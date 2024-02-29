Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"Cyclists think they can do whatever they want": Viral video shows moment driver uses bike lane to queue-jump gridlocked traffic; Wout van Aert's "calculated risk" for classics; DJ Dom Whiting announces first cycling event of 2024 + more on the live blog

Join Dan Alexander for all the news, reaction and more on the road.cc live blog this (leap year special) Thursday, your one-stop shop for everything that's happening in the world of cycling today...
Thu, Feb 29, 2024 09:13
54
"Cyclists think they can do whatever they want": Viral video shows moment driver uses bike lane to queue-jump gridlocked traffic; Wout van Aert's "calculated risk" for classics; DJ Dom Whiting announces first cycling event of 2024 + more on the live blogViral video of driver using bike lane to queue-jump gridlocked traffic (@Boenau/Twitter)
09:00
"Cyclists think they can do whatever they want": Viral video shows moment driver uses bike lane to queue-jump gridlocked traffic

This video posted on social media by Andy Boenau, the man behind Urbanism Speakeasy, a podcast and website championing the benefits of well-designed infrastructure, offering inspiration for if you want to "create a bicycle-friendly place that draws out the most smiles per square mile" (or other non-cycling projects)...

It's got almost one million views since Wednesday, other people commenting and sharing the video getting thousands of views themselves too. While the rest of the scene's drivers sit at standstill on the gridlocked road, one queue-jumping motorist takes a shortcut along the bike lane, perhaps inadvertently giving us all a real-world demonstration of the efficiency of cycle lanes. An efficiency ultimately ruined by... a vehicle's user that shouldn't be there causing a blockage when trying to rejoin the gridlocked road network...

The video is ripe for the usual 'nobody's using that empty bike lane' comments, but as some pointed out in the comments, the cycling infrastructure only looks empty because the people using it have almost certainly moved on to their destination by now and don't have to sit in a half-hour queue.

"Getting to the intersection and seeing there’s already a driver blocking the box was just👌  ," one person replied.

"How else is the car driver supposed to get past all that darn tRaFfiC? Don't you know he's IMPORTANT?" another said.

Cue the sequel...

17:29
Cycling campaigner raises concerns about cycle routes to newly built school for 1,500 pupils
Richfield Avenue (Google Maps)

A member of Kidical Mass Reading, Hilary Smart, has expressed concerns about cycling links to a newly built school in Caversham. The Henley Standard reports the academy will open in September and will have 1,500 pupils attending it, however Ms Smart has raised worries about cycling routes to the new facility on Richfield Avenue.

"The council is building a new school by Rivermead and putting in cycling infrastructure along Richfield Avenue but it does not intend to do any work to connect this new bike lane to the cycling route over Caversham Bridge," she said.

"Therefore, if the kids have any sense, they won't be going along Richfield Avenue using the new paths built with the funding, they'll cut straight down to the river. This means that the children who do cycle will have to navigate either a blind corner on Caversham Bridge and narrow unfenced paths by the river or the awful roundabout by the Crowne Plaza.

"We believe that if they joined up the bike lanes many more children would want to cycle to school. This would help them build independence and healthy habits and reduce car traffic over the bridge at drop-offs. Many secondary school children are mature enough to cycle to school independently. We are failing if the lack of safe infrastructure is the thing that stands in the way of them developing environmentally friendly and healthy habits."

17:16
15:00
Spectator who threw cup of drink at Marianne Vos at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to be questioned by police
Marianne Vos, 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

> Spectator who threw cup of drink at Marianne Vos at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to be questioned by police

15:01
It's just the one cyclist, actually...
14:38
London walking and cycling commissioner calls suggestion e-bike power could be doubled "madness" + road.cc reader reaction

Plenty of discussion about this today...

Engwe Engine X Riding 6.JPG

> Government considering doubling e-bike motor power but retaining 15mph limit

We've already included Cycling UK's statement on the live blog this afternoon, the charity saying the idea to double the maximum power of e-bikes to 500 watts would pose a "huge safety risk to pedestrians and others who cycle".

London's walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman called the idea "madness".

"Doubling the power of e-bikes? Making e-bikes full-throttle like motorbikes? This is madness! Why is government doing this? It'll increase risk of collisions and battery fires. They really should focus on legislation to sort out dockless e-bike parking," he said.

