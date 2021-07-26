Elite unveils Rizer indoor gradient simulator with micro movement steering

Elite launches new Rizer indoor gradient simulator adding inclines up to 20% and declines down to -10%, as well as micro steering to work every muscle as you would on outdoor slopes, all for an immersive indoor riding experience when riding on platforms such as Zwift.

Elite's new Rizer rivals Wahoo's Kickr Climb indoor grade simulator which we reviewed back in 2018. The new Rizer connects to your front fork and automatically changes gradients by communicating with third party apps via your smart trainer.

Elite explains it can be used in this simulation mode or manual mode to increase or decrease the gradient by a percentage point, or more.

The Rizer features Elite’s new patented steering system that’s designed to improve pedalling fluidity and the handlebars feel, replicating the feeling of fighting the bike as do when riding on steep terrain outdoors.

The steering system, Elite claims, “improves the handlebars’ feel when you’re going uphill, and help you work every muscle as you would do if you were riding outdoors”.

“The movement of Elite’s Rizer platform will provide with improved comfort on all legs and shoulders muscles as it recreates the same motion dynamics that you would find on the road,” Elite adds.

The new Rizer is compatible with Elite’s Direto XR, Direto XR-T, Suito, Suito-T and Tuo trainers, and steering is enable with Bluetooth and Ant+ FE-C.

Elite has developed a dedicated app that’s available for iOS and Android devices. The app can be used when riding to display your current simulated gradient, to switch from Simulation to Manual mode, and also to set up and manage up to five different profiles for each user, bike and trainer.

The Rizer features an aluminium structure connected to a platform made in steel for a sturdy base. Then for easy transportability and set up, it has a carrying handle and adjustable feet.

The Rizer is compatible with all commercially available bikes with disc brakes and 12mm thru-axles. An adapter for 15mm thru-axle is also included in the box.

Available now, the Elite Rizer costs £824.99. That's £375 more than Wahoo's Kickr Climb option.

