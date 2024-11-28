A "nonsense" cycling nutrition plan from Facebook that'll have you begging to stop at a cafe; "London has embraced cycling": New TfL figures show latest increase in cycle journeys + more on the live blog

This looks like a pretty quick way to bonk on your next big day out...

If we assume those 'fluid' bottles are just water, that'll leave you a single bar or gel an hour. Even worse, for the seven-hour slog, you appear to lose one for the final hour. Maybe we'll get Jamie out to see if he can get round a seven-hour day on just three bars and three gels, probably totalling around 120g of carbs, 17 an hour. That's, at the very minimum, three or four times less what I'd be stuffing down, I reckon. Grim... but it would make a funny video for the rest of us.

The graphic was shared on Facebook, the members of the 'Roadbike cycling' group split into those left in disbelief and those laughing. You'd probably be fine on the three-hour one. It might not be particularly fun, especially if it's a smashfest, but you'd survive. No, we still haven't worked out why riding for seven hours only warrants just one extra gel compared with riding for five. Anyway, cue the thoughts of cyclists from across the world...

"Nonsense"

"Short rides depict too much food, long rides not enough. A lot depends on pace however."

"Awful"

"Only one gel for the last 2h of a 7h ride. Lol."

Of course, there is a chance 'fluid' could also be cheekily sneaking in 50g of carb mix to bump up your totals, but unless you're a professional with a support car and soigneurs, that might be a tricky one to pull off.

Right, my stomach hurts just thinking about gels at this time in the morning, I'm sticking to Lidl's baked goods and sweet treats sections for my nutrition plan.