaix double in the rainbow jersey, in what turned out to be the fastest Queen of the Classics ever.

And while the pre-race discourse centred on the dangers of the cobblestones, particularly in the Arenberg Forest, one rider who emulated Van der Poel on Sunday (by going gloveless that is, not destroying the field) reckoned those notorious rough roads “weren’t too bad at all”, actually.

Yorkshire-born Irish rider Patrick Casey made his debut on Sunday in the junior race for Bora-Hansgrohe development team Grenke-Auto Eder, whose young Dane Theodor Clemmensen finished fifth in that controversial sprint in the velodrome.

Patrick Casey, 2024 Junior Paris-Roubaix

And despite the 18-year-old’s flyweight climber’s frame, Casey coped admirably well on the jagged cobbles of the 111km U19 race (like the women’s race, the only five-star sector missing from the juniors’ route is the fearsome Arenberg), finishing 30th, despite crashing twice in quick succession on Mons-en-Pévèle and hitting the deck again on Carrefour de l’Arbre.

That relatively smooth ride, the youngster noted, owed much to the tailwind that propelled Van der Poel to his record-breaking ride.

“It was a nice time out on my last ever Paris-Roubaix,” the 18-year-old laughed when I asked him what he thought of his debut on the Hell of the North’s cobbles.

“No, it wasn’t too bad, actually. I kind of found that only the more serious sectors, the four stars and five stars, really felt like you were racing on cobbles. I think the easier sectors, when you hit them at race speed given the tailwind today, really weren’t too bad at all.

“Especially given I wasn’t on the front much – expect on Mons-en-Pévèle, I was driving the split – when you’re on the wheels with a tailwind like that, you hit them with such speed that the gaps kind of disappear and everything smooths out.

“It was just one of those classic days at Roubaix really, a lot of carnage, not a lot of control.”

That analysis of the tailwind’s effect on the race was verified by Casey’s Grenke-Auto Eder DS and Bora’s head of scouting, Christian Schrot, who told me that the favourable gusts even made it easier for the team cars to navigate the cobbles.

Casey secured his spot on the Bora development team through the talent-spotting Red Bull Junior Brothers programme, the 2024 round of which ends on 30 April (in case you’re a budding junior looking to turn pro), but that high-powered backing doesn’t mean he’s immune to the old school discipline of European cycling.

> Bora-Hansgrohe and Red Bull launch global talent scouting programme

The Irish rider, who you can hear from in full on an upcoming episode of the road.cc Podcast, accidentally packed two right hand gloves for Roubaix – and with the team willing to instil some tough lessons in their budding pros, he was forced to ride his first Hell of the North gloveless.

Patrick Casey, 2024 Junior Paris-Roubaix

“The options were one inside out, or no gloves. I tried to make some out of tape, but it hasn’t really worked,” he said, sitting on a bench overlooking the Roubaix velodrome after the race, showcasing his blistered hands.

“You’ve gone the whole Van der Poel on your first Roubaix,” I tell him.

“Does he not ride gloves? What a legend,” Casey laughed.

Of course, Casey wasn’t the only Red Bull-backed Yorkshire born rider to have his hands battered by the time he reached Roubaix.

Tom Pidcock, a winner of both the junior and U23 Paris-Roubaix, described the men’s edition as “pretty epic”, before adding that “I mean I couldn’t hold my handlebars at the end, that was my biggest problem.”

What is it with these lads and their lack of gloves? They’ll know it next time there’s a headwind…

15:34
Motorists urged to use Dutch Reach technique after cyclist killed in collision

A 65-year-old cyclist was last month killed in a collision that saw him ride into an open car door, prompting his family to urge motorists to adopt the Dutch Reach technique when opening vehicle doors.

The driver who opened the car door that Martin Walczak hit as he cycled past will face no action, the police have confirmed, with the cyclist’s family now calling on drivers to “safeguard” others by using the door-opening technique recommended in the Highway Code.