The Guardian's deputy political editor Peter Walker pointed out one of the arguments for the change, suggesting that the Department for Transport "could have been lobbied by big logistics firms wanting to move into bike freight". Safe cycling campaigner Ruth Mayorcas said if this is the case then legislation and enforcement around cycle lanes would be required also.

Here are some of your thoughts...

squired: "Personally, I'd increase the cut-off limit to 20mph to align better with the widespread implementation of 20mph roads before considering a 500w motor. If the motor power was increased and the cut-off remained as-is it would just encourage more extensive de-restricting of bikes. If the assist was increased to 20mph I think that would be more than sufficient for the vast majority of people and any increase in power would just be saved for hills."

ride2smile: "I've skim read the consultation document. Looking at it from the perspective of who would benefit most I'd say delivery type organisations. That has the capacity to greatly increase the use of cycle lanes for commercial use and also increase the size / weight of cycles using cycle lanes. I can see pros and cons. Online shopping has driven an increase in delivery drivers, more traffic on the roads and an increase in vans parking anywhere. Higher-powered pedalecs utilised for deliveries could do the same. Flip side is that if commercial organisations see a benefit they may lobby for more cycling infrastructure."

essexian: "Madness if this goes ahead and one more step towards the need for a cycling licence for all riders. 250w is sufficient. If you want more power, get a motorbike."

14:59
Tory MP claims pedicabs have turned parts of London into the "Wild West"
Pedicab in London (image by Matt Brown on Flickr, licensed via CC BY 2.0 DEED)

> Tory MP claims pedicabs have turned parts of London into the "Wild West"

14:23
Cycling UK: Changing e-cycle regulations to double maximum power to 500 watts a "huge safety risk to pedestrians and others who cycle"

In reaction to a consultation launched today by the Department for Transport on changing e-cycle regulations to double their maximum power from 250 watts to 500 watts and remove the pedal requirement, Cycling UK's director of external affairs, Sarah McMonagle said in a statement provided to road.cc:

These proposals present a huge safety risk to pedestrians and others who cycle. The dramatically increased power would mean faster acceleration and much heavier bikes, which we're really concerned about.

E-cycles with no pedal requirement would also reduce the health benefits of e-cycling – in essence, they would blur the line between e-bikes and electric motorbikes.

The government has stated that the proposed changes would make e-cycles more attractive, yet the most commonly cited reason for people not cycling is that they don't feel safe. E-cycles are also prohibitively expensive for many people. We fully agree with the government's goal to get more people to enjoy the benefits of e-cycles, but believe the way to do that effectively is to invest in high quality infrastructure and provide financial assistance for those who need it.

12:14
Government considering doubling e-bike motor power but retaining 15mph limit

Our sister site e-bike tips has the full story on the news this morning that the government is to consult on doubling the legal wattage of electric bike motors to 500W. Check out Alex's story on it, plus the rest of the website for all things e-bike related...

Engwe Engine X Riding 6.JPG

> Government considering doubling e-bike motor power but retaining 15mph limit 

11:21
Five weeks until Roubaix!

Just a couple of Israel-Premier Tech lads going for a swim during their recon of the cobbles.

10:24
Wout van Aert plots route to classics glory — swaps Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo for "calculated risk" of three weeks at altitude
Wout van Aert, 2023 world road race championships, Glasgow (Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com)

[Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com]

For a rider of Wout van Aert's calibre, a versatile master of all cycling disciplines from sprinting, punchy finishes, cyclocross and time trials, through to truly world class displays on Tour de France mountain stages, to walk away from the sport at the end of an otherwise extraordinarily successful career without a Tour of Flanders title or Paris-Roubaix cobblestone would be unthinkable.

As the leading Belgian classics hope of a generation, that unthinkable hole in his palmares would be even more pronounced, after all he's won just about everything else.

And yet, at 29 years old, and with 10 (so far) unsuccessful attempts at landing either race, the next five weeks, backed by one of the most dominant and best classics support teams we've seen in recent times, while not quite make or break, suddenly seems a crucial chapter in the Van Aert story.

