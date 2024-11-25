"I get more abuse on my bike than in my work": Cyclist death sparks MP to highlight "dire situation of underinvestment" in cycling, urges some drivers to change "irrational attitudes"

The death of a cyclist in a collision in Belfast on Thursday has sparked calls for improved cycling infrastructure in the city from campaigners and an MP, politician Claire Hanna suggesting the "dire situation of underinvestment" needs to change and that some drivers have "irrational attitudes" towards people travelling by bike.

Police named Gary McMahon as the cyclist who died in a collision involving a lorry being driven in the Clifton Street area of north Belfast, the 58-year-old passing away at the scene as a result of his injuries. The Police Service of Northern Ireland has asked for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact them, although nobody has been arrested and the circumstances around the collision were described as still unclear.

The death has raised questions about the city's cycling infrastructure, a policy manager at cycling charity Sustrans claiming there are "no safe cycle lanes in north Belfast", as well as SDLP leader Claire Hanna speaking out about the "dire situation of underinvestment and prioritisation" and "irrational attitudes of some drivers towards those trying to reduce congestion by using bikes".

> "Disappointed" cyclists forced to lock bikes on outdoor railings as Belfast's new Grand Central Station opens with no cycle parking provisions

The MP said Mr McMahon's death will only "deter more people" from cycling unless safe cycling infrastructure is provided. She also suggested a conversation about attitudes towards cyclists was also needed.

"People talk about the abuse politicians get. I get more abuse, week in, week out, on my bike than I do in my work," she said. "I don't know whether people are jealous that the cyclist is moving faster than them but I have taken really serious abuse from people for what they perceive as minor infractions."

Hanna had begun by offering condolences to Mr McMahon's family and said the "community" nature of cycling, where "you meet [people] at traffic lights", meant when she heard the news there were multiple people she knew from riding around the city that she feared might have been involved.

"I think it will have genuinely made a lot of cyclists and their families very frightened because there are pinch points in everybody's journeys that are iffy, no matter how cautious or competent the cyclist is," she continued. "This will unfortunately deter more people.

"Nichola Mallon had brought in the Cycle Network Delivery Plan in 2022. That hasn't, as far as I can see, progressed anywhere near adequately. I recall there were about 16 projects on it. I think two have been delivered and I think around 20 per cent of what should have been spent by now.

"It is the fact that cycling is considered an afterthought. There are slivers of great infrastructure, I know we're probably more spoilt than others in south Belfast with the towpath where it is a joy to commute by bicycle as I do most days, but it is absolutely the exception rather than the rule.

"There are some of the great cycling capitals that we all associate with bicycles, Copenhagen would be among them and Amsterdam. But there are other cities who have decided they're going to do it, who didn't have a cycling culture but who actively decided and the fact is — even leaving aside the health benefits and the air quality — there is a massive congestion issue here.

"Basically we've got two choices. We can start knocking down buildings to make the roads wider because the city has a finite space or we can get people as far as possible to travel actively."

Alliance Party MLA Nuala McAllister also told the BBC the death should be a "wake-up call for action", an issue she wants to raise in the Northern Ireland Assembly today.

Likewise, Anne Madden from cycling charity Sustrans called the infrastructure in the north of the city "really poor" and went as far as to say there are "no safe cycle lanes".

"There are a few advisory cycle lanes but that means that cars can park in them, so most cyclists are forced to weave around traffic — and there's a horrendous amount of traffic in north Belfast," she added, explaining she texts her partner an "I've arrived alive" message every day following her cycle to work. "Nobody should have to do that," she said.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said it was "very sorry" to hear of Mr McMahon's death and confirmed it would be "working closely with the PSNI to assist them with their investigation".

"The department is continuing to progress a number of cycling infrastructure improvements in accordance with the Belfast Cycle Network Delivery Plan. We have been undertaking engagement with key user groups in the development of these schemes before we commence statutory processes to implement legislation for new cycle routes," a spokesperson said.

The government department responsible for roads has made headlines recently, a report by the Belfast Telegraph suggesting that a claimed £2.6m investment in a new cycle lane is "misleading" as it is actually funding a road resurfacing for drivers.

> Students claim lack of car parking is harming their studies – but Belfast university tells them to try cycling to class

Northern Ireland's Department for Infrastructure claimed it is the "sole objective to improve" cycling and walking routes, so "significant" cost will be "met from active travel budget" — but questions have been asked about why works also include road "resurfacing".

The Department for Infrastructure also recently launched its new long-term Active Travel Delivery Plan, which aims to deliver over 200km worth of "high quality" cycling and walking infrastructure during the next decade. The announcement was somewhat overshadowed by the comments of one DUP councillor who claimed the government is "prioritising active travel over safety" and one new bike lane being built that was so wide he "thought it was a dual carriageway".