"Cyclists think they can do whatever they want": Viral video shows moment driver uses bike lane to queue-jump gridlocked traffic; Wout van Aert's "calculated risk" for classics; DJ Dom Whiting announces first cycling event of 2024 + more on the live blog

For a rider of Wout van Aert's calibre, a versatile master of all cycling disciplines from sprinting, punchy finishes, cyclocross and time trials, through to truly world class displays on Tour de France mountain stages, to walk away from the sport at the end of an otherwise extraordinarily successful career without a Tour of Flanders title or Paris-Roubaix cobblestone would be unthinkable.
As the leading Belgian classics hope of a generation, that unthinkable hole in his palmares would be even more pronounced, after all he's won just about everything else.
And yet, at 29 years old, and with 10 (so far) unsuccessful attempts at landing either race, the next five weeks, backed by one of the most dominant and best classics support teams we've seen in recent times, while not quite make or break, suddenly seems a crucial chapter in the Van Aert story.
And so, in a bid to topple eternal rival Mathieu van der Poel — who has won two Flanders crowns and a Roubaix at his expense — Van Aert has outlined his plans for the rest of the classics campaign, taking the bold approach of ditching races he has, in previous years competed at, and won, in favour of taking three weeks at altitude camp in Tenerife to peak in a controlled environment for the big ones — Flanders and Roubaix.
The Visma–Lease a Bike star will now not race again until March 22, having won Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on Sunday and playing a major part in teammate Jan Tratnik's victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad a day earlier. His next race will be the E3 Saxo Classic, meaning Van Aert will forgo Strade Bianche, a choice of Tirreno-Adriatico or Paris-Nice, and an opening Monument appearance of the season at Milan-San Remo.
"Always staying in the comfort zone is the easiest thing, but the reality is that I haven't won the Ronde and Roubaix yet," he told HLN last weekend. "That may not always have had to do with myself, but I did have the feeling that I could be even better during those two weekends than was the case in previous years."
Tratnik and Tiesj Benoot will join their leader at the altitude camp, Benoot calling the approach a "small calculated risk [...] thinking a bit out of the box".
"If you go on an altitude training camp in February, you will return very well for the opening weekend and Strade Bianche, but the Tour of Flanders will follow more than a month later," he said.
"By then, the effect of that altitude stimulus in February will still be minimal. I firmly believe in this approach, but you have to sacrifice other races for something you are not actually sure about because it is a step into the unknown, no matter how logical it sounds."
Time will tell if Van Aert's "calculated risk" lands him a big one...