Wout van Aert at 2023 E3 Saxo Classic - Harelbeke (by Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

And so, in a bid to topple eternal rival Mathieu van der Poel — who has won two Flanders crowns and a Roubaix at his expense — Van Aert has outlined his plans for the rest of the classics campaign, taking the bold approach of ditching races he has, in previous years competed at, and won, in favour of taking three weeks at altitude camp in Tenerife to peak in a controlled environment for the big ones — Flanders and Roubaix.

The Visma–Lease a Bike star will now not race again until March 22, having won Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on Sunday and playing a major part in teammate Jan Tratnik's victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad a day earlier. His next race will be the E3 Saxo Classic, meaning Van Aert will forgo Strade Bianche, a choice of Tirreno-Adriatico or Paris-Nice, and an opening Monument appearance of the season at Milan-San Remo.

Mathieu van der Poel Wout van Aert (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

"Always staying in the comfort zone is the easiest thing, but the reality is that I haven't won the Ronde and Roubaix yet," he told HLN last weekend. "That may not always have had to do with myself, but I did have the feeling that I could be even better during those two weekends than was the case in previous years."

Tratnik and Tiesj Benoot will join their leader at the altitude camp, Benoot calling the approach a "small calculated risk [...] thinking a bit out of the box".

"If you go on an altitude training camp in February, you will return very well for the opening weekend and Strade Bianche, but the Tour of Flanders will follow more than a month later," he said.

"By then, the effect of that altitude stimulus in February will still be minimal. I firmly believe in this approach, but you have to sacrifice other races for something you are not actually sure about because it is a step into the unknown, no matter how logical it sounds."

Time will tell if Van Aert's "calculated risk" lands him a big one...

QuizWiz

09:59
DJ Dom Whiting announces first cycling event of 2024

People of Southampton (and surrounding areas), the DJ behind Drum & Bass On The Bike, Dom Whiting, is coming back to your city this weekend.

Dom Whiting 01 (copyright Simon MacMichael)

> Drum & Bass On The Bike creator is still trying to make sense of it all

Setting off from Guildhall Square at 2pm on Sunday, the event marks a return to Southampton two years on from his last bicycle rave in the city. We sent road.cc Simon along to the London ride last summer to find out what it's all about and, in his words, "Should ​the DJ Dom Whiting ever visit a city near you for one of his Drum & Bass on the Bike rides, my advice is that you shouldn't pass up the chance to pop along..."

Dom Whiting 02 (copyright Simon MacMichael)

This was the scene in Bristol [below], when Whiting returned last April...

Drum and Bass on the Bike (Image credit: Hamish Belding/Twitter)

"Mind-blowing"... "massive"... "crazy"... "immense"... just a few of the reviews of Dom Whiting's Drum & Bass on the Bike rides, attracting a crowd of hundreds, estimated to be as many as a thousand by some.

Let's hope for more of the same come Sunday...

09:32
Irish cycling great Stephen Roche expected to repay €380,000 as appeal partially upheld over cycle tourism business insolvency
Stephen Roche joins the Giro d'Italia Hall of Fame (picture RCS Sport)

> Irish cycling great Stephen Roche expected to repay €380,000 as appeal partially upheld over cycle tourism business insolvency

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Add new comment

54 comments

Avatar
marmotte27 | 3 hours ago
3 likes

They couldn't totally destroy cycling from without, however many decades the tried, but with e-bikes they've finally found a way to destroy it from within. But maybe it's not going fast enough?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to marmotte27 | 1 hour ago
1 like

I don't think it's about destroying cycling exactly - though there are a few nutters in the political arena.   It's just another opportunity for "more" and "we're doing something" without the government having to invest major sums or face public uproar.  (Again - haven't checked but almost certainly driven by "market" or rather people keen to sell more expensive versions of stuff we already have, for more profit margin).

As far as I'm aware none of the major parties thinks about cycling any more often than most of the population.  It's basically irrelevant to them.  They don't really understand it now, and they've almost no idea of what it could be.  And certainly not what you'd need to achieve that [1] [2] [3] [4] [5] [6]).  If they did I suspect they still wouldn't worry too much about negative consequences because most people in the UK don't cycle and those that do aren't highly regarded.

