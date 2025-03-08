Got £21,000 to spend on the "world's most exclusive" bike build at a luxury Girona lodge? Plus get waxed at US Specialized stores, Brompton C Line goes 12-speed + more

Welcome back to a rather sunny edition of Tech of the Week! Hopefully all our British readers are getting a chance to enjoy a weekend ride in the sun. Once you're done we've got plenty of eye-catching new tech to bring you in our weekly round-up, not least a very exclusive bike launch — in fact, it's the "world's most exclusive custom bicycle programme" apparently.

Elsewhere, we've got new bikes, wheels, tyres, accessories, bags and fun updates about waxing and bike-fitting services to get through, so let's not waste any more time.

Stephen Roche* promises "world's most exclusive" bike build that costs £21,000 and includes a luxury cycling holiday

The Collection x Baum (credit: The Bike Tailor)

Here's something a bit different (and very expensive). The Bike Tailor, a bespoke bike fitting service and custom bike maker, is offering financially fortunate customers the chance to build their dream bike, plus a trip to Girona as part of the process. It's been touted as "the world's most exclusive" bike build, and that's probably about accurate, since we've never heard of a luxury holiday being thrown in with a new custom bike.

The Collection by The Bike Tailor (credit: The Bike Tailor)

Teaming up with custom bike builders Baum and Festka, The Bike Tailor is offering one of ten limited edition frames as part of its The Collection project, a bike-buying experience that is centred around the luxury two-night trip to Girona where the ride will be tailored to the purchaser's measurements and needs in consultation with the builder. Kind of like buying a Facebook Marketplace bike from someone in a Travelodge car park, but for the super wealthy.

Managing director Stephen Roche (not THAT Stephen Roche, the 1987 Tour de France champion) has even roped in former pro Nicolas Roche (who is the son of THAT Stephen Roche, not to be confused with the organiser of the trip who is also called Stephen Roche), to lead rides as part of the "dream cycling experience".

The Collection by The Bike Tailor (credit: The Bike Tailor)

"Visiting a bike builder is not always practical," not-THAT-Stephen Roche said.

"Nor is the visit as celebrated as the occasion demands! It's in and out, and we think cyclists purchasing a custom frame deserve more.

The Collection x Baum (credit: The Bike Tailor)

"So to honour the experience of commissioning a dream bike, we decided to bring the builders and their clients together, in person, at a luxury destination for a two-night dream cycling experience in Girona."

The Collection x Baum (credit: The Bike Tailor)

The Bike Tailor is taking bookings for May 19-26 which marks the debut collection with the Australian marque Baum and its founder, Darren

Baum, in residence, alongside complementary Czech builder Festka and its co-founder, Michael Moureček.

Here's the bit many of you will have been waiting to read. For the Baum bike and experience it's £21,000, and the Festka is £19,000.

* A previous version of this article may have implied that The Bike Tailor was headed up by Stephen Roche, the Irish former pro cyclist, which is incorrect. Of course we meant Stephen Roche the bike-fitting expert from the Brighton and Hove area, who is not Stephen Roche the former pro cyclist, and who is not the father of Nico Roche; although in a confusing turn, Roche Jnr has been invited on this trip. Our apologies to Stephen Roche the former pro cyclist for the mix-up, and to anyone else called Stephen Roche who mistakenly receives enquiries about having a custom bike built in the hills of Catalonia. Aaannnddd breathe...

The Collection x Baum (credit: The Bike Tailor)

For all the info (and pretty pictures of a luxury Girona lodge) head over to The Bike Tailor.

One for our US readers... you can now get waxed in Specialized-owned bike shops

Well, more accurately, you can get your chain waxed. Specialized hasn't branched out to human waxing yet. Silca confirmed the news earlier this week that all Specialized-owned retail shops are now officially Silca chain wax service centres.

"What does this mean?" Silca said in an Instagram post announcing the news. "Well for one it means that chain waxing is crossing that line from niche product, to being accepted as THE SOLUTION for chain lubrication.

> Your complete guide to waxing your chain: how to save watts and keep your chain clean for longer

"It's cleaner, more efficient, and it reduces wear better than oil based lubes. In the long run it reduces your cost, with less replacements of chains, chainrings, and cassettes."

Brompton celebrates 50th anniversary by expanding its renowned original collection — the C-Line, with all-new 12-speed option and three more colours

2025 Brompton C Line (credit: Brompton)

It's a big year for Brompton, 50 years since the folding bike brand was founded in 1975 by Andrew Ritchie. To mark the anniversary the C Line has been expanded with an all-new 12-speed option, as well as some striking colours.

Adding 12-speed to the C Line's 2 and 6-speed options, Brompton's "most iconic folding bike" is also now available in the new exclusive colours: Flamingo Pink, Amethyst Lacquer and Turkish Green. In layman's terms, they're bright.

