The TurboRocks Realplate React Stealth Full Motion rocker plate helps create a realistic motion while using an indoor trainer, which improves enjoyment and comfort. It is adaptable for different trainers, riding styles and individual preferences, but this does all add to the cost.

TurboRocks is a company that has specialised in creating rocker plates for indoor training enthusiasts, with the aim of adding realism to your indoor riding experience. The Realplate React Stealth is the top model within the range. It's constructed from two sheets of 18mm birchwood ply, chosen for strength and given a waterproof paint finish along with the top sheet, on which the trainer is placed, having a black rubberised finish to protect it from the corrosive sweat that we pour out when riding indoors.

The two boards are connected by a metal shaft and spring mechanism which allows the top board to travel up to 240mm forwards and backwards, in addition to being able to tilt side to side, controlled by two inflatable balls with a lean angle up to 7.2 degrees.

The rocker plate measures 1,750mm in length and 930mm at the widest point, and will also add 86mm in height to your indoor setup. That means for almost all setups it will require extra space, though the bigger issue for many, I believe, particularly those who use an existing bike for indoor riding, will be the rocker plate taking up significant floor space when not in use.

Setup

The Realplate React is compatible with a large number of indoor trainers, including all the most popular options from the likes of Wahoo, Tacx, Elite and Bkool, as well as indoor bikes including those from Wattbike, Wahoo and Tacx.

You select your trainer of choice upon purchase, and the plate will arrive with the required straps/fixings in place for a simple and quick setup. TurboRocks also offers an upgrade service, should you change your trainer at some point, and the required fixings will be sent out free of charge.

For the test, I connected a Tacx Neo2 to the Realplate React, which took just a few minutes, and then installed the small spirit level and inflated the balls to the required pressure. The pump included has no pressure gauge and TurboRocks does not give a number, or even a guide to aim for, as it is ultimately personal. A useful starting point is to inflate to a point where you can stand on each extreme edge and the boards do not contact each other.

It might take a few rides to adjust to suit, and individual locations and preferences will also affect the setup, such as how level the floor is underneath. I found I needed to inflate one ball more than the other to correct a slight lean when I was sitting on the bike, but even so the whole process from unpacking to feeling comfortable while riding took less than 30 minutes.

Full Motion

As well as allowing side to side movement, with the two inflatable balls used to counterbalance the rider weight, the Realplate React also allows movement forwards and backwards. Its construction is based around a central shaft with large roller bearings that allow the top and bottom boards to move, and two springs that control the speed and rebound. The springs aren't adjustable and there is no type of damping built in to the system, but I didn't find this was an issue.

As someone who only rides indoors through the winter months, I expected to need a little time to adjust and get used to the movement, as was the case when I tested the Lifeline Rocker Plate at the start of the year. But the TurboRocks React feels far more intuitive and natural with that fore/aft movement; even on a low power output you can see the board moving slightly on each pedal stroke, extending as your effort increases and especially if you move from a seated to a standing position on the bike.

Comfort and ergonomics

Increasing rider comfort is often a reason given to use a rocker plate, and I certainly found I could stay on for several hours at a time with no discomfort. A longterm injury with one leg has meant I've struggled in the past on rides over 90 minutes, having to ride standing up for a significant amount of time, but the movement provided here seems to have improved things – at no point have I felt the need to stop riding, ease up, or even stretch out.

I have used the Realplate React at all levels of intensity, from gentler rides up to short, fast-paced race efforts, and in terms of the power numbers seen there's been nothing negative. Personally, I use an indoor trainer largely for short, intensive workouts to be time-efficient, but if you are happy or prefer to ride for longer durations I believe the movement offered is likely to be an even bigger bonus.

Although no claims are made by TurboRocks, the rocker plate will surely reduce the stress placed on the bike's frame, with the movement reducing what would otherwise be a twisting action on the rear triangle.

No maximum weight, either for the rider or for the total package, is given, but with some of the newer indoor bikes such as the Tacx Neo Bike Smart weighing over 50kg, with rider weight on top, the system is obviously capable of coping with heavy weights. What I am unable to test is how the extra weight might affect the spring movement, with no ability to adjust the damping as the overall weight increases.

Value

At £499 this is a serious investment and likely one that only those who are serious about riding indoors will consider. Rocker plates with only sideways movement are generally cheaper, such as the Lifeline Rocker Plate I mentioned earlier at £299, and currently available for £199.

The Bespoke R1 that Dave tested last year is still £295, with an R1+ version with full-motion at £395.

Saris was one of the first companies to produce a rocker plate; its MP1 Nfinity Trainer Platform features the same 240mm of fore/aft movement as the Realplate React, and slightly more sideways movement possible, up to 12 degrees. It'll also set you back £999.

There will no doubt be many of you who have created your own rocker plates, many of them no doubt for less money. But the bare materials are likely not as cheap as people expect – this plywood buffalo board, for example, costs in the region of £150 per sheet before you factor in the shaft, springs, extra tools and time.

Overall

Although it might not fully replicate riding outdoors, the Realplate React improves comfort to the point that I do not want to go back to riding indoors on a flat surface. If you train indoors a lot, the high cost involved will be well worth the outlay.

Verdict

High-quality rocker plate that adds an extra dimension and comfort to riding indoors

