Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“It’s my town too, and I want a cycle lane”: Campaigner calls for “de-normalisation of cars” and slams anti-cycling opposition over “a handful of parking spaces” – but ex-racing cyclist says “I never liked bike lanes”; Froome 2026? + more on the live blog

It’s Wednesday, the mornings are getting brighter bit by bit, and Ryan Mallon’s back with your midweek helping of all the latest cycling news and views on the live blog
Wed, Feb 05, 2025 09:52
11

SUMMARY

“It’s my town too, and I want a cycle lane”: Campaigner calls for “de-normalisation of cars” and slams anti-cycling opposition over “a handful of parking spaces” – but ex-racing cyclist says “I never liked bike lanes”; Froome 2026? + more on the live blogActive Todmorden Project (Todmorden Town Deal)
09:07
Active Todmorden Project (Todmorden Town Deal) 2
“It’s my town too, and I want a cycle lane”: Campaigner calls for “de-normalisation of cars” and slams anti-cycling opposition over “a handful of parking spaces” – but ex-racing cyclist says “I never liked bike lanes” amid 2,000% cycling boost aim

A cyclist in Todmorden – the West Yorkshire town at the centre of a heated debate over a major cycle lane project, which saw a public consultation on the plans cancelled in October after police were called due to “disruptive and intimidating” behaviour” – has criticised locals who successfully campaigned to bring a halt to the scheme over “a handful of parking spaces”, arguing “it’s my town too, and I do want a cycle lane”.

Meanwhile, a Green Party councillor for the area has also claimed that the main reason residents opposed the cycle lane plans was simply because they “don’t cycle” – leading him to question “whether that’s a strong enough reason for us to be influenced by it”, in a borough that needs to see a 2,000 per cent increase in cycling numbers if it’s to hit its climate targets by 2038.

Last week, Calderdale Council’s place scrutiny board debated the future of its active travel agenda, after the petition ‘We Support Cycle Infrastructure in Todmorden and Calderdale’, organised by Hannah Dobson, was signed by over 1,000 locals.

According to Dobson, she started the petition after seeing signs erected in Todmorden opposing the town’s proposed active travel project with the slogan “Our town, our decision”.

Cycle lane proposals (Todmorden Town Deal)

> Residents "outraged by having to walk an extra few yards from their car" accused of "trying to stoke fear and opposition" against major cycle lane project

As we reported last autumn, the ‘Active Todmorden’ project aimed to use £3.244 million of funding from central government to “enable people to walk or cycle as part of their everyday journeys” by creating walking and cycling routes in the town. A cycle route along a main road into the town was proposed, alongside improvement to “provide an accessible, attractive, legible pedestrian environment in the town centre”.

However, while many expressed positivity at the investment in the area, there was some strong criticism from an outspoken section of the community angered at the potential loss of parking spaces and the claimed effect on business in the town.

The organiser of a fundraiser titled ‘Save Todmorden Town Carpark’, which raised £1,280, with “all funds to be spent opposing the unpopular initiatives” argued the cycle lane “will cause months of disruption to the middle of town, discouraging residents and tourists from visiting and affecting retail and hospitality businesses in town”.

However, Dobson’s petition supporting the proposals suggested there is a section of the community “outraged by having to walk an extra few yards from their car”, who she accused of “trying to stoke fear and opposition” among residents.

And in October, police were called during a public consultation in the town, after the council claimed a “small number of people were disruptive and intimidating, making it difficult for other people to participate and share their views”.

One resident described the scenes at the consultation as “appalling” and said: “There’s passion and protest and then there’s aggression and threat, this crossed the line.”

A second engagement session scheduled for a day later was subsequently cancelled by Calderdale Council to “protect members of staff involved”.

Since then, the cycle lane proposals have been dropped from the ‘Active Todmorden’ project.

Todmorden (Google Maps)

> "Intimidating behaviour" sees police called to cycle lane consultation, as council cancels next event to "protect members of staff involved"

But speaking at last week’s council meeting, cyclist Dobson criticised the local authority’s decision to bow to the pressure exerted by the town’s anti-cycling campaign, arguing that “doing nothing” – the most popular response during the consultation – was not an option.

