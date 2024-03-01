Supersapiens cancels all memberships and stops shipping glucose sensors amid "strategic restructuring"

Supersapiens, the brand behind the continuous blood glucose-monitoring tech that has increased in popularity across the cycling world in recent years, has announced that it is undergoing a "strategic restructuring" amid "an increasingly challenging business environment", with all memberships terminated and shipping of sensors stopped.

The company's website is now empty except for a statement and customers were contacted last night by email as the news was communicated. Supersapiens' main product was the disc-shaped blood sugar tracker, the Abbott Libre Sense Biosensor — used by an increasing number of professional riders, but banned during races — which along with a £130 monthly subscription and app allowed riders to monitor their blood glucose levels with the aim of helping to optimise their nutrition through the real-time data and lessons learnt.

> REVIEW: Supersapiens Glucose Monitoring System Subscription (Monthly)

While much of what will come next for Supersapiens remains at this point unclear, the company stating it "remains steadfast" in its "core mission to empower athletes" and will continue in a "new chapter", the service as it was previously is no more.

An email to customers, shared by DC Rainmaker, explains how "significant changes" include no more sensors being shipped, all memberships being terminated, limitations to the app, and the Supersapiens dashboard closing at the end of March.

A statement that is now displayed when accessing the brand's website said:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce a significant transition in our operations. This period of strategic restructuring is both a reflection of our commitment to our mission and an acknowledgement of the

evolving landscape in which we operate. Despite these changes, our core mission — to empower athletes with innovative insights into their performance — remains steadfast.

‍

The journey we've embarked on together has been marked by remarkable milestones, achieved through the collective effort of our community, our dedicated team, and our inspiring ambassadors and partners. Your unwavering support and commitment have been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of what's possible, embodying the essence of perseverance and excellence. We are Supersapiens.

‍

Our reflection on this journey is filled with gratitude for every athlete, partner, investor, and supporter who has been a part of our story. Your passion, dedication, and commitment to pushing the envelope have been the driving force behind our mission and will continue to guide us as we move forward.

Thank you for your belief in us, for challenging your limits, and for joining us on this incredible journey. As we step into this new chapter, we are filled with optimism and excitement for what the future holds, confident that it will be as passionate, dedicated, and committed to excellence as the path we have travelled together.

Coming with the enticing prospect of helping cyclists to "never bonk again", Supersapiens grew in popularity in recent years, with many professional riders using its products in training. It was however banned by the UCI in-competition, a decision the American brand said it respected and it remained "committed to redefining the preparation of cyclists at all levels".

That decision led EF Education-EasyPost team manager, and former professional rider, Jonathan Vaughters to call the UCI "on brand", suggesting that "if they can't understand it, they ban it".

In 2021, The Cyclists' Alliance had partnered with the sports performance company, two-time Australian national road champion Gracie Elvin arguing that "using evidence-based research and a panel of industry experts, with the support from Supersapiens, will enable us to push for a higher standard of health, well-being, and duty of care in professional women's cycling".

Kristen Faulkner was stripped of her third place at Strade Bianche last year for wearing her continuous glucose monitor during the race. The Jayco AlUla rider could be seen wearing a disc-shaped blood sugar tracker under the sleeve of her jersey during the race and on the podium afterwards.

[Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com]

According to the UCI's regulations, "devices which capture other physiological data, including any metabolic values such as but not limited to glucose or lactate are not authorised in competition".