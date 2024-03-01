Support road.cc

Live blog

“If you want safety, it’s driver behaviour you need to alter”: Irish police catch flak for asking cyclists to take “personal responsibility” for their and other road users’ safety; Pogačar to race “for the win” at Strade Bianche + more on the live blog

It’s March and the cycling season is fully upon us, Adwitiya is on duty for this Friday live blog before we ride into the weekend (I mean, onto the couch, in front of the tele, for Strade Bianchi and Paris-Nice, and the Manchester derby of course)
Fri, Mar 01, 2024 09:56
"If you want safety, it's driver behaviour you need to alter": Irish police catch flak for asking cyclists to take "personal responsibility" for their and other road users' safety; Pogačar to race "for the win" at Strade Bianche + more on the live blog
13:02
09:14
“If you want safety, it’s driver behaviour you need to alter”: Irish police catch flak for asking cyclists to take “personal responsibility” for their and other road users’ safety
Police in Ireland stop cyclist for not having front or rear lights (Garda Traffic, Twitter)

If you were to ask me what use can the police force make of their brand-new, shiny new electric bikes, going around and patrolling cyclists probably wouldn’t be one of the first things that springs to my mind.

But Garda Síochána’s road/traffic account has drawn flak on social media, not just because they found this precise use of their e-bikes, but also for claiming that cyclists are responsible for not only their own, but also other road users’ safety.

This very interesting post on Twitter shows two Gardaí riding their new electric bikes in Raheny, a suburb in Dublin, to partrol.

So far, so good, right? I mean, the police using active travel modes to patrol neighbourhoods, seems like a win-win situation? But maybe not, for these were the next words in their tweet: “It's crucial that cyclists continue to work with us by practicing good road safety, and taking personal responsibility for their own safety and that of other road users.”

> “Culture of recklessness” has developed on roads, says minister – as cycling campaigners point out government’s “willingness” to ignore road safety issues

Pinning all responsibility for safety on cyclists — not just their own, but also others! On most days, I would be convinced that it was one of those random fake accounts peddling anti-cycling non-sense on social media, only for the snazzy silver check mark to make me realise otherwise.

The air of the replies can be summed best as confused, annoyed, angry, and reproachful (I’m certainly not talking about my feeling here at all). The first comment under the post, made by Hannah Daly, a professor of sustainable energy at UCC, Ireland, reads: “In most cases it’s not possible to take personal responsibility for your safety as a cyclist because the infrastructure mixes you with dangerous vehicles.”

CyclingMikey, or Mike van Erp, mostly known for his road safety campaigning via reporting careless or unsafe drivers, also chimed in: “This is a very foolish tweet. Around 95% of KSI collisions between cyclists and drivers are solely the fault of the drivers. If you want safety, it's driver behaviour that you need to alter.”

Dave Mathieson wrote: “We can take all the personal responsibility possible (and I try to) but in the absence of segregated infrastructure and proactive, effective policing we're only as safe as whatever we get from the worst driver we encounter on our way to work, school or the shops.”

Another cyclist Phil Wright said: “It’s crucial that Garda Traffic work to ensure good road safety by prosecuting those endangering or inconveniencing cyclists when dangerously overtaking them - 24 FCPN issued per year is woeful,” referring to the fact that only 47 fixed charge notices were handed to drivers in the first two years of the dangerous overtaking of a cyclist legislation, meanwhile 5,000 of those were handed to cyclists in four years since FCPNs were introduced for cycling offences.

This is not the first time the Garda has been involved in a deeply divisive cycling issue. In 2021, the police force fined a cyclist for “cycling without reasonable consideration” after he had submitted videos of unsafe overtaking to them, marking a precursor for a similar event that happened earlier this week, with Met prosecuting a cyclist for “riding in the middle of the road” and without due care and attention after he reported a driver using a mobile phone (who was let off with an advisory letter).

> “Making reference to clothing creates confusion about the law and leads to victimisation of cyclists”: Irish Police accused of spreading “misinformation” over “dark clothing” cyclist post, after fining rider with no lights on bike

And just earlier this year, the Garda Twitter account posted a classic victim-blaming post, informing us that “while on patrol, Naas Roads Policing observed this pedal cyclist in dark clothing with no front or rear lights”.

However, as many – including politicians and cycling campaigners – noted on Twitter soon after the police’s post, wearing “dark clothing” is not against the law, as noted by the police itself when it responded “Oops, we got that wrong” following last year’s ill-advised hi-vis tweet.

It’s not just the police catching the flak from cyclists in Ireland. In January, minister Jack Chambers said that a significant number of motorists are ignoring the law and refusing to slow down, while also continuing to drive while drunk, following his commitment to introduce fast-track legislation that will focus on “life-saver offences”.

Following Chambers’ pledge to clamp down on dangerous drivers, campaigners and cyclists in Ireland were quick to point out what they believe to be the government’s inaction when it comes to road safety in recent years.

“A culture of recklessness has been ALLOWED to develop… There you go, Jack Chambers, fixed that for you,” the Safe Cycling Ireland campaign’s account wrote on Twitter.

12:43
12:31
Promising 18-year-old cyclist from Alejandro Valverde's team dies on training ride in Spain

In an unfortunate incident, promising Spanish teenage cyclist Juan Pujalte who rode for Valverde Team-Ricardo Fuentes, headed by former world champion Alejandro Valverde, has died in a training incident in the Murcia region of Spain.