Dutch Reach

Read more: > Motorists urged to use Dutch Reach technique after cyclist killed in collision

14:48
In more welcome post-Basque Country crash news, Primož Roglič is back on his bike (indoors, anyway)
13:58
Buyer’s Guide: Best bike saddles 2024 — find a seat to suit you and pedal in comfort, whatever type of bike you ride
bike saddles

> Buyer’s Guide: Best bike saddles 2024

13:19
Some post-Roubaix bike racing – and a photo finish – at the Giro d’Abruzzo

The stretch between Sunday’s Hell of the North and tomorrow’s Brabantse Pijl can feel a bit long, so luckily for us the Giro d’Abruzzo, an Italian stage race last held way back in 2007 but revived for this year, got underway today, with a chaotic sprint in Pescara which saw Bardiani’s Enrico Zanoncello beat JCL’s Matteo Malucelli in a super-tight photo finish:

And I’m not joking when I say it was a very close call:

12:54
Netherlands to close e-bike speed modification loophole

Legislators in the Netherlands are to close a loophole that allows people to ride modified e-bikes capable of providing power assistance above 25km/h.

While it is already prohibited to ride e-bikes that can provide motor assistance above the 25km/h limit (or to trigger the motor via the throttle alone above a 6km/h limit), authorities can currently only intervene when performance enhancements are actually in use.

This means that any feature by which the user can switch a booster kit on and off – either via a physical switch or an app – enables them to avoid a €310 fine.

However, a new proposal, deemed “likely” to be passed by the Dutch parliament, would give officers the ability to impose a fine whenever a bike has a booster kit installed, or where the speed restrictor can be disabled.

2024-rollerbank-fatbike001

Read more: > Netherlands to close e-bike speed modification loophole

12:12
Jonas Vingegaard, 2022 Tour de France stage 20 ITT (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Jonas Vingegaard undergoes successful collarbone surgery, as Tour de France participation hangs in the balance

Reigning two-time Tour de France Jonas Vingegaard’s participation in cycling’s biggest race remains up in the air, after Visma-Lease a Bike today confirmed that the Dane’s recovery time is currently unclear following successful collarbone surgery.

In the wake of last week’s horror crash at the Tour of the Basque Country, Vingegaard was first treated for pneumothorax, before the operations on his fractures could take place.

This morning, Visma-Lease a Bike said in a statement that the 27-year-old’s surgery on his broken collarbone was “successful”.

“He will now spend the next few weeks recovering. It is not yet clear how long this will take,” the team said.

“He is doing well and expresses his gratitude to everyone for their kind words over the past few days.”

11:54
“Of course drivers should look out for vulnerable road users”: DCS Andy Cox on Good Morning Britain’s Highway Code-ignoring poll
10:09
Lotte Kopecky: The only rider to have won on both Roubaix velodromes

Now, that is a fun fact. 

09:46
Paris-Roubaix sabotage update: Woman who threw cap at Mathieu van der Poel’s wheel reportedly a VIP guest and a fan of the world champion

The story about the woman who threw a cap at Mathieu van der Poel, in an apparent act of sabotage as the world champion cruised to one of the most dominant Paris-Roubaix wins of all time, has taken a few more bizarre turns, after it was reported in Belgium that the ‘fan’ in question was a corporate guest at a VIP tent where various companies had invited clients.

She was also revealed to be a fan of the Dutch superstar – perhaps indicating that her actions weren’t malicious – while the company who apparently invited her to stand on the Mérignies à Avelin sector say that she plans to “turn herself in”.

Oh, and there’s also a conspiracy theory floating around claiming she’s the same woman from ‘Allez Opi-Omi’ infamy at the Tour de France. Cycling is a strange sport sometimes…

Mathieu van der Poel cap incident at Paris-Roubaix 2024 (Eurosport/Discovery+)

Read more: > Paris-Roubaix spectator who threw cap at Mathieu van der Poel's bike will face "action", riders' union promises

09:17
Is cycling pretentious? Cyclist asks if sport – and its financial barriers – is “aimed towards the middle to upper classes”

This particular poll has only been up for about an hour, but it has already sparked quite the debate on good ol’ X:

“The barriers to cycling are pretty insane if you have a low budget,” Cycling Twitter stalwart Mark wrote.

“An entry level bike is at least £1K and that’s before you have to spend a fortune on cycling shoes, clothes etc. I saw handlebar tape for £47!

“Is cycling pretentious and aimed towards the middle to upper classes?”

Last time I checked, the ‘Yes’ vote is winning, though the comments are somewhat mixed.

“The biggest factor is that expensive bikes and clothing became the norm,” said Maarten. “If you can look past that, it's actually not too expensive (but you may not blend in).”

“Everything’s expensive,” added Rob Whittle. “Check out the price of replica footy shirts (and they don’t even have any pockets!).”

Meanwhile, commentator Jex Cox broke cycling’s class structure down into two sections:

“It’s nonsense and nothing to do with class,” noted R&T.