Referring to the “our town, our decision” banners opposing the cycle lane plans, Dobson told the meeting: “I thought ‘it’s my town too, and I do want a cycle lane, please’. So I started this petition to try and give a voice to those who would like more safer places in Calderdale to ride.”

“Our infrastructure is clogged, our air quality is regularly unsafe, and we can’t build more road space in our narrow valley.

“Even if we could, the evidence is clear that demand grows to fill road capacity – more space for cars is not a solution.”

According to Dobson, cycling offers a “real and impactful solution” and it was the role of the public sector to take decisions in the collective interest, the Halifax Courier reports.

“The petition calls on you to show leadership, to act as our public representatives should and to have the vision to make evidence-based decisions for our collective benefit – our towns, your decisions and our future,” the campaigner said.

Active Todmorden Project (Todmorden Town Deal)

After hearing councillors outlines their climate and health objectives, Dobson said she felt like she was simply hearing a lot of excuses.

“If you keep letting people stopping things happening over a handful of parking spaces, we will never have change,” she said.

“You have to de-normalise cars, you have to give space to people on bikes and people on foot and that is going to change our landscape – in our grandparents’ lifetimes we have completely reshaped our landscape around cars, so we can do it again, to make it about people.

“You just have to stop talking and planning and do it.”

The Labour-run council’s deputy leader Scott Patient responded to Dobson’s concerns by noting that, if the borough is to meet its climate and emissions targets by 2038, it needs to increase cycling numbers by 2,000 per cent.

He agreed there was a need to go “faster and further”, but admitted that consultation and engagement also needed to be better and council policy made clearer.

Meanwhile, Sarah Courtney, a cabinet member for regeneration and transport, said: “It’s important we balance the needs of all residents and businesses. We really need to be delivering the right active travel schemes in the right places.”

Green Party councillor Martin Hey also said he spent some time discussing the issue with residents on their doorsteps over the winter.

“It is true it came up on the doorstep that people didn’t want the cycle lane,” he said. “But I can tell you the main reason why that people gave was ‘I don’t cycle.’

“And we’ve got to consider whether that’s a strong enough reason for us to be influenced by it.”

Cycle lane proposals (Todmorden Town Deal)

However, not everyone was supportive of Dobson’s suggestions.

Conservative councillor Regan Dickenson, a former amateur racing cyclist, told the meeting that he had “never liked cycle lanes for a number of reasons” (way to play up to the racer stereotype, Regan).

“With every respect to your petition and sympathy for it, what is also recognisable is there are a lot of people who aren’t in favour of it as well,” he said.

He agreed there was a requirement to change people’s minds, arguing that promotion of and improving the canal towpaths of cycle ways could create a “green artery”.

However, Patient said the council did not own the towpath in question and, in any case, there were issues with it, due to its tendency to ice over and its location next to a body of water.

Meanwhile, Dickenson’s Tory colleague Steven Leigh claimed Calderdale had already invested in “many contentious cycle lanes”.

“I think there’s a lot of provision for infrastructure for cycling in Calderdale,” he said. “It is a subject which divides opinion – some think it’s good, some think it isn’t – but there’s cycle lanes all over the place that we have demonstrably supported.”

However, Dobson pointed out that this infrastructure was “piecemeal” and unconnected.  

“You can’t make a sensible journey using little pockets of infrastructure,” she said.

14:38
Can the new kids finally knock GoPro off its perch? We've been testing to find out...

> Which action camera is best for cycling? GoPro 13 vs DJI Osmo Action 5 vs Insta360 Ace Pro II mega test

14:16
Matt Walls in the omnium at Tokyo 2020 (Copyright Alex Whitehead, SWpix.com).JPG
Former Olympic omnium champion Matt Walls set to make track return, almost three years after horrific crash into crowd at Commonwealth Games

Paris may only seem like yesterday, but the countdown to LA ’28 has already begun – at least in the track cycling world – as Wednesday marks the start of the 2025 European track championships in Zolder, Belgium.

