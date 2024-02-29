"Cyclists think they can do whatever they want": Viral video shows moment driver uses bike lane to queue-jump gridlocked traffic; Wout van Aert's "calculated risk" for classics; DJ Dom Whiting announces first cycling event of 2024 + more on the live blog

This video posted on social media by Andy Boenau, the man behind Urbanism Speakeasy, a podcast and website championing the benefits of well-designed infrastructure, offering inspiration for if you want to "create a bicycle-friendly place that draws out the most smiles per square mile" (or other non-cycling projects)...

"There's no such thing as car brain." pic.twitter.com/nUHXC5Tl5G — Andy Boenau (@Boenau) February 27, 2024

It's got almost one million views since Wednesday, other people commenting and sharing the video getting thousands of views themselves too. While the rest of the scene's drivers sit at standstill on the gridlocked road, one queue-jumping motorist takes a shortcut along the bike lane, perhaps inadvertently giving us all a real-world demonstration of the efficiency of cycle lanes. An efficiency ultimately ruined by... a vehicle's user that shouldn't be there causing a blockage when trying to rejoin the gridlocked road network...

The video is ripe for the usual 'nobody's using that empty bike lane' comments, but as some pointed out in the comments, the cycling infrastructure only looks empty because the people using it have almost certainly moved on to their destination by now and don't have to sit in a half-hour queue.

"if only cyclists had license plates, they can be held accountable"

"Cyclists think they can do whatever they want" https://t.co/m1yFSq3Hnn — ZeroEnigma (@Zer0Enigma) February 27, 2024

"Getting to the intersection and seeing there’s already a driver blocking the box was just👌 ," one person replied.

"How else is the car driver supposed to get past all that darn tRaFfiC? Don't you know he's IMPORTANT?" another said.

The best part is when the car driving in the bike lane gets blocked by another car in the bike lane and the bikes just roll past. — Donal (@Spelt_D_o_n_a_l) February 28, 2024

Cue the sequel...