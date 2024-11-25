DealClincher x Engwe Bikes Black Friday takeover! Up to £800 off Engwe e-bikes and the chance to win your money back on your order

Want or need some electrical assistance on your rides? With Black Friday deals in full swing, we’re bringing you the latest bargains from Engwe Bikes, offering discounts of up to £800 on their range of e-bikes across a variety of categories. Whether you’re after a compact folding model or a rugged off-roader, there’s something for everyone in their line-up.

Engwe is an e-bike company with a strong reputation in the electric bike market, particularly in Europe, and they look to offer a range of affordable e-bikes for various uses. Engwe's offerings always grab attention, and they currently have an excellent selection of deals, featuring everything from folding e-bikes to fat tyre off-road bikes.

You also have the chance to win back the full cost of your order, with two winners chosen each week and two draws still remaining. Plus, for all orders over £999, you'll receive a free mystery accessory box containing an item valued at up to £109!

And if that's not enough to tempt you, Engwe is offering exclusive discount codes:

ENGWEROAD50 : £50 off orders below £1,000

We've highlighted four of the best deals below, perfect for whether you're after a sweat-free commute to the office, a reliable way to transport the kids to school, or an e-bike built for off-road adventures. Be sure to check out even more great offers on the Engwe Bikes website too.

Engwe's L20 250W 140KM Front Suspension Step-Thru E-bike is now down to £949

Black Friday price: £949

Price after exclusive discount: £899

The Engwe L20 is a step-thru, fat tyre e-bike that will get you where you need to go for not much money. Its frame is ideal for people who are the shorter side, those who find it difficult to lift their leg over a standard-framed bike, or anyone seeking a bike that's easy to get on and off.

True to Engwe's reputation, the L20 has massive 20 x 4 inch tyres, providing all the grip and stability you'll need to confidently tackle a variety of terrains. Powered by a 250W motor with 50 N.m of torque, the L20 is equipped with a 48V, 13Ah battery located under the saddle that offers a range of 140km.

Additional features include a front basket and rear rack to transfer cargo, a Shimano 7-speed groupset, front suspension for added comfort and an LED headlight and taillight for enhanced visibility. Available in four different colours - avocado green, flamingo pink, snow white and onyx black - the L20 is now priced at £949 for this Black Friday special offer.

Save £800 on the Engwe P275 Pro 250W 260 km Torque Sensor Mid-drive Motor Commuting E-bike, just £1,399

Black Friday price: £1,399

Price after exclusive discount: £1,299

The Engwe P275 Pro is a commuting e-bike featuring a diamond-shaped aluminium frame. We previously reviewed its step-thru sibling, the P275 ST, and were particularly impressed. If you're after an easy-to-ride, comfortable and safe commuter/city e-bike, the P275 series is a great choice. Now with £800 lopped off the price, the P275 Pro is available for just £1,399.

The P275 Pro has really distinctive looks thanks to its slanted battery placement integrated into the seatpost area of the bike, resulting in a design that looks quite unlike any other e-bike. The 19.2Ah Samsung battery ensures an impressive range of up to 260 km on a single charge, making it ideal for long commutes or extended rides.

Its maintenance-free Gates Carbon Belt Drive pairs with the 250W Bafang torque sensor motor, offering smooth power with minimal upkeep.

Check out Engwe's P20 250W Quiet Motor with Torque Sensor Folding E-Bike, now 25% off

Black Friday price: £899

Price after exclusive discount: £849

The Engwe P20 is one of the company's latest offerings and is available with £300 off the original asking price, now down to £899. It's a single-speed, belt-drive folder with interesting styling, hydraulic brakes and torque-sensing pedal assist. This practical commuter folds down in just ten seconds, making it perfect for multi-modal commuting or limited storage spaces.

The P20 is the fifth Engwe we've tested to date and also the lightest, weighing a respectable 18.4kg. It offers an excellent range for city commutes, providing up to 100km on a single charge, while the carbon belt drive ensures low maintenance.

The alloy frameset has a futuristic look, with angular lines, smooth welds, and an internally routed rear brake hose.

Pick up the Engwe LE20 250W Mid-drive Torque Sensor Step-Thru Cargo E-bike for £1,549

Black Friday price: £1,549

Price after exclusive discount: £1,399

This final offering from Engwe is their LE20 cargo e-bike. It's a rear loader with racks behind the seat, upon which you can affix accessories like child seats or pannier bags for large items, making it great for taking the kids around town, commuting to work or going for a small shop. It's also a step-thru design, making it easier to get on and off while carrying any cargo.

The LE20 is powered by a 250W, 100Nm mid-drive motor, and the bike can be ordered with either a single 48V 19.2Ah lithium-ion battery for £1,549, or a dual-battery set-up for £1,749. With the dual battery you can get up to 350km of range, and both of the batteries can be fully charged in just 2-3 hours with Engwe's Flash Charge accessory, which is sold separately.