And with Great Britain looking to give their up-and-coming academy prospects some healthy international experience three years out from the next Olympics, one rider to keep an eye out for is 2021 Olympic omnium champion Matt Walls, who will be making his long-awaited comeback to the boards, two-and-a-half years on from his horrific crash into the crowd at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Walls, one of just three former Olympians in GB’s Euros squad, suffered serious concussion when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the spectators during qualifying for the Commonwealth Games scratch race in the Lee Valley velodrome in July 2022, an incident which sparked calls to increase safety measures at velodromes and led to the installation of taller Perspex barriers around the London track.

Matt Walls Commonwealth Games crash 02 (Copyright Alex Broadway, SWpix.com)

(Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

Since the crash, which curtailed his 2022 season, Walls – a three-time European champion on the track, as well a gold and silver medal winner in Tokyo in the omnium and madison, respectively – has focused on life on the road.

The 26-year-old has started the 2025 season, his second with Groupama-FDJ since moving from Bora, positively, taking third in the sprint on stage one of the Tour Down Under.

Walls will be joined in GB’s men’s endurance squad for the championships by former scratch race world champion Will Tidball, Rhys Britton, Josh Charlton, Michael Gill, Noah Hobbs, his new madison partner Will Perrett.

Olympic silver medallist Neah Evans and Anna Morris, a bronze medallist from Paris, will lead the women’s endurance squad, alongside Sophie Lewis, Maddie Leech, and Grace Lister.

On the sprinting side, 2023 European team sprint silver medallist Lauren Bell will race with debutants and under-23 team sprint European champions Rhian Edmunds, Iona Moir, and Rhianna Parris-Smith.

Up-and-coming sprinter Harry Ledingham-Horn will also be leading teammates Lyall Craig, Hayden Norris, and Harry Radford in their maiden European championship appearance.

> Velodrome owners promise to “explore” ways to improve rider and fan safety after “unsettling” crash which saw Olympic champion Katy Marchant catapult over new barriers and into crowd

 “Having had some fantastic results on the track at last summer’s Olympic Games, it will be exciting to see our Olympians back in track competition competing for European titles,” GB’s performance director Stephen Park said.

“This event is also a fantastic chance for some of our up-and-coming riders, who have been inspired by the Games to make themselves known as ones to watch for LA. 

“As a team LA 2028 is already firmly front of mind, and this competition gives us an exciting opportunity to try out some new line ups and new strategies and see how we stack up against the rest of Europe.”

13:29
The “avid cyclist” in their natural habitat… driving their car in the cycle lane

Avid cyclist @carsnbikelane.bsky.social

[image or embed]

— CrosswalkCrusader (@crosswalkcrusader.bsky.social) February 4, 2025 at 3:01 PM

Deary me – did they assume the cycle lane signs also meant ‘bikes strapped to the back of cars?’

12:48
Daniel Mangeas
Legendary Tour de France announcer Daniel Mangeas to miss Étoile de Bessèges after suffering stroke

With the early season now well and truly underway, the Étoile de Bessèges kicks off this afternoon with a 159km loop around Bellegarde, complete with a very Mads Pedersen-friendly kicker at the finish.

However, the annual French stage race tune-up will be without one of the sport’s most recognisable voices, after it was announced this week that legendary race announcer Daniel Mangeas has suffered a stroke.

The 75-year-old was the Tour de France’s announcer and on-site commentator for 40 years between 1974 and 2014, keeping fans by the side of the road up-to-speed with the action, and since stepping down from that role has continued to announce at dozens of races across France.

Mangeas’ family say his condition is stable, and we wish him well.

12:03
Paris-Roubaix Arenberg Forest 'chicane' (Stefano Rizzato)
Paris-Roubaix organisers drop controversial ‘chicane’ at Arenberg Forest entrance for 2025 race – replacing it with “small detour” to “slow down the riders in a more fluid manner”

Ah, Arenberg Forest chicane, we hardly knew ye.

