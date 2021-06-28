Check out the bikes ridden to every 2021 Tour de France stage win so far

The 2021 Tour de France is up and running, and here are the bikes that have been ridden to victory on every stage so far.

Stage 1: Julian Alaphilippe, Deceuninck–Quick-Step, Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Julian Alaphilippe won Stage 1 of this year’s Tour de France on a Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, the same bike he piloted to victory on Stage 2 last year, although now painted with the World Champion’s stripes that he earned in Imola, Italy, in September.

The Tarmac SL7 is designed to be both lightweight and aerodynamically efficient, to the point that the brand has now retired its Venge aero bike.

Built-up with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and Roval Rapide CLX wheels, Alaphilippe’s bike is very similar to the one we reviewed here on road.cc.

Deceuninck–Quick-Step uses Specialized’s S-Works Turbo Cotton clincher tyres which the brand says are quicker than tubulars.

The team also uses Specialized Body Geometry shoes and saddles.

Stage 2: Mathieu van der Poel, Alpecin–Fenix, Canyon Aeroad

Picture credit, and main pic: SWPix.com

The updated Canyon Aeroad was launched just last October and already has an eventful history behind it with some users complaining of excessive wear to the seatpost and the German brand issuing a ‘stop ride’ notice relating to the CP0018 Aerocockpit. This led to pros using different bars with the cables running partially externally and then entering the frame via drilled holes.

However, Mathieu van der Poel was riding his Canyon Aeroad CFR with the correct handlebar and fully internal cable routing when he won stage 2 of the Tour de France, delighting his team and giving hope to Aeroad owners that a handlebar solution for consumers isn’t too far away.

The bike pictured above is the version that Van der Poel was riding on Stage 3, with a yellow frame to mark his status as race leader. It’s built up with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and wheels and a Selle Italia Flite Boost Kit Carbonio Superflow saddle.

Stage 3: Tim Merlier, Alpecin–Fenix, Canyon Aeroad

Tim Merlier made it two wins in two days for Alpecin-Fenix after Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan got tangled up, hit the deck, and slid a long, long way in the finale in Pontivy.

Like Mathieu van der Poel on Stage 2, Merlier was riding a Canyon Aeroad. However, Merlier’s bike had cables partly exposed at the front end. Canyon and the team mechanics haven’t sorted internal routing for the whole team yet.

All three stages so far have been won by riders using Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets, although Shimano does have a huge numerical advantage, providing the components for 17 of the 23 teams competing in this year’s race.