2025 Bromtpon C Line (credit: Brompton)

Calling the C Line the catalyst and inspiration for its entire range Brompton says the latest 12-speed development takes the portability of the bike "to a whole new level" and follows the tech first seen on its P Line model.

The C Line 12-speed is priced at £1,824 and is available in Brompton Junction stores, accredited retailers and online on Brompton's website, where you'll find all the info about the new product and anniversary celebration.

Buy a bike from Pearson Cycles and get £200 cashback towards a bike fit

Pearson Cycles offers bike-fitting cashback (credit: The Bike Fitters)

Pearson Cycles has a new initiative offering customers £200 cashback towards a professional bike fitting with every bike purchased online. Pearson Cycles says any bar and stem changes recommended during the fitting can then be exchanged free of charge within 30 days.

As part of an official partnership with The Bike Fitters™, customers will be given the convenience of professional bike fitting services at their home or any location of their choice and "ensuring their new bike is perfectly tailored for optimal comfort, performance, and efficiency".

Pearson Cycles offers bike-fitting cashback (credit: The Bike Fitters)

Customers can schedule their bike fit either before or after their new bike is delivered, with the option to choose between their preferred fitter or The Bike Fitters™.

"Rider experience is at the core of Pearson Cycles, we're not just committed to building exceptional bikes—we're dedicated to ensuring every rider experiences the perfect fit. Comfort, efficiency, and performance all start with a proper bike fit, and whether through our partnership with The Bike Fitters™ or your prefer bike fitter we’re making this essential service available nationwide," Pearson Cycles CEO Scott Davies said.

Newmen unveils six new wheelsets for 2025

2025 Newmen Advanced A.50 carbon wheelset (credit: Newmen)

Not one, not two, but six new wheelsets from Newmen for 2025 — two road, two gravel and two mountain bike. We're going to be most interested in the first two, naturally, the Advanced A.50 a premium carbon wheelset "offering professional-level performance at a fraction of the price".

2025 Newmen Advanced A.50 carbon wheelset (credit: Newmen)

That fraction of a price is £349 (front) and £429 (rear), combining a 50mm depth with a claimed weight of 1,470g, Newmen stating the aim is to "bridge the gap between high-end race wheels and heavier, less aerodynamic aluminium alternatives".

Offering something lighter and more expensive, Newmen's Streem C.35 and C.38 VONOA wheelset (that's one wheelset, by the way) is 1,045g and pairs a 35mm deep front rim with a 38mm deep rear rim, hence the name. The carbon spokes save weight, 40 per cent on steel alternatives Newmen suggests, and the wheels are priced at £679 (front) and £799 (rear).

2025 Newmen Streem C.38 carbon wheelset (credit: Newmen)

All the info and details of the gravel and mountain bike options are on Newmen's website where they also list all the races Biniam Girmay and Co. at Intermarché–Wanty have won using its wheels.

2025 Newmen Streem C.38 (credit: Newmen)

Hutchinson expands Blackbird range with new Race and All Season tyres

2025 Hutchinson Blackbird Race (credit: Hutchinson)

We've had new bikes and wheels, so now it's time for tyres. Hutchinson has released the next versions of its Blackbird range, the Blackbird Race reducing rolling resistance by 10 per cent over the previous model and lowering weight to just 240g for 28mm version. They were developed in conjunction with Olympic gold medal winning triathlete Alex Yee, if you want some pro assurances before you consider parting with £69.99 for one.

Blackbird has also got its new All Season which comes in 28, 30 and 32mm sizes with pricing starting at £43.99 for tube-type and £63.99 for tubeless.

Michelin reckons its new tyre offers a 35% improvement in rolling resistance comapred with its predecessor

2025 Michelin Pro5 tyre (credit: Michelin)

Michelin has updated the Pro4 Endurance, the new Pro5 apparently faster, more comfortable and offering more grip. According to the brand these boast a 35 per cent improvement in rolling resistance, meaning they're suitable for training and competition, not just long distances. They're offered in sizes from 28c to 35c, weigh 305-390g depending on those widths, and will set you back £59.99.

Zéfal's new minimalist bar bag

2025 Zéfal Z Adventure F1 (credit: Zéfal)

Zéfal has a new bar bag out, the Z Adventure F1 aimed at offering riders a little bit more pocket space. At 1.2 litres it should have enough room to carry those essentials: phone, wallet, keys, multi-tool, emergency Haribo and maybe even a mini-pump, leaving your pockets free for snacks.

The dimensions are 200mm x 90mm x 90mm so it's not the biggest, but the compact design means it only weighs 130g. It still should offer enough space to store a few bits and the zips and bag are made of a water repellent too. It's priced at €34.95 (£29.35) on Zéfal's website.