This won't achieve the overt "purpose" for the proposed change *.  It won't turn the UK into a nation of cyclists or create a level playing field for those with disabilities.

That's for the same reason as always - "where it's easy to drive, Brits drive".  That's the case everywhere; politicians made that choice long ago and are constantly reaffirming it (The Conservatives most notably recently, but others are available).  After that, where everyone is driving people just don't feel comfortable cycling.  And cycling will generally be less convenient - because you've all the inconveniences of driving e.g. long waits at traffic lights, road noise etc. AND you're slower and outside a motor vehicle.

* Per BBC - "In its consultation document, the government says the changes would make e-bikes a 'more attractive and viable travel option for more people', giving the example of people with mobility issues."

Avatar
ride2smile | 5 hours ago
6 likes

Agree with cyclinguk - https://www.cyclinguk.org/news/statement-proposed-changes-e-cycle-regula...

 

Avatar
squired replied to ride2smile | 4 hours ago
0 likes

I don't see much value to their point about acceleration.  How many people would have their bike set to 100% motor power to accelerate from a standing start, knowing the motor is going to cut out at 15.5mph anyway?  Even the highly dodgy e-bikes that I see many food delivery cyclists using, where no pedalling is required don't seem to offer motorbike like acceleration.

Avatar
youngoldbloke | 5 hours ago
1 like

It seems to be forgotten by many that the ebike assistance  cut off speed on a currently legal ebike can only be attained  by pedalling, and that it isn't a maximum bike speed anyway - that's up to your leg strength. In my opinion The cut off speed should be set at an appropriate level for the bike type, a Pinarello or Orbea e-road bike 20mph maybe, an e-delivery bike 15mph. 

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to youngoldbloke | 5 hours ago
3 likes

youngoldbloke wrote:

It seems to be forgotten by many that the ebike assistance  cut off speed on a currently legal ebike can only be attained  by pedalling, and that it isn't a maximum bike speed anyway - that's up to your leg strength. In my opinion The cut off speed should be set at an appropriate level for the bike type, a Pinarello or Orbea e-road bike 20mph maybe, an e-delivery bike 15mph. 

I strongly disagree with this. A 15.5mph cut off for all bikes makes things easy to understand and regulate. Having variable cutoff speeds means nobody actually knowing what the cut off speed for a specific bike and rider should be. 

What about if I had an electric land speed fully faired recumbent? would that be limited to 60mph as that's a reasonable speed to attain on such a machine?

Avatar
Oldfatgit | 5 hours ago
5 likes

Why retain the 15mph limit, but increase the power?

Unless it's to assist some of the more heavier bikes, such as the 4 wheelers being used by FedEx et al?

Some of these bodied last mile bikes must be over 250kg when loaded ... that's a fair weight for 250watts.

A standard, two-wheeler [like I've got] ... why would you need 500watts?
And I live in Scotland and only have one leg that works properly.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Oldfatgit | 5 hours ago
2 likes

Oldfatgit wrote:

Why retain the 15mph limit, but increase the power? Unless it's to assist some of the more heavier bikes, such as the 4 wheelers being used by FedEx et al?

I haven't done any digging but I suspect you have it.  Bet it's simply a case of "follow the lobby" (money) and it'll be a delivery firm

Or possibly some of the current (ICE motorbike) sellers looking to get a higher price product out.  Several of these already have been jockeying for more access / less regulation of things closer to the full-on electric motorbike.  I'm sure they'd take a power upgrade as a way to ease towards something like lower-regulation speed-pedelecs / "super off-road" bikes.

I'm slightly concerned about the delivery aspect (beyond the dire food delivery firms).  Mixed feelings - less vans would be great, but I'm concerned about capacity on what is our very limited cycle infra.  It's the usual - private commercial users making free with public space issue.  There may currently be more regulation on-road...

Avatar
BBB | 6 hours ago
12 likes

In the country socially and institutionally anti-cycling, any initiative to increase the power of ebikes, should be treated with suspicion. The only parties lobbying for those changes would be ebike systems manufacturers and delivery companies and at some point large companies like e.g. Amazon. My serious concern would be a possibility of delivery businesses eventually hijacking cycle lanes to beat the traffic.