The tragic news was confirmed by The Cycling Federation of the Region of Murcia (FCRM), who released an official statement. The statement read: "With all the pain in our heart we have to report the death by accident of Juan Pujalte Martinez, member of the Murcia cycling team. The great cycling family will miss you."

El País reports that the nature of the fatal incident is yet unknown, but the police have launched an official investigation into it. Pujalte reportedly suffered damage to his spleen and kidney, as well as a head injury and internal bleeding. 

In a post shared on Instagram, Valverde wrote that he was "shocked" by Pujalte’s death, describing the teenager as a "young man in love with cycling". "A big hug and my deepest condolences to his family and friends in these difficult times,” the retired pro added. 

Pujalte’s team released an official statement on social media, writing: “Broken by pain, we regret to confirm the death of our colleague Juan Pujalte, member of Valverde Team-Ricardo Fuentes’ under-23 team. Juan’s smile, his happiness and his passion for life and cycling will be in our hearts every day. Our thoughts are with your family, friends and your team-mates. Rest in peace, Juan."

Pujalte joined Valverde Team-Ricardo Fuentes in the winter of 2023, and had just made the step-up into the under-23 squad. 

He spent the previous two seasons in the junior ranks, racing almost entirely in his native Spain. Last year, he won the Junior Criterium Lorca and rode in the Spanish Championships alongside Murcia’s regional team.

11:43
11:30
Supersapiens cancels all memberships and stops shipping glucose sensors amid "strategic restructuring"
Supersapiens glucose monitor

Supersapiens, the brand behind the continuous blood glucose-monitoring tech that has increased in popularity across the cycling world in recent years, has announced that it is undergoing a "strategic restructuring" amid "an increasingly challenging business environment", with all memberships terminated and shipping of sensors stopped.

> Supersapiens cancels all memberships and stops shipping glucose sensors amid "strategic restructuring"

11:00
2023 Tour de France - Stage 20, Tadej Pogacar © Zac WiLLIAMS SWpix.com (t-a Photography Hub Ltd) - 1
Pogačar to "race for the win" at Strade Bianche, but who stands in his way?

It's March 1, the leap day of the year is past us, it's St David's Day here in Wales, and also it's the day before Strade Bianche 2024, as the cycling season ushers into the sweeping vistas of Italy (the Tirreno-Adriatico also kicks off next Monday). Bring on the racing!

One such 25-year-old, now sporting frosted tips on his hair, would surely be itching to indeed bring the racing on. I'm talking about Tadej Pogačar, the mercurial Slovenian making his season debut tomorrow as he looks to start with a bang, winning in Piazza del Campo, before setting his sights on the coveted, hellish double of Giro-Tour.

Speaking to Cyclingnews, Pogačar said: "I’ve been patient and taken a bit of a slower approach to this year and started racing a bit later. It’s going to be a long season, including two Grand Tours, so new territory for me in that regard. But I’m excited by the prospect, it’s something new.

"My preparation has been really good and we’ll be racing for the win. You never know exactly how you’ll be in the first races and there will be big rivals but I think with our team we can be ready for anything."

Standing in his way would be Visma-Lease a Bike looking to win the second classic of the season with Christophe Laporte and Sepp Kuss, as the team's strongest rider Wout van Aert sits this one out, choosing instead to go for a lengthy campaign of altitude training to prepare for the few missing jewels from his palmares, the Flanders and Roubaix title.

2023 Strade Bianche Pidcock © Zac WiLLIAMS SWpix.com (t-a Photography Hub Ltd) - 3.jpeg

2023 Strade Bianche Pidcock © Zac WiLLIAMS SWpix.com

Elsewhere, Tom Pidcock, who's had a lively start to the season, finishing sixth at the Volta ao Algarve and eighth at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, will also be looking to make a mark at the race he won last time around with a tremendous solo outing.

Other favourites include the much-maligned-by-his-own-boss rider from Soudal Quick-Step Julian Alaphilippe, Lidl-Trek's Andrea Bagioli, Israel Premier-Tech's Stephen Williams, and the 20-year-old French dazzler from Groupama-FDJ Lenny Martinez. And don't write out Ryan's favourite in the peloton, Ben Healy too!

And unfortunately for you all, I'm not getting into the debate of whether Strade Bianche should be the sixth monument or not today... (although no one's stopping you). In the meantime, here, enjoy this video from six years ago of a still-green Wout van Aert (remember when he used to ride for Vérandas Willems–Crelan?) doing everything he can and more to keep up with the relentless Romain Bardet on the agonisingly steep climb of Via Santa Caterina.

10:09
Celebrating for personal reasons...

Not much (maybe a bit, actually), but one of the best places to cycle around in Cardiff (approved by your live blogger) is around Roath Park, and the council has begun construction for a cycle lane around it, which will hopefully make the experience even better!

And what's even more fascinating is that areas surrounding the beautiful park have an average of less than 50 per cent car ownership, hammering home the point how important the cycling route could be, not just for leisurely reasons, but also for safer commuting.

10:16
Councillor urges delivery riders to learn the Highway Code to ward off licensing or insurance rules that would have a “detrimental impact” on cycling
Just Eat cyclist.PNG

An SNP councillor from Glasgow has urged delivery riders to learn and obey the Highway Code, amidst concerns about traffic offences committed by such cyclists led to the proposal of license plates and insurance by his peer. However, the council said it will not support such measures, citing a “significant detrimental impact” on active travel.

> Councillor urges delivery riders to learn the Highway Code to ward off licensing or insurance rules that would have a “detrimental impact” on cycling

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

