Good year; bad year: check out cycling's winners and losers of 2021

If 2020 was the year when our world changed with the pandemic, 2021 has been a year in which we've begun to get used to living with the coronavirus ... these past 12 months have been less disruptive, but the rise of the Omicron variant may provide a sting in the tail. In the meantime, the world of cycling has pedalled on, with some good - and bad - trends during the year from a tech, racing and news point of view. Here's our round-up of some that caught our eye.
It has been a good year for … gravel bikes
Gravel bikes have gone from being The Next Big Thing in cycling to The Current Big Thing in cycling over the past couple of years, and 2021 has seen major bike launches from the likes of Giant, Canyon, Orbea, and Ribble.
Unfortunately, none of this will stop gloomy bores telling you that your gravel bike is basically the same as the hardtail mountain bike they owned in the 1990s. Yaaaaawn!
It has been a bad year for … getting hold of the bike you want
Shortages? Oh yeah, we’ve had shortages. Interruptions to the supply chain caused by Covid-19 added to increased demand caused by, um, Covid-19 have led to a scarcity of bikes and components which began in 2020, continued into 2021, and is likely to continue throughout 2022.
It has been a good year for … flogging old stuff on eBay
If you have a garage full of old bikes and components you don’t need anymore, now’s a good time to get rid thanks to the reasons outlined above – bike shops can’t keep up with demand so you might as well step in and have a bit of a clearout at the same time.
It’s all going on indoors at the moment, and there's no sign of the growth slowing.
It has been a bad year for … the Canyon Aeroad
Canyon launched the new Aeroad in October 2020 and it rode beautifully. However, long term users were soon complaining of excessive wear at the point where the seatpost met the seat tube, and then in early March 2021 the aero cockpit snapped under Mathieu van der Poel while racing Le Samyn and Canyon issued a ‘stop ride’ notice. Ouch!
This time last year our sister site ebiketips reported that e-bike (electric bike) sales had more than doubled during the Covid-19 pandemic and that a pound in every five spent on bicycles between January and October 2020 was spent on e-bikes.
It has been a bad year for ... Tour de France GC contenders other than Tadej Pogacar
Pic A.S.O., Charly Lopez
What can they do? When the fastest climber is also winning time trials, everyone else has a big problem. Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France for a second time this year despite being only 22 years old at the time. The 2020 race might have gone down to the wire but Pogacar held the race lead for a fortnight in 2021 and the victory never looked in doubt. He won the Mountains and Young Rider classifications for good measure.
Strange things happen in racing but it's hard to see a future in which Pogacar doesn't win a hatful more Tours.
It has been a good year for … sustainability
Actually, let’s qualify that. It has been a good year for people in the bike industry talking about sustainability. Whether the industry becomes more sustainable as a result remains to be seen.
It has been a bad year for … cable-operated shifting
Don't get us wrong, the vast majority of bikes have cable-operated shifting and that's going to be the case for a long, long time, but when it comes to major launches, electronic shifting has had a big year.
That said, Shimano's next big groupset launch will probably be third tier 105 and whether this will go electronic or stay mechanical remains to be seen.
It has been a good year for… Strava
Strava says that it now has 95 million users worldwide, up from 73 million a year ago. That’s a 30% increase.
It also says that 17% of the UK population are now "active users". That's about one in six. Sounds nuts, but that's the claim.
It has been a bad year for… bike theft
We’ve covered scummy toerags in terrible clothes using angle grinders to cut through bike locks a few times this year, including one gang who were caught on video outside Surrey Quays shopping centre in Rotherhithe, south-east London.
Wearable tech brand Whoop also established the inaugural Women’s Performance Collective (WPC) that commits to pursuing research and product development initiatives that specifically benefit women. There’s still a long way to go but at least the research is heading in the right direction …
Raisner, however, wasn’t the first coach at the Games to be dispatched back to Germany – that dubious honour fell to Patrick Meisner, who during the men’s individual time trial was heard via a TV microphone urging rider Nikias Arndt to “catch the camel drivers” – a reference to the two riders, Azzedine Lagab of Algeria and Eritrea’s Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, who had passed through the feed zone moments before. “Mr Moster violated the Olympic values,” said the president of Germany’s national Olympic committee as the coach headed back to Europe.
It’s been a good year for … campaigners for Highway Code changes
The end of next month sees a number of changes made to the Highway Code that have long been called for by active travel and road safety campaigners – although as we reported earlier this week, there are concerns that many motorists will be unaware of them and the government is being urged to run an awareness campaign on the revised rules in the New Year.
