“Safe cycling, illegal and dangerous driving”: Motorist lambasts cyclists for riding two abreast – while filming them on his phone; Police accused of victimising cyclists and spreading “misinformation” over “dark clothing” post + more on the live blog

Now, here on the live blog we know all too well that certain corners of the internet suffer from severe irony deficiency.

But never, perhaps, has that truth been more apparent than in the following video, posted on Twitter by “occasional cyclist” Darren, who – despite holding “nothing against cyclists” – was none too happy at the prospect of having to legally overtake two cyclists legally riding two abreast ahead of him…

Nothing against cyclists, I’m actually an occasional cyclist myself but this is ridiculous, move to the side at least. @EamonRyan @cllr_ginokenny please sort this. pic.twitter.com/XCRShrbdke — Darren Gilligan (@d_gilly6) January 6, 2024

Oh, and while we’re on the subject of legality, more than a few social media users were quick to question Darren’s method of filming the two abreast cyclists:

Says the person using their phone while driving......perhaps @GardaTraffic should have a chat with you. — Micar (@Micar2811) January 6, 2024

Though, as we’ve already gathered this morning, Garda Traffic may be more interested in Darren’s choice of clothing.

Anyway, Ol’ Dazza was quick to defend himself, repeatedly claiming (with an increasing use of the Caps Lock) that the easily-moved, portrait-filming device was, in fact, a dash cam. Yes, really.

DASH CAM — Darren Gilligan (@d_gilly6) January 6, 2024

“Don’t worry Darren I have one of these self-adjusting dash cams too,” a disbelieving Niall responded.

“Nothing illegal about that,” added Phil. “However, using your mobile at the wheel is. You’ve just grassed yourself up. And no, it’s not a dashcam.”

“Two cyclists, riding safely and legally. Darren whips out his phone, films himself tailgating, and vents a whinge. There’s summat needing sorted there, Darren – and it's NOT the cyclists,” said Gavin.

And finally, since we’re talking about cyclists and phone drivers, it’s only fair that we leave the parting words to the expert himself, Cycling Mikey: “If you want to pass even a single cyclist safely, then you need to change lanes. They’re not affecting your journey, and you’re a hypocrite because you’re in your car alone with five lounge seats, and three abreast at your rear seats.”

But, but, something, dashcam, something, occasional cyclist…