“If you want safety, it’s driver behaviour you need to alter”: Irish police catch flak for asking cyclists to take “personal responsibility” for their and other road users’ safety; Pogačar to race “for the win” at Strade Bianche + more on the live blog

If you were to ask me what use can the police force make of their brand-new, shiny new electric bikes, going around and patrolling cyclists probably wouldn’t be one of the first things that springs to my mind.

But Garda Síochána’s road/traffic account has drawn flak on social media, not just because they found this precise use of their e-bikes, but also for claiming that cyclists are responsible for not only their own, but also other road users’ safety.

This very interesting post on Twitter shows two Gardaí riding their new electric bikes in Raheny, a suburb in Dublin, to partrol.

So far, so good, right? I mean, the police using active travel modes to patrol neighbourhoods, seems like a win-win situation? But maybe not, for these were the next words in their tweet: “It's crucial that cyclists continue to work with us by practicing good road safety, and taking personal responsibility for their own safety and that of other road users.”

Our two new electric bikes in Raheny are being put to use by Gardaí on patrol around Dublin 5. It's crucial that cyclists continue to work with us by practicing good road safety, and taking personal responsibility for their own safety and that of other road users.

Pinning all responsibility for safety on cyclists — not just their own, but also others! On most days, I would be convinced that it was one of those random fake accounts peddling anti-cycling non-sense on social media, only for the snazzy silver check mark to make me realise otherwise.

The air of the replies can be summed best as confused, annoyed, angry, and reproachful (I’m certainly not talking about my feeling here at all). The first comment under the post, made by Hannah Daly, a professor of sustainable energy at UCC, Ireland, reads: “In most cases it’s not possible to take personal responsibility for your safety as a cyclist because the infrastructure mixes you with dangerous vehicles.”

CyclingMikey, or Mike van Erp, mostly known for his road safety campaigning via reporting careless or unsafe drivers, also chimed in: “This is a very foolish tweet. Around 95% of KSI collisions between cyclists and drivers are solely the fault of the drivers. If you want safety, it's driver behaviour that you need to alter.”

Dave Mathieson wrote: “We can take all the personal responsibility possible (and I try to) but in the absence of segregated infrastructure and proactive, effective policing we're only as safe as whatever we get from the worst driver we encounter on our way to work, school or the shops.”

Another cyclist Phil Wright said: “It’s crucial that Garda Traffic work to ensure good road safety by prosecuting those endangering or inconveniencing cyclists when dangerously overtaking them - 24 FCPN issued per year is woeful,” referring to the fact that only 47 fixed charge notices were handed to drivers in the first two years of the dangerous overtaking of a cyclist legislation, meanwhile 5,000 of those were handed to cyclists in four years since FCPNs were introduced for cycling offences.

This is not the first time the Garda has been involved in a deeply divisive cycling issue. In 2021, the police force fined a cyclist for “cycling without reasonable consideration” after he had submitted videos of unsafe overtaking to them, marking a precursor for a similar event that happened earlier this week, with Met prosecuting a cyclist for “riding in the middle of the road” and without due care and attention after he reported a driver using a mobile phone (who was let off with an advisory letter).

And just earlier this year, the Garda Twitter account posted a classic victim-blaming post, informing us that “while on patrol, Naas Roads Policing observed this pedal cyclist in dark clothing with no front or rear lights”.

However, as many – including politicians and cycling campaigners – noted on Twitter soon after the police’s post, wearing “dark clothing” is not against the law, as noted by the police itself when it responded “Oops, we got that wrong” following last year’s ill-advised hi-vis tweet.

It’s not just the police catching the flak from cyclists in Ireland. In January, minister Jack Chambers said that a significant number of motorists are ignoring the law and refusing to slow down, while also continuing to drive while drunk, following his commitment to introduce fast-track legislation that will focus on “life-saver offences”.

Following Chambers’ pledge to clamp down on dangerous drivers, campaigners and cyclists in Ireland were quick to point out what they believe to be the government’s inaction when it comes to road safety in recent years.

“A culture of recklessness has been ALLOWED to develop… There you go, Jack Chambers, fixed that for you,” the Safe Cycling Ireland campaign’s account wrote on Twitter.