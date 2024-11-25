Burglar avoids jail for stealing bikes worth $100,000 from Lance Armstrong

A burglar who stole six high-value bikes from Lance Armstrong's storage unit in Texas last year has avoided jail. Ethan Harms pleaded guilty to theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 and burglary of a building, offences he received two 42-month community supervision sentences for, although they are to run concurrently.

Information from an affidavit, reported by KXAN, notes that Harms and a second suspect stole four Trek bikes, a Cannondale SuperSix Evo and a Ventum GS1 gravel bike from Armstrong's Extra Space storage unit next to the Capital of Texas Highway in Austin between the 10th and 12th of December 2023.

The total value of the stolen bikes was estimated at $105,800, which police ascertained with the help of Armstrong's executive assistant Dave Bolch, as well as Jeffrey Rosenberg, who runs sports memorabilia business Tristar Productions.

One bike taken was a 2010 Trek Madone with SRAM Red and Bontrager wheels, a bike used by Armstrong in road races and triathlons between 2010 and 2012. Bolch pointed out another of Armstrong's Madones had fetched $50,000 at auction, making this the most valuable bike stolen by Harms.

Another item taken was a "custom one-off" mountain bike frame with a custom paint job that had been built specifically for Armstrong, Bolch again suggesting it could have reached $30,000 at auction "on the low end".

A 2016 Cannondale SuperSix Evo with SRAM eTap, Zipp carbon wheels and a custom paint job was valued at $10,500, while a 2023 Ventum GS1 with Shimano GRX and Zipp carbon wheels was also taken, the affidavit valuing that brand new model at $8,500.

The final two bikes taken were a Trek S500 frame with Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, valued at $6,500, and a Trek Madone 6.9 frame that had been used by Armstrong's Trek-Livestrong development team.

The total value of the stolen bikes was estimated at $105,800. Harms, 34, was arrested in December and pleaded guilty to the break-in offences. He was sentenced to 42 months of community supervision for each charge, sentences which will run concurrently.

CBS Austin reported as part of his probation he will be required to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $345 in fees. It was reported Harms and another suspect were seen on CCTV footage making two trips to the storage unit to take the bikes.

Three of the bikes were recovered by police during a search of the apartment of Harms' girlfriend, with a stolen firearm and clothing matching what the suspect was seen wearing also found. A second suspect, Shaun Thompson, was also charged over the stolen bikes, although court records state he was not in custody at the time of Harms' sentencing.

It's not the first time the now-retired disgraced pro cyclist Armstrong has been the victim of bike theft. Back in 2009 a Trek Equinox TTX SSL bike was stolen from his Mellow Johnny's bike shop in Austin.

That came just months after his own similar bike was stolen following the prologue of the Tour of California. It was soon recovered when a local resident handed it over to police at Sacramento Police headquarters.