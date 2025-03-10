Win! 4 bumper TORQ cycling nutrition bundles worth £127 each up for grabs!

Whatever you've got planned for 2025 on the bike, you'll need to fuel properly to get your best results, enjoy your rides and keep the dreaded bonk at bay. Luckily for you, the good people at TORQ have given us some bumper nutrition bundles to celebrate the brand's 25th anniversary, each worth £127 and ready to be won by four lucky UK-based* readers.

We've all had rides where we didn't eat or drink enough and ended up crawling home pedalling squares, legs empty and thoroughly miserable. Thankfully, the answer is pretty simple and just requires consuming enough carbs often enough to get you to the finish.

For top performance, whether at that big race or sportive you've got planned, you'll need to be right on top of your nutrition — and while you don't quite need to copy the pros who are now smashing down in excess of 100g of carbs an hour, making sure you're keeping the nutrition and hydration topped-up regularly is one of the most important factors in ensuring you get the most out of your day on the bike.

TORQ's products are an easy and convenient way to make sure you're eating enough, offering tasty, packable energy bars, gels, flapjacks and jellies for variety and convenient fuelling. Here is everything included in the prize bundles:

8x Organic Energy Bars

12x Energy Gels

6x Energy Drinks

4x Hydration Drinks

4x Recovery Drinks

6x Explore Organic Flapjacks

6x Jellies

2x TORQ Elite Fly 550ml bottles

TORQ Recovery Drink Shaker

Torq 6 Energy Jellies Sample Pack (credit: Torq)

If you're lucky enough to win, and have a big cycling event coming up, you can train using TORQ's products to get an idea of what you prefer, so you'll be all set for your big day. Some people prefer to start on whole food, like the flapjacks or bars, then switch to jellies and then gels as the distance and fatigue racks up. Others are happy to stick with gels, but either way TORQ's range gives you plenty of options to nail your fuelling strategy for important rides.

TORQ's gels feature a naturally flavoured high-potency 2:1 Maltodextrin:Fructose hypertonic energy mix and contain no artificial sweeteners or colours, promising what the brand calls "a silky smooth melt-in-the-mouth texture". Cherry bakewell, apple crumble, cola, raspberry ripple, rhubarb and custard, even caramel latte, the list of flavours means there should be something for everyone.

Torq energy gels (credit: Torq)

When we recently reviewed TORQ's energy bars and jellies, our reviewers were impressed by their subtle but enjoyable taste, which they said was less sickly than some similar products. They also liked how easy on the stomach they were, that can be an issue with some sport-specific energy products.

Torq Energy Jellies (credit: Torq)

Eating is just one side of it, of course, and TORQ also has its energy drinks and hydration drinks too, the former allowing you to top up your carb intake with a convenient drink mix and the latter ensuring your hydration is optimised with electrolyte intake to counter what's lost when you sweat.

Torq energy drink (credit: Torq)

Again, both impressed our reviewers, receiving 8/10 and 9/10 scores respectively. There was high praise for the easy mixing and lack of sickly flavouring in the hydration drink.

Once you've finished your ride, the recovery process begins. A high-protein recovery drink such as the ones our four lucky winners will receive in their bundle is the perfect way to restock those depleted carbohydrate stores, bolster your immune system and repair your muscles, getting you ready for the next one.

How to enter

To recap, TORQ has given us four bundles of fuelling, nutrition and hydration products to give away, with each prize worth £127. Our lucky winners will receive: 8x Organic Energy Bars, 12x Energy Gels, 6x Energy Drinks, 4x Hydration Drinks, 4x Recovery Drinks, 6x Explore Organic Flapjacks, 6x Jellies, 2x TORQ Elite Fly 550ml bottles and a TORQ Recovery Drink Shaker.

To enter, simply fill the form out below before noon on 24 March 2025. Four UK-based winners will then be selected at random after the closing date, and the lucky cyclists will all be contacted to arrange delivery of their TORQ nutrition bundles worth £127. Very best of luck to all!

* This competition is open to UK residents only. Entries from outside the UK will not be counted