After just one edition of Paris-Roubaix, the controversial ‘F1-style’ entrance to the Hell of the North’s most famous stretch of jagged cobbles – which sparked plenty of pre-race discussion but ended up relatively uneventful – is no more, to be replaced by a “small detour” around Arenberg’s mining site, the classic’s organisers confirmed this morning.

Last year, ASO decided, at the last minute, to introduce a series of sharp bends just before the start of the Trouée d’Arenberg, forming a motor racing-style “chicane”, after the CPA pro riders’ union urged the organisers to introduce to slow down the riders, and therefore increase their safety, as they approached the infamous sector.

Paris-Roubaix Arenberg chicane (Stefano Rizzato)

> “Is this a joke?” Mathieu van der Poel slams Paris-Roubaix organiser’s decision to add hairpin ‘chicane’ at Arenberg Forest entrance – but will it make cycling’s most notorious cobbled road safer?

For those unfamiliar with the legendary Arenberg, the 2.3km stretch of jagged, unruly cobbles – even by the misshapen standards of the Hell of the North – forms one of the pivotal moments in the men’s Paris-Roubaix, coming with around 100km to go as the action starts to heat up (it’s yet to be featured in the women’s version, despite the protests of the sport’s leading riders).

It is often marked both by the crash-filled chaos contained within the forest, and the fight for position that precedes it, with the bunch barrelling towards its gloomy entrance at speeds of over 60kph – hence last year’s attempt to slow things down on the approach.

The introduction of the chicane, however, divided fans and pundits, with eventual winner Mathieu van der Poel describing it as a “joke”, and former British champion Brian Smith predicting that “most will be walking round this dogleg”.

Mathieu van der Poel exits the Arenberg Forest, 2023 Paris-Roubaix (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

And while these gloomy predictions didn’t come to fruition, the organisers have opted for a different approach (pardon the pun) for this year’s race.

“This year, we have found an alternative that allows us to slow down the riders in a more fluid manner, via a small detour that runs alongside the mining site in Arenberg,” race director Thierry Gouvenou said in a statement today.

“With this introduction, there will be four right angle corners in the kilometre before the Trouée d’Arenberg.”

This year’s men’s Paris-Roubaix, which will take place on 13 April, will also include two brand-new sectors of 1.3km and 1.2km respectively, around 30km from the Arenberg.

“They are not especially difficult portions, but by introducing them here, it provides us with a sequence of five sectors without virtually any tarmac,” Gouvenou said, adding that one of the race’s early sectors has been removed, bringing the total number of cobbled stretches this year to 30.

The Arenberg-less women’s edition of Paris-Roubaix, meanwhile, remains unchanged, and will feature 29.2km of cobbles over 148.5km on 12 April.

11:23
Female cyclist in London on Lime hire bike - copyright Simon MacMichael
“Until London has a truly safe inclusive network designed for everyone, we’ll lag behind”: Almost a quarter of London’s “high-quality” cycle network is unsafe after dark, disproportionately affecting women, new report finds

A new report launched today by the London Cycling Campaign’s Women’s Network has found that a worryingly high percentage of Transport for London’s cycling infrastructure is “socially unsafe” outside of daylight hours, presenting a risk of harms due to factors such as isolation, poor lighting, and a lack of escape routes, disproportionately affecting women and putting them off cycling in the process.

As part of the report, ‘Women’s Freedom After Dark: Are TfL’s Cycleways safe for everyone, 24/7?’, volunteers from the LCC’s Women’s Network assessed and mapped the entirety of TfL’s current Cycleway network against rigorous criteria on social safety.

According to their findings, 24 per cent of the TfL cycle network is “socially unsafe” after dark, while 58 per cent of cycleway feature at least one socially unsafe section. Meanwhile, seven the capital’s cycleways were deemed to be 100 per cent socially unsafe after dark, and 11 are at least 70 per cent unsafe.