“I’ve managed to run decent bikes & kit for years by buying in sales/second hand AND not chasing the latest tech. How much does the latest phone cost?”

What do you reckon?

08:08
2021 Adidas Velosamba 05
“Stop telling me to start cycling!” Annoyed journalist mistakenly buys Adidas Samba cycling shoes (because of Rishi Sunak) – but says he won’t “start wearing Lycra”

I’m not afraid to admit it, but for some reason (well, Paris-Roubaix) the whole Rishi Sunak ruining Adidas Sambas thing passed me by at the weekend.

For those of you also unaware of the PM’s latest internet-fuelled furore (okay, that might be a bit strong), last Thursday Sunak appeared in a Downing Street Instagram interview, promoting his tax policies, wearing a pair of white Sambas, “this year’s It-footwear” and the “shoe of the season” (apparently)… completely ruining their hard-fought reputation in one short, almost certainly waffling clip.

Rishi Sunak, Adidas Sambas

It's like if Boris Johnson showed up head to toe in Rapha in the mid-2010s. I think.

With trainer hipsters now battling to reclaim the Sambas from Britain’s least charismatic prime minister of all time, Evening Standard food and drink writer Josh Barrie decided to buy a personalised pair – only to find out that he’s accidentally bought some Velosambas, the tree-striped brand’s foray into the SPD cycling market (and which received a just okay 7/10 from road.cc reviewer George back in January).

And poor Josh wasn’t happy with his purchase (especially his impulse decision to add a jokey personalised touch, rendering them null and void on the resale market).

“Because Rishi Sunak ruined Adidas Sambas, I decided to buy a pair,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately I bought cycling ones by mistake. I can’t return them because I put ‘what’s for pudding’ down the side for a laugh. Rare that I’m actually annoyed. Today I am.”

2021 Adidas Velosamba 01

> Adidas Velosamba COLD.RDY Cycling Shoes

Despite his rather oblivious purchase (at £130 a pair, that’s a lot of money to spend on shoes without checking they have a space for cleats), Josh still resisted the urge to “reclaim the Sambas” or even take up cycling a bit more.

“Can everyone please stop telling me to start cycling,” he added later. “I enjoy it as a recreational activity on a normal bike without clippy bits for bike hooves but I’m not going to start wearing Lycra, turning up to meetings looking like a sweaty piece of road ham.”

Well it wouldn’t be a blog story without some derogatory reference to Lycra and cyclists in general, would it?

Although as others pointed out, I think Josh missed the point of what the Velosambas are actually for. Because, as a few of our readers noted at the time, as cool as they are, they might be a bit too cool for racing…

Adidas Velosamba comments

Or as James helpfully pointed out, maybe Josh should Google what ‘velo’ means before splashing out on jazzy trainers because a doomed politician wore them… Just a thought.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

65 comments

Avatar
Miller | 9 min ago
0 likes

I rode a good chunk of the PR course on Saturday in the Challenge sportive. Me and about 5000 others - it was an absolute blast. We joined the course at sector 19, Arenberg. A bit of a shame, we didn't get to ride the chicane. The Arenberg cobbles are shockingly bad and a lot of riders really struggled with them. Nothing else was quite as bad. I saw a couple of people fall, I avoided that and the bike was fine. The finish in the velodrome is sensational and no way would I have ridden off the track inside, lol. The challenge sportive is a fantastic event and I highly recommend it.

Avatar
mctrials23 | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Considering how many idiots on our roads find it impossible to see 2m wide lumps of metal with headlights I'm shocked that they don't see cyclists. 

As to "drivers responsiblity to keep cyclists safe on the roads" thats just an intentionally shitty phrasing isn't it. Pretends like cyclists are all nutters that try and get ourselves killed the whole time while the poor sensible driver is scared witless than another cyclist will come out of nowhere. Shockingly, most cyclists do their unmost to keep themselves safe and a massive part of that is mitigating the shit drivers they are surrounded with. 

When I am minding my own business just riding along a road a few ft or less from the curb I don't think that its particularly hard to keep me safe.

I would genuinely love for all the twats who struggle with cyclists to spend a few weeks cycling on our roads to find out just how much of the danger posed to cyclists is self inflicted and how much is a direct result of shit driving. 

Avatar
mitsky replied to mctrials23 | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Which points to the old suggestion that everyone who wants a driving licence must first learn to cycle on the road.
Two benefits:
They see it from the perspective of a vulnerable road user and they can also see how easy it is to go a reasonable distance without needing to drive (often quicker on a bike during rush hour too).