Avatar
Tom_77 | 6 hours ago
0 likes

Current rules for E-scooter trials are:

  • max power 500w
  • twist and go throttle
  • max speed 15.5mph
  • max weight 55kg

It would probably make sense to align eBike and E-scooter rules. Although the obvious concern is that E-scooters require insurance and a driving licence (provisional at least) and don't think it would be good if you needed those to ride an eBike.

Avatar
bobbinogs replied to Tom_77 | 5 hours ago
4 likes

Those rules are irrelevant given that they are only enforced for short periods in limited areas, with a PR stunt on social media coverage the only intention.

Even as a cyclist, I find it bloody mayhem trying to walk around cities and large towns due to food deliveries whizzing past in all directions and very fast speeds and with no regard for anything or anyone except to get the job done.

Avatar
mattw replied to Tom_77 | 4 hours ago
4 likes

15.5moph is too quick for an escooter imo. 8mph or 12mph makes more sense, given wheel size wtc.

Avatar
Benthic | 6 hours ago
2 likes

If 1,500 kg of car has no legal requirement for an engine power assistance limiter, why does 20 kg of bicycle need one?

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to Benthic | 6 hours ago
5 likes

Because you don't need a licence for a bicycle?

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to Benthic | 3 hours ago
5 likes

Benthic wrote:

If 1,500 kg of car has no legal requirement for an engine power assistance limiter, why does 20 kg of bicycle need one?

Cars definitely should have power limits and be geographically speed limited too. It would be easy and cheap to implement as the technology is already present in almost all new cars but it would stop people pointlessly consuming as there would be no reason to buy a new bigger, more powerful, more pointless car and under capitalism there is nothing worse than an end to pointless consumption so it won't even be proposed, nevermind enacted. 

Avatar
squired | 6 hours ago
8 likes

Personally I'd increase the cut-off limit to 20mph to align better with the widespread implementation of 20mph roads before considering a 500w motor.  If the motor power was increased and the cut-off remained as-is it would just encourage more extensive de-rescricting of bikes.  If the assist was increased to 20mph I think that would be more than sufficient for the vast majority of people and any increase in power would just be saved for hills.

Avatar
HoarseMann replied to squired | 1 hour ago
4 likes

Agree.

I think the way you view e-bikes makes a difference to opinions on this. If you see them as a way of making cycling a bit easier, then a 250W & 15.5mph is probably adequate. But if you are considering an e-bike as a replacement for a car, then a 20mph & 500W limit makes it a far more attractive prospect.

I agonised over getting an e-bike when I was cycle commuting regularly. But I was relatively fit then and could maintain an average speed in excess of the 15.5mph cut off, unless going uphill. I determined the help I would get uphill was not worth it for the penalty on the flat. If the limit was 20mph, it would have been a no-brainer and I would have bought one immediately.

My commute was rural national speed limit roads, with lots of motorised traffic, no cycling infrastructure and only encountering the odd other cyclist.

I also took kids to school, on surburban streets, on a cargo bike for several years. Dodgy overtakes were an issue on one particular stretch of road. Being able to hit 20mph, paired with a 20mph limit, would have felt a lot safer. 

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to squired | 4 hours ago
2 likes

Hmm... as usual "what are the others doing?"  I suspect that one reason many countries where far more people cycle have stuck with 15.5 is that it's a good balance.  I'm not convinced the UK needs to be "innovative" here (yet again...).

On the one hand quite a few people feel 20mph ebikes would "even things out" between bikes and cars, given 20mph roads.  However outside of Wales and specific urban areas elsewhere we often have 30, not 20.  Particularly on the distributor roads that cyclists need to be on* (the ones that actually go somewhere).

Plus in the UK we're often still talking 20mph "roads" not "streets" **.  And we know that most drivers are going over 20mph.

So... the extra speed might be attractive to a minority of current cyclists, maybe?

I doubt it will encourage more people to cycle, because people just don't like mixing it with volumes of motor traffic***.

It will also likely mean that more cyclists are going faster - including those who are maybe less physically robust (e.g. older people who are more likely to be injured in any crash).

* Cyclists need to be on these roads (which are commonly equipped with separate cycle paths elsewhere) because we currently build infra where it's easy / doesn't cause uproar from the motorists, not where it's most needed!