The report and its concerning findings come a year after the LCC’s assessment of ‘What stops women cycling in London?’, which detailed the shocking extent to which women riding their bikes in the capital face a barrage of verbal and physical abuse, sexual harassment, and intimidation from motorists and other road users.

Female cyclist in london red coat on steel road bike -copyright Simon MacMichael

> “He drove towards me at speed, then shouted ‘b***h’ in my face”: Nine out of ten women face abuse while cycling, shocking new survey finds

Publishing their report into London’s unsafe bike paths today, the LCC noted that TfL’s Cycle Route Quality Criteria tool, which sets the minimum standard for the body’s infrastructure, does not include any criteria on directness of route or social isolation.

“As a result, councils and TfL have been building and signing routes away from main roads because it is politically convenient, but the result has seen an increasing number of Cycleway routes designed, delivered and signed into the network that simply aren’t suitable for and available for women to cycle on during the winter and after dark,” the report says.

Case studies featured in the report include Cycleway 1, which passes next to Millwall Stadium alongside an isolated railway line where muggings and bikejackings have been reported; the Grand Union Canal Cycleway, which according to the LCC has “enabled TfL and five west London boroughs to avoid delivering a more inclusive alternative”; and a “crime-ridden and isolated underpass” in Enfield, where a “far more inclusive crossing of the major North Circular road is clearly needed for pedestrians and those cycling”.

Following the report’s publication, the LCC Women’s Network, a coalition of individual women and organisations focusing on women cycling in the capital, are calling for a range of changes to how the city’s cycleways are designed, planned, and delivered.

These include calling on TfL to add ‘social safety’ and ‘directness’ to its Cycle Route Quality Criteria, “ruling out poorly lit, isolated areas and convoluted, indirect routes”, and in doing so urgently bring all current cycleways up to this new quality criteria standard, by upgrading or rerouting existing sections.

Female cyclist in London casual winter clothing on hybrid bike - copyright Simon MacMichael

> “We’ve learnt to normalise rubbish behaviour”: What stops women cycling? Abuse, intimidation, and how to make cycling safe for everyone

The network also believes that TfL should not approve or fund council delivery of routes that do not meet this updated criteria, arguing that “leisure routes in parks are a valuable resource but should not count or be funded as part of TfL’s core cycle network”.

TfL, councils, and the police should also make leisure routes safer, with more CCTV and lighting in places like underpasses, particularly at crime ‘hotspots’, the network says, while also calling for Active Travel England to develop new guidance on cycle infrastructure and social safety, including the adoption of ‘Dutch’ underpasses, deemed to be “more welcoming”.

“Half of all Cycleway routes have sections which aren’t usable by most women after dark, which add up to a quarter of the entire length of the cycle network,” says Women’s Network member Kate Bartlett, interviewed last year on the road.cc Podcast.

“Women make only a third of all cycle journeys in London – they make over half of all cycled journeys in the Netherlands. Until London has a truly safe inclusive network designed for everyone, we’ll lag behind.”

09:53
Chris Froome, 2024 Arctic Race of Norway (ARN/Aurelien Vialatte)
They think it’s all over… but it turns out he might have another year left in him: Chris Froome “keeping door open” to racing in 2026 – after admitting in December “I think it’s time to retire”

This May will mark seven years since four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome’s 46th and, as it stands, last victory as a professional cyclist, at the 2018 Giro d’Italia.

Remarkably, that winless drought has lasted longer than the period between Froome’s first pro victory, his breakthrough stage win and (eventually successful) GC challenge at the 2011 Vuelta a España, and that epic, come-from-behind triumph in Italy, his seventh grand tour victory.

The speed with which this era of cycling has left Froome, the dominant stage racer of the 2010s, behind – especially since his career-threatening training crash at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphiné – has meant that retirement has been a constant theme for the Israel-Premier Tech rider throughout the 2020s.

