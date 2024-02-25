Pro cyclists’ union “not happy” with hookless wheels after “freak” blowout causes Thomas De Gendt crash – but team defends tyre system as “100% within the rules”

The professional cyclists’ association is “not happy” with the increasing use of hookless rims and tyres in the pro peloton, CPA president Adam Hansen has said, after Thomas De Gendt’s recent heavy crash at the UAE Tour was seemingly caused by a freak tyre blowout.

Lotto Dstny veteran De Gendt hit the deck in an apparently out of the blue spill during Friday’s fifth stage of the UAE Tour, with subsequent television images showing the Belgian’s front tyre almost completely detached from the wheel, sealant splattering the frame and wheel, and a broken foam insert tangled in the front fork.

Following the stage, having escaped with only a few cuts and bruises, De Gendt took to Twitter to thank Soudal Quick-Step’s staff for assisting him after the crash – as the Lotto Dstny car was busy helping a teammate in the breakaway at the time – and asked for images in order to ascertain “what I hit with my front wheel”.

But on the pristine, mostly characterless main roads of the UAE, the cause of the 37-year-old’s crash may have had more to do with a mechanical mishap and divisive equipment selection than a stray stone or pothole on a super smooth carriageway.

As former pro Ronan McLaughlin identified for Escape Collective, Lotto Dstny’s use of hookless rims – and a simple mismatch between the 25mm internal width of the team’s Zipp 353s, which are recommended to only be used with tyres of 29mm or wider, and their 28mm Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres – were arguably the primary cause of De Gendt’s sudden spill, rather than a manufacturing error or bump in the road.

An increasingly popular presence in the peloton in recent years, hookless rims, as the name suggests, do not feature hooks to hold the tyre onto the rim. The system instead relies on tyre pressure, specially designed tyre beads, and tight tolerances to hold the tyre in place.

While, as we noted back in 2021, hookless rims contain a variety of advantages over their more old-fashioned hooked counterparts, such as a cleaner tyre and rim interface for better aerodynamics, while enabling manufacturers the chance to construct lighter and stronger rims at a lower cost, they also are limited to a maximum pressure of 73psi.

And it’s that maximum pressure, and the ability for tyres to exceed that limit and detach themselves from the rim after hitting a bump, which has prompted CPA president Adam Hansen to speak out against the use of hookless systems in the professional peloton.

“The CPA is not happy with riders racing on hookless system in the peloton. There have been concerns from riders and teams with this new system,” he tweeted this morning.

Speaking to Velo, the Australian, who was teammates with De Gendt at Lotto between 2015 and 2020, said the riders’ union was “100 per cent against hookless rims”, claiming that they could potentially cause a “mass crash” in the bunch.

“When you look at the images of Thomas De Gendt’s bike, his tyre came off, the safety foam inside got caught in the fork, and that locks up the front wheel,” Hansen said.

“Some teams are racing with hookless rims. This crash is why the CPA are 100 per cent against hookless rims.

“Tyres should not come off a rim. The maximum psi these hookless tyres can have put in them is 73, and if you hit something for sure it goes above the maximum 73psi rating on impact. That is why tyres are coming off.”

He continued: “We have heard from some teams that they have put tyres on before, they left them out in the sun and their tyres just pop off.

“But the manufacturers really like them because it is much easier to produce the rim, you need less moulds for this. The rims are much lighter, it is easier for production, so they are pushing for this.”

Hansen added that some teams previously combined hooked rims with hookless tyres, a practice he described as “an even worse disaster”. But while that particular non-compliance issue is a thing of the past, the Australian believes the proliferation of hookless systems could have a devastating impact on the bunch’s safety.

“There are a lot of people who want this banned out of the peloton because you can actually take down other riders. One day there will be a mass crash as a result,” he said.

However, despite Hansen’s criticism, Lotto Dstny’s staff have insisted that the tyre and rim combinations they use are perfectly within the UCI’s rules and according to industry standards.

“We use, obliged by the UCI, 28mm tyres on a 23mm or 25mm inner rim. That is according to all prescriptions by the UCI, from Zipp, and from Vittoria, so for sure we are 100 per cent in the rules,” one mechanic told CyclingNews ahead of today’s Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

The Lotto Dstny mechanic also confirmed that the Belgian team would continue to use the inserts that were so dramatically on show in the wake of De Gendt’s crash, which theoretically help keep a tubeless trye attached to a hookless rim in the event of an instant puncture.

“We’ve done it from day one, with a former brand also; we always use inserts. I certainly believe you get a loss of 1.0 or 1.1 watts, but we do it for the security of the riders,” the mechanic said.

“If you have a hookless rim and a tubeless tyre and you get an instant flat it goes off like nothing. Imagine if a rider takes a descent and the tyre goes off… they could be dead.”