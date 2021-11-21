Video: Mark Cavendish hospitalised after heavy crash at Ghent Six Day

Mark Cavendish has been taken to hospital after a heavy crash on the final day of the Six Days of Ghent track meeting in Belgium.

According to Sporza, the crash happened when the rider Gerben Thijssen skidded over a wet patch during the team race, though he managed to stay upright.

Riders behind tried to avoid crashing themselves, but Lasse Norman Hansen came down, leaving Cavendish with nowhere to go.

Een spectaculaire valpartij op de slotdag van de #Zesdaagse. Hansen en Cavendish komen gelukkig met de schrik vrij. pic.twitter.com/djShiiR3Km — sporza (@sporza) November 21, 2021

The 36-year-old rolled down the track of the t’Kuipe velodrome and was treated by paramedics.

He was subsequently helped to his feet and waved and blew kisses at the crowd.

However, Sporza says that he was later taken away from the venue on a stretcher, and his Deceuninck-Quick Step team confirmed that he has been taken to hospital.

Following his crash in #zesdaagsegent, @MarkCavendish has been taken to the hospital for investigations. We’ll share more details as soon as we’ll have them.

Photo: @billy_lebelge pic.twitter.com/YVKufEyyRK — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) November 21, 2021

Cavendish and his partner Iljo Keisse had been lying in fourth position at the time the crash happened.

The 80th edition of the event was won by the Belgian pairing of Kenny De Ketele and Robbe Ghys.

Cavendish, who earlier this year won four stages of the Tour de France to equal Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 victories, is currently in negotiations with his team over a possible extension to his contract, which expires at the end of next month.

>