> “It’s a fantastic pension scheme”: Chris Froome branded “the worst signing in cycling history” and a “half-time clown” by former pro after “undignified, meagre” season; Froome admits “I’m not looking for victories”

The 39-year-old’s best result in 2024 was a 21st on stage six of the Tour du Rwanda, while his brief forays into elite European stage racing (what used to be his bread and butter during the glory years at Sky), at Tirreno-Adriatico, the Critérium du Dauphiné, and the Arctic Race of Norway yielded nothing higher than 70th.

In October, when a 142km stint in the morning breakaway at the Tour of Guangxi in China saw him abruptly dropped as the race hotted up with 40km to go on a Cat 3 climb, Froome was branded the “worst signing in history” and a “part-time clown” by former Rabobank climber and whereabouts deceiver Michael Rasmussen.

Chris Froome, 2016 Tour de France (Alex Broadway/ASO/SWpix.com)

 (Alex Broadway/ASO/SWpix.com)

“It is undignified to look at,” Rasmussen, who was kicked off the 2007 Tour de France while on the cusp of winning the race after he was found to have lied about his whereabouts for testing, said.

“The wild thing is that it is his own decision. You can say that for five million euros a year you can probably take a few defeats along the way. Sportingly, it’s pretty meagre. It is an undignified end to a career like his.”

Of course, Rasmussen wasn’t the first to question Froome’s position at Israel-Premier Tech, the squad he joined in 2021 after his hugely successful decade-long spell at Team Sky/Ineos.

Even IPT’s co-owner Sylvan Adams publicly stated that Froome did not represent “value for money” for his team, after the British rider claimed he felt “let down” due to being omitted from the squad’s 2023 Tour de France line-up, and that his form had suffered from “frustrating” equipment issues.

But in December, it all looked like it was finally coming to an end anyway, after Froome hinted that this year’s Vuelta a España could be his swansong in the pro peloton.

Chris Froome, 2024 Arctic Race of Norway (ARN/Aurelien Vialatte)

 (ARN/Aurelien Vialatte)

“This is the race for me where it all began in 2011,” he said at the route unveiling in Madrid. “Next year would potentially be my last season racing and to finish at the Vuelta could be a really nice way to close the circle, having started at the Vuelta, to finish at the Vuelta as well. That could be very special.

“I think it’s time. Next year I'm going to be 40. It was always my goal to be racing until the age of 40, so I’m getting closer to that goal. I can be very happy with everything that I’ve been lucky to achieve in the sport.”

> "I'm not saying junior gears, but maybe 56 or 54 needs to be the limit": Chris Froome backs Wout van Aert's call to limit gearing in road races, with big chainrings blamed for "more serious crashes"

However, while that admission was enough for Pro Cycling Stats to stick the dreaded ‘will retire on 2025-12-31’ on Froome’s page, the four-time Tour winner – still a couple years off the 42 that Alejandro Valverde, cycling’s own Dorian Gray, was when he retired at the end of 2022 – suggested this week that it’s not beyond the possibility that he could still be pinning a number on in 2026.

Speaking to Ned Boulting and David Millar for their Never Strays Far podcast, Froome said: “I haven’t 100 per cent decided that I’ll be retiring at the end of this year.

“Chances are, yes, I’ll be calling it a day, but I’m just keeping the door open. [I’ll] see how this year goes, see how I’m feeling towards the end of it.”

Chris Froome (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Froome even admitted that, after 17 years in the bunch, he still wasn’t sick of the pro cycling lifestyle.

“Once you’re into it, you’re into it!” he said.

So… you’re saying there’s a chance I’ll still be writing these ‘Will Froome retire?’ blog stories next February?

10:57
Tour de France advent calendars at the ready, because it’s only five months to go until the big one…
Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

11 comments

Avatar
Hirsute | 2 hours ago
2 likes

I was actually shouting at the tv to tell the cyclist to get out of the door zone.

https://youtu.be/3B4_NjJaSNs?t=325

The whole episode is a sorry enditement on the level of driving skill in the uk.

Avatar
lesterama replied to Hirsute | 2 hours ago
1 like

So many cammers in that vid making situations worse or committing offences themselves.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to Hirsute | 44 min ago
0 likes

Hirsute wrote:

I was actually shouting at the tv to tell the cyclist to get out of the door zone.

