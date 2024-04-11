Bianchi blames pro cycling team mechanics ignoring "specific instructions" for Paris-Roubaix problems that left Florian Sénéchal's bike like "cardboard" on the cobbles

Bianchi has hit back in the fallout to Paris-Roubaix which saw Florian Sénéchal claim his bike had been on the verge of giving out on the cobbles, the manufacturer blaming Arkea B&B Hotels mechanics for disregarding "specific instructions" about assembling handlebars, causing "disparities in the handling of the bicycles in competition".

Bianchi felt the need to release an at-length statement addressing Sénéchal's comments, the French rider having cut a frustrated figure in the velodrome afterwards, revealing he had four bike changes during the cobbled classic, switching between the aero Bianchi Oltre RC and lighter Specialissima RC models amid repeat mechanicals.

Sénéchal reported hearing "carbon noises", his handlebars coming loose, fears his fork or stem was "starting to give out", and described his bike as having become "cardboard" on the cobbles.

In reply, Bianchi said it learnt of the problems with "surprise and concern" and has discussed the issues with the team.

All Bianchi frames and components have successfully passed the validation test protocols in accordance with the ISO 4210-5 standard, which certifies their suitability for use in total safety by our customers, and by professional athletes equipped by Bianchi. With specific reference to the demands of racing on cobblestones – and in particular Paris-Roubaix, one of the most demanding races for bicycles and their components – the Arkea B&B Hotels organisation carried out several tests that validated the use of both the Bianchi Specialissima RC and Oltre RC models. The numerous pre-race tests and the continuous use in competition of the Bianchi RC models by Team Arkea-B&B Hotels in the Northern classics, including Luca Mozzato's second place at the Tour of Flanders on the Oltre RC, demonstrate the total efficiency and effectiveness of the Bianchi Reparto Corse models, even in very high-stress races. Following discussions between Bianchi and the technical staff of the team, it emerged that the specific instructions provided by Bianchi for assembling the handlebars of bikes were disregarded in some cases, causing disparities in the handling of the bicycles in competition. Regardless of competitive and performance contexts, Bianchi considers the safety of its customers and professional athletes to be of paramount importance. The company constantly invests not only in research and development but also in laboratory and road testing activities which guarantee the use of its products in total safety. Bianchi reiterates its support for Team Arkea B&B Hotels with renewed positivity, looking forward to the upcoming important events of the season with the aim of taking more victories and consolidating the top ten position in the UCI WorldTour rankings.

The French rider who finished 60th said afterwards that "it wasn't going well with my bike" and suggested the team had a "technical problem" that needed investigating.

"My fork or my stem was starting to give out," he told French cycling website Cyclism Actu. "There were carbon noises and it was becoming cardboard. I got scared and stopped to change bikes. In any case, I couldn't go any faster because I couldn't pull on the handlebars. And I didn't want to fall on my collarbone.

"I had to change bikes four times. At the Carrefour de l'Arbre, the handlebars of my second bike came loose."

Sénéchal's complaints come a year after Bianchi stood by the safety of the integrated aero handlebar on its Oltre RC road bike used during last year's classics after Hugo Hofstetter broke two sets of bars during the Grand Prix de Denain.

At the time, Bianchi said, "The possible breakage of a carbon fibre handlebar is a predictable condition as a consequence of a strong impact generated by uncontrollable dynamics." In other words, due to crash impacts.