A "nonsense" cycling nutrition plan from Facebook that'll have you begging to stop at a cafe; "London has embraced cycling": New TfL figures show latest increase in cycle journeys + more on the live blog

Welcome to the Thursday live blog! Dan Alexander is on duty, bringing you all your news from the world of cycling as the weekend creeps closer
Thu, Nov 28, 2024 09:22
09:05
A "nonsense" cycling nutrition plan from Facebook that'll have you begging to stop at a cafe

This looks like a pretty quick way to bonk on your next big day out...

Cycling nutrition plan via Facebook

If we assume those 'fluid' bottles are just water, that'll leave you a single bar or gel an hour. Even worse, for the seven-hour slog, you appear to lose one for the final hour. Maybe we'll get Jamie out to see if he can get round a seven-hour day on just three bars and three gels, probably totalling around 120g of carbs, 17 an hour. That's, at the very minimum, three or four times less what I'd be stuffing down, I reckon. Grim... but it would make a funny video for the rest of us.

> How to eat right for sportives and long rides

The graphic was shared on Facebook, the members of the 'Roadbike cycling' group split into those left in disbelief and those laughing. You'd probably be fine on the three-hour one. It might not be particularly fun, especially if it's a smashfest, but you'd survive. No, we still haven't worked out why riding for seven hours only warrants just one extra gel compared with riding for five. Anyway, cue the thoughts of cyclists from across the world...

"Nonsense"

"Short rides depict too much food, long rides not enough. A lot depends on pace however."

"Awful"

"Only one gel for the last 2h of a 7h ride. Lol."

Of course, there is a chance 'fluid' could also be cheekily sneaking in 50g of carb mix to bump up your totals, but unless you're a professional with a support car and soigneurs, that might be a tricky one to pull off.

2022 Tour de France eating drinking - 7.jpeg

Right, my stomach hurts just thinking about gels at this time in the morning, I'm sticking to Lidl's baked goods and sweet treats sections for my nutrition plan.

10:12
On the subject of nutrition and hydration...

10:06
"London has embraced cycling": New TfL figures show latest increase in cycle journeys
Cyclists in London stopped at red light outside marks and spencer - copyright Simon MacMichael

The number of daily cycle journeys in London has increased by five per cent since 2023, with 1.33 million daily journeys taking place in 2024. In new data, published by Transport for London (TfL), the number of cycled journeys is estimated to have increased by 26 per cent since 2019.

While the year-to-year increase from 2023 to 2024 is estimated to be five per cent, the growth was strongest in central London, with an 11.6 per cent. Inner London saw a 4.2 per cent increase and outer London saw a 3.8 per cent increase, as TfL celebrates "Londoners continue to make the most of cycling as a sustainable and affordable way of travelling around the capital".

London cyclists (Ayad Hendy via Unsplash)

London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman said: "It is tremendous that the number of Londoners cycling in the capital continues to grow year-on-year. We are extremely proud of our work to expand the protected cycleway network.

"This data shows that if you build the right infrastructure, people will use it. We will now look to build on this progress, working closely with boroughs to increase the cycle network even further. Enabling more people to make their journeys by walking, cycling and using public transport is key to building a safer and greener London for everyone."

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Oldfatgit | 31 min ago
I guess I'm odd as this time of year I'd normally do a 4 hour gravel ride on 1/2 bottle of water, a latte and a bacon roll.
None of this bar and gel stuff.