Anyone who claims they can't is either freely admitting that it is too dangerous or that they have a severe enough disability that prevents them from doing so which is highly unlikely in almost all cases.
(I've seen one cyclist with what I assume is Parkinsons cycling on a main road on an adult sized tricycle.)

I would expand to say that drivers are required to spend time on a bike on a yearly basis to remind them of how dangerous driving can be.

Avatar
brooksby | 2 hours ago
1 like

Tw@tter wrote:

“Everyone has a responsibility!” says Craig. “Cyclists can be just as bad as anyone else in a motor vehicle.”

Yes, Craig, but if a cyclist rides badly/stupidly, they are far more likely to get KSI themselves, not the people driving around in a two tonne wheeled box.  If the latter drives badly/stupidly, it is everyone else who is in danger.

Avatar
dubwise | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Road.cc

Still no proper report of the Paris-Roubaix womens race on Saturday where Pfeiffer Georgi, probably gave the performance of her career so far, finished 3rd pipping the GOAT.

Elisa Balsamo also owes a huge debt to Georgi for her 2nd place.

Yet tumbleweeds but lets have an article on a cheat why don't we.

Avatar
David9694 | 2 hours ago
3 likes

£47?? What was that, the Aldi middle aisle? Any advance on...

And how long does it last before I get Jeeves to replace it with fresh? A week? 

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to David9694 | 2 hours ago
4 likes

Refresh the bar tape?

Pah!  Just throw the bike out and buy another one.

Avatar
mitsky | 2 hours ago
4 likes

If any motorist is challenging the idea that they should be wary around vulnerable road users then they are freely admitting that they should lose the PRIVILEDGE of having a driving licence.
(And that they haven't heard about the Highway Code updates about road user heirarchy.)

Everyone should do an online query:
what is the most dangerous thing that millions of people do almost every day?

https://www.fleetnews.co.uk/fleet-management/risk-management/driving-is-...

Avatar
chrisonabike | 3 hours ago
1 like

RE: Netherlands to close e-bike speed modification loophole

UK: we aren't even really bothered about cars speeding.

Still can't see why we can't simply say "you don't get to buy unclassified, extremely unlikely to be licenced electric motorbikes and scooters in high street shops".  Now we have control over our borders (and even before then somehow managed to regulate many products)?

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to chrisonabike | 2 hours ago
1 like

chrisonabike wrote:

RE: Netherlands to close e-bike speed modification loophole

UK: we aren't even really bothered about cars speeding.

Still can't see why we can't simply say "you don't get to buy unclassified, extremely unlikely to be licenced electric motorbikes and scooters in high street shops".  Now we have control over our borders (and even before then somehow managed to regulate many products)?

Unclassified and unlicensed two wheel EVs are far less of a problem than all the congestion and air pollution (including from tyres) that heavier four wheel vehicles create. I suspect that they're a lot safer for other road users too as they're a LOT lighter.

I think they should just be legalised as they're part of the traffic solution.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to hawkinspeter | 33 min ago
0 likes

hawkinspeter wrote:

Unclassified and unlicensed two wheel EVs are far less of a problem than all the congestion and air pollution (including from tyres) that heavier four wheel vehicles create. I suspect that they're a lot safer for other road users too as they're a LOT lighter.

I think they should just be legalised as they're part of the traffic solution.

I apply my usual question - what are they doing where cycling is a mainstream form of transport?  ... which is where we came in*.  So that's mostly a no from me.  Why add new untested things of questionable safety to a bad system, which might even suppress the very mode we're struggling to make viable?

I'd qualify that with perhaps making the following legal (subject to appropriate rules):

- e-scooters (no greater max speed / sustained power than e-bikes) on cycle paths.  Turns out people just didn't embrace unpowered scooters in much greater numbers than pogo sticks, rollerskates or skateboards.  Plus they're really storable / portable.

- maybe some kind of smaller e-delivery vehicles because "better than vans".  However I think this quickly runs up against "but will they be better than vans though?"  I imagine we'll still have both for some time, but for new ones to be a useful replacement I imagine they'd a) be small but there would be lots of them or b) they'll be ... more like vans.  So that's heavy / bulky / have rapid accelleration and possibly higher speeds.  Do we want additional (commercial) pressure on cycle infra - before we've even build any worth the name in most places?