The forthcoming changes include the introduction of a Hierarchy of Road Users aimed at protecting the most vulnerable, a recommended passing distance of 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists, and clarification that it is perfectly legal for cyclists to ride two abreast – and indeed in some situations may be preferable on safety grounds.
It’s been a bad year for … ‘whataboutery’ enthusiasts
No discussion of poor driving online is complete without someone piping up, “What about cyclists … ” but they really went into overdrive when the impending Highway Code changes were flagged up in the mainstream media, and our own inbox began to fill up with correspondence from people who, it seems reasonable to assume, are not exactly our core readership.
In response, we set out one by one some of the common myths held about cyclists’ use of the road, with reference to what the current rules are and how those will change come the end of January. Of course, it’s probably too much to assume that people who have a beef with those of us on bikes will actually take the time to read and digest what we wrote, but we live in hope.
It’s been a good year for … traffic police on social media
Traffic police are at the sharp end of road safety – day in, day out, they see the carnage caused by poor driving, with an average of five people a day killed on Britain’s roads and dozens more seriously injured, and some police accounts on Twitter are very active in dispelling myths about what the law is regarding cyclists.
Among the most active of those is the Surrey Police Roads Traffic Policing account, which regularly steps in to educate motorists claiming, for example, that cyclists must ride in single file – and which just this month gave celebrity solicitor Nick ‘Mr Loophole’ Freeman a proper schooling on the subject after he posted a video to Twitter bemoaning a group of cyclists riding two abreast ahead of the vehicle he was travelling in on a winding country road where, even if they had been in single file, there would have been no opportunity to overtake them safely.
Took this video(from passenger seat) on 60mph road. Forced to travel in line of traffic at 20mph due to obstruction caused by cyclists ahead riding 3 abreast. Anonymous and cycling with impunity. Law should be changed to force them to drop into single file when vehicles behind pic.twitter.com/u3Qt9mRTQu
They also had some words of wisdom to share about the spin that the lawyer – who acquired his nickname through his ability to get motorists acquitted of driving-related offences, often on technicalities – gave on road traffic casualty figures showing that there had been a rise in the number of cyclists killed while riding on rural A roads in 2020.
No they shouldn’t Nick.
Drivers should drive their one tonne vehicle more carefully and stop killing 5 people every day.
To use your opinion in a different analogy, should kids in American schools wear bullet proof jackets in case of a mass shooting?
— Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) December 1, 2021
It's been a bad year for … Mr Loophole
Those posts from Surrey Police came as Freeman was making his final push on the petition he had spent half the year promoting both through social channels and through national and regional media, including the Telegraph and the BBC – both of which, of course, have huge reach.
Posted on the Parliament website back in June, the petition called for cyclists to be licensed, among other things, and it squeezed over the 10,000-signature threshold at which the government was obliged to provide a response inside the last 24 hours – although when that response came, the government was clear that it had no plans to act on his suggestions.
Until this summer, Mark Cavendish’s last stage win at the Tour de France had come way back in 2016 and since then his career had been dogged by illness and injury – to the extent that even though fit, he was not selected for the 2019 or 2020 editions of the race by his respective teams at the time, Dimension Data and Bahrain McLaren.
Even a week before this year’s race, it appeared that Sam Bennett, winner of the points competition in 2020, would be Deceuninck-Quick Step’s sprinter at the Tour de France, but an injury (and falling out with team manager Patrick Lefevere) meant that it was Cavendish – who had seemed destined to forever be stuck on 30 stage wins, four behind Eddy Merckx’s all-time record – who got the place instead, and it was an opportunity he seized with both hands.
Picture ASO/Pauline Ballet
By the end of the race, he had joined the Belgian on 34 wins, missing out on the outright record as Wout van Aert outsprinted him on the Champs-Elysees – performances that helped him secure a one-year extension to his contract that will see him back in the peloton in 2022.
It’s been a bad year for … Mark Cavendish
The end of the year though brought two low points for the Manxman. First, there was his horrific crash at the Ghent Six in late November, which resulted in him sustaining a punctured lung and broken ribs – all under the eyes of his family, who were watching from the stands.
He had barely been released from hospital and returned home to Essex when there was an even more traumatic episode for him, his wife and children as armed intruders broke into his home and in a violent robbery in which he was beaten in front of his family, made off with two super-expensive Richard Mille watches, as well as a Louis Vuitton suitcase. Police have subsequently made one arrest.
