How can shoes cost nearly as much as a bike? Five cool things coming soon from DMT, Vision, Santini, Gorwear and Carrera

This week, we’ve got shoes that cost nearly as much as a bike (and more than some), but could make you as fast as Pogačar*... plus a 60mm carbon deep wheelset from Vision, a sub-£500 road bike from Carrera, and winter kit designed to protect you against the elements from Gorewear and Santini. The road.cc team has been testing all these exciting new products with the full reviews landing soon.

DMT Pogi's White Shoes (£384.99)

The DMT Pogi's White Shoes are the top-of-the-line model in DMT's cycling footwear range. They feature a carbon sole for stiffness, an AeroSafe pocket to neatly store laces, and a breathable AeroFlex upper made with DMT's knit technology which provides the "perfect combination of aerodynamics, strength, and a functional futuristic look", according to the brand.

A nice touch is that the shoes also feature Ice-Key technology which is designed for emergencies and provides immediate access to critical information such as blood type, current medications, and emergency contact details.

You'll need to part with £385 to make these pro-level shoes yours, as much as some bikes... but believe it or not, this is not the most expensive road cycling shoe on the market. Trek's RSL Knit (£399.99), Scott's Road RC Ultimate (£439.99) and Lake's CX403 (now £450) all cost more and have been reviewed by us in recent years, while Mavic unveiled the now discontinued £900 Comete Ultimate kicks in 2017. You could also get yourself a pair of LoreTwo 3D-printed shoes, with prices starting at £1,060.

At 473g for the pair the DMT Pogi shoes are also lightweight, but will they make Jamie as fast as Pogačar uphill? Stay tuned for the full review to find out how they perform.

* 'Could' is doing some extremely heavy lifting here

Vision SC 60 Disc Carbon Road Wheelset (£1,199.99)

Vision's SC 60 Disc Carbon Road Wheelset is derived from its high-end Metron models, promising "high-level performance" at a reduced cost.

This 60mm deep carbon wheelset features a hookless rim profile and shares an internal rim width of 21mm with the Metron 60 SL Disc wheels. Vision recommends pairing it with tubeless tyres ranging from 25 to 32mm.

The wheelset weighed in at 1,580g on the road.cc Scales of Truth, just around 100g more than the claimed weight of the premium Metron 60 SL Disc wheelset. Check back in a couple of weeks to see how they stack up against higher-end models in Josh's full review.

Carrera Vanquish (£485)

If you're in the market for a bike around the £500 mark, we've just received the Carrera Vanquish at road.cc Towers priced at £485. Carrera describes it as a great choice for "everyday riders and weekend adventurers who are looking for a real step up in their cycling".

The Vanquish offers solid features for its price, including a triple-butted alloy frame with dropped seat stays and a carbon fibre fork. It uses Shimano Claris 2.8 groupset, mechanical disc brakes and comes equipped with 28mm tyres.

Gorewear Spinshift Thermo Bib Tights (£159.99)

Described as a "workhorse bib tight", Gorewear's Spinshift Thermo Bib Tights are designed to help keep you warm and comfortable on cold, damp winter riders with a fleece lining and DWR coating.

Gorewear promises that the Spinshift Thermo Bib Tights don't feel bulky thanks to their ergonomic fit and they use the same dual-density seat pad as in the Spinshift bib shorts.

Other features include 360-degree reflectivity and a mesh pocket on thigh for extra storage space.

Santini Vega+ Winter Jacket (£240)

Santini's Vega+ Winter Jacket is designed for extreme weather conditions offering protection in temperatures ranging from -8°C and +5°C.

The Vega+ Winter Jacket offers a slim fit and is made with Polartec Windbloc which is engineered for maximum protection against wind and moisture in cold weather conditions, and Polartec Alpha Direct fabric lining which is designed to be lightweight, highly breathable and fast drying.

The jacket also features a double opening waterproof front zip, an additional waterproof zip on the chest, rain drainage holes on the back pockets and reflective detailing. Iwein Dekoninck is currently testing the Vega+ Winter Jacket, so check back in a couple of weeks for his full review on how it performed.