* I think in NL the true answer is "it's complicated" (though they're thinking about this at least...).  Just like roads are how they are in the UK because of the predominance of cars I think some of the stability of the system comes from the massive volume of "ordinary people cycling" there.  In fact there are actually several extra legal categories beyond the UK there:  2 kinds of petrol scooters (bromfiets / snorfiets) and speed-pedalecs, which I think are now in the higher-speed motor scooter category.  BUT there are more restrictions for these classes - at least "legally"...

Oh ... and there are also microcars!

Avatar
Patrick9-32 | 3 hours ago
6 likes

Is it driver's responsibility to keep cyclist safe by... *checks notes* ... looking where they are driving?

Avatar
RoubaixCube | 3 hours ago
2 likes

“An entry level bike is at least £1K and that’s before you have to spend a fortune on cycling shoes, clothes etc. I saw handlebar tape for £47!"

Whoever this is obviously hasnt heard of decathlon then! you can get a half decent bike for £300-500. As for £47 bartape. Most bikes come with bar tape so there shouldnt be any reason to provide your own unless you really want to. Ive used Cinelli Cork bartape since 2015 and you can still get them for around £10-13. Its cheap and lasts forever so long as its in black.

DHB shoes can be picked up for £30-40, Cycling clothes can be picked up on discount during certain periods (is when i tend to pick stuff up) other wise I wear tech-vests/shirts etc from the likes of underarmor. Optional cheap baselayer underneath for wicking, clubman bib shorts from planetX for £30-35 and im very much good to go.

Im never going to be a racing snake so there is very little reason for me to dress like one.

If people want to be gear snobs and spend all their money at rapha then who am I to critisize them? Why should I care what they think of me looking all princely while decked out in my planetx glory?

Avatar
Oldfatgit | 4 hours ago
1 like

When did "Think Bike" become about pushbikes?
Was there always this hyped bollocks when it was about motorbikes?

Avatar
stonojnr | 4 hours ago
2 likes

GMB have airtime to fill, just as live blogs need to be sometimes, with stuff the promotes alot of needless debate.

In anycase the real story is the AA sticker, not the twitter poll, and Im not sure how useful a sticker, that obscures part of what a driver can see in a mirror, really is.

especially as by the time it prompts a driver, when theyve checked their mirrors (yeah right) as a cyclist youll already be well within their danger zone

Avatar
Tom_77 | 6 hours ago
6 likes

Quote:

Britain’s least charismatic prime minister of all time

I think you're forgetting someone.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Tom_77 | 6 hours ago
5 likes

It's a tight field.

Avatar
john_smith replied to chrisonabike | 6 hours ago
0 likes

And what about this one?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/09/david-cameron-donald-tr...

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to chrisonabike | 5 hours ago
5 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

It's a tight field.

At least Gordon Brown had that Stranglers' song about him

(I prefer the Dave Brubeck Quartet original https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Qs1J612nZs)

Avatar
john_smith | 6 hours ago
1 like

Sunak does look very statesmanlike in that getup though. Which just goes to show, no matter how useless you are, people will still take you seriously if you dress the part.

Avatar
Hirsute | 6 hours ago
3 likes

I came here for the wing mirror story.

//pbs.twimg.com/media/GKpjyvOXgAEtY5c?format=jpg&name=small)

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to Hirsute | 6 hours ago
4 likes

Anyone?

no?

OK then.   Door mirror. 1

Avatar
Hirsute replied to Clem Fandango | 6 hours ago
4 likes

C'mon, it's DOOR MIRROR.

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to Hirsute | 5 hours ago
4 likes

Name of thing must be same as description of thing. Me not cope with name that is representative of thing but not directly descriptive. Name confusing and make sad. 

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to Hirsute | 5 hours ago
1 like

DOOR MIRROR!!

Avatar
Pub bike replied to Clem Fandango | 4 hours ago
0 likes

Misnomers are so common there is even a word for them.  Now where is my pet koala bear?

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to Pub bike | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Yes I know.  The reference was to a common refrain from a former member of this parish.  I couldn't give a fig what you call them.

Avatar
john_smith replied to Hirsute | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Do those stickers show where you might expect to see cyclists who are airborne after having been hit by cars?

Avatar
john_smith | 6 hours ago
2 likes

Not that long ago it was considered a fairly working-class sport. Riders turned pro because they felt it offered better prospects than working as a farm labourer or miner.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to john_smith | 6 hours ago
1 like

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sean_Kelly_(cyclist)

Latest Comments

 