To be fair to them, it looks like a choice between that or a lot of sunken surfaces and ironworks further out.

Avatar
brooksby | 4 hours ago
1 like

Map of London cycle routes deemed unsafe for women after dark (Metro)

https://metro.co.uk/2025/02/05/map-shows-london-cycle-routes-labelled-un...

Quote:

Almost a quarter of the 219-mile London Cycleway network was found to be ‘socially unsafe’ after dark, the London Cycling Campaign found when its volunteers assessed the routes during nighttime rides against a set of criteria.

or:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm27x5klxxlo

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to brooksby | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Quite.  London Cycle campaign (as many groups do) mentioned this in their 2024 "What stops women cycling" article.  Edinburgh has the Infra Sisters group campaigning on this topic.

It's nothing new.  Research here from e.g. 2018 (I'm sure there are others).  It's mentioned in LTN-1/20 - but not given sufficient prominence IMO *.

Even just in terms of pedestrian infra people have been commenting about dingy underpasses and mugger-friendly "places" for time.

But ... in the UK, in fact it *might* be new.  For example Sustrans didn't seem to grasp this around a decade back in their guidelines.  (As usual David Hembrow covered this in part of his "3 kinds of safety" article (2008!), and notes that this appears in standards for bridges and tunnels in NL here.

OTOH there is also the competing narrative of "Anything less than a car and I don't feel safe!  There aren't random other people in my car like on public transport and I can lock the doors / speed away".  That is certainly a feeling but it perhaps over-emphasises the safety of the car: people are still vulnerable going from / to it (often car parks or parking places also lack social safety...)

* LTN 1/20 has "Achieving a good level of social safety should be considered in the design process."   That should be more like "Achieving a good level of social safety is vital to making the scheme usable by all and during a wider range of times.  It may contribute towards a scheme being more 'attractive' in general.  It should be a key consideration from the design process onward."

Avatar
lesterama replied to brooksby | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Link to full report

Avatar
brooksby replied to lesterama | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Thanks 4

Avatar
lesterama | 5 hours ago
9 likes

Regan Dickenson sounds like a clown.

I didn't like cycle lanes in the days when I was training hard at a decent speed. That's because virtually none of them were fit for purpose: shoddy, token and  unmaintained; poor infrastructure just to get cyclists out of the way; poor infrastructure unnecessarily mixing riders and walkers; pisspoor infrastructure that didn't form anything vaguely resembling a network.

Now I'm slower, I'm very happy to use some cycle lanes and paths. I still want proper facilities for everyone.

Avatar
Steve K replied to lesterama | 4 hours ago
2 likes

lesterama wrote:

Regan Dickenson sounds like a clown.

I didn't like cycle lanes in the days when I was training hard at a decent speed. That's because virtually none of them were fit for purpose: shoddy, token and  unmaintained; poor infrastructure just to get cyclists out of the way; poor infrastructure unnecessarily mixing riders and walkers; pisspoor infrastructure that didn't form anything vaguely resembling a network.

Now I'm slower, I'm very happy to use some cycle lanes and paths. I still want proper facilities for everyone.

I do wonder if Mr Dickenson has ever cycled just to get from A to B as opposed to training/racing.

Avatar
brooksby replied to Steve K | 4 hours ago
0 likes

Oh, I doubt it… 

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to lesterama | 3 hours ago
1 like

Plenty of "I'm a cyclist, and I'm alright, Jack" types.

Strangely - most of these seem to be men, somewhere between teens and late middle age.  It's almost as if despite these assertions there was something acting as a block for the young, the old, women, those with disabilities.  What could that be, one wonders *?

* The vehicular cyclists know the answer to that!  It's all this talk of danger - dangerising cycling!  When it's statistically very safe in the UK.  Very few are run over every year!

Perhaps (some will say) people are also just lazy?  Or even incompetent - indeed some connect that to the existence of infra to help cyclists!

Latest Comments

 