** In that these are used by rather large volumes of motor traffic - because in the UK they may have functions of "route" as well as "place".  In the UK even what are logically end-destination streets (e.g. in a residential estate) tend to be permeable at both ends of a street (so can be used to "rat-run" / re-route).

*** Lots of other reasons for this of course.

Avatar
Hirsute | 7 hours ago
7 likes

I liked the rantyhighwayman's take

"Everyone to @Mark_J_Harper

"when are you going to publish the footway parking ban in England consultation."

@Mark_J_Harper

"here's another consultation on, um, electric motorbikes."  "

Avatar
ride2smile | 8 hours ago
2 likes

I've skim read the consultation document. Looking at it from the perspective of who would benefit most I'd say delivery type organisations. That has the capacity to greatly increase the use of cycle lanes for commercial use and also increase the size / weight of cycles using cycle lanes. I can see pros and cons. Online shopping has driven an increase in delivery drivers, more traffic on the roads and an increase in vans parking anywhere. Higher powered pedalecs utilised for deliveries could do the same. Flip side is that if commercial organisations see a benefit they may lobby for more cycling infrastructure.

Avatar
brooksby replied to ride2smile | 6 hours ago
8 likes

ride2smile wrote:

Looking at it from the perspective of who would benefit most I'd say delivery type organisations. someone who made a big donation to the Conservative Party or in whose company an MP has shares.

FTFY.

Avatar
NickSprink | 8 hours ago
3 likes

if you want to comment here is the consultation

https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/smarter-regulation-proposed-...

Personally I also see no need to amend current legislation.  250w is quite a lot (more than my FTP!).

Avatar
HLaB | 8 hours ago
1 like

It usualy annoys me when something blocks the cyclelane needlessly but for some rason I was delighted this time 7

Avatar
essexian | 10 hours ago
13 likes

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2024/feb/29/ministers-to-consult-on-dou...

Madness if this goes ahead and one more step towards the need for a cycling licence for all riders.

250w is suffient. If you want more power, get a motorbike. 

Avatar
webbierwrex replied to essexian | 10 hours ago
8 likes

The cynic in me thinks this is designed to intentionally further divide the public on e-bike usage. I can see absolutely no benefit and many, many drawbacks. What are they trying to achieve? It can't be to encourage more people on to e-bikes given there are hundreds of other things that can be done before this that would actually work. No one is not buying an ebike because it can't accelerate away from lights quick enough or that it's too light. 

Avatar
HLaB replied to webbierwrex | 6 hours ago
0 likes

The only benefit I can see is for people with heavier cargo bikes (delivery compansies etc) but actually enforcing the 15.5mph limit when you've could legally fit such motors to regular bikes 7

Avatar
Steve K replied to essexian | 9 hours ago
5 likes

essexian wrote:

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2024/feb/29/ministers-to-consult-on-dou...

Madness if this goes ahead and one more step towards the need for a cycling licence for all riders.

250w is suffient. If you want more power, get a motorbike. 

I'm more concerned about the possible legalisation of throttle control - that really would make them motorbikes.  (I would support throttle control for, say, up to 4kmph to help get started, though.)

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Steve K | 9 hours ago
7 likes

Steve K wrote:

(I would support throttle control for, say, up to 4kmph to help get started, though.)

It's already legal to have throttle assist up to 6 km/h.

Avatar
Steve K replied to Rendel Harris | 9 hours ago
3 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

Steve K wrote:

(I would support throttle control for, say, up to 4kmph to help get started, though.)

It's already legal to have throttle assist up to 6 km/h.

Thanks - I wasn't sure.  My Tern GSD has walk assist, but you can't use that to get going when you've got a kid on the back, it's a hill, and you're in the wrong gear.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Steve K | 8 hours ago
2 likes

Steve K wrote:

Thanks - I wasn't sure.  My Tern GSD has walk assist, but you can't use that to get going when you've got a kid on the back, it's a hill, and you're in the wrong gear.

I do think there could be a case for allowing a little more power for heavier cargo bikes in order to meet the sort of situation you describe, just to make sure that they retain what for me is one of the greatest advantages of an ebike, namely being able to pull away quickly from the lights and avoid becoming entangled in traffic across junctions.

Pages

Latest Comments

 