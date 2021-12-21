Government confirms it has “no plans” to make cyclists wear identification numbers as it rejects ‘Mr Loophole’ petition

The Government has confirmed it has “no plans” to force cyclists to wear identification, among other things, as it had been urged to do by a petition published on the government’s website in June this year by solicitor Nick Freeman, known as ‘Mr Loophole’ for his securing acquittals of drivers accused of motoring offences, often on a technicality.

After six months, during which time the Manchester-based lawyer had made numerous appearances in local and national print and broadcast media, the petition last week scraped over the 10,000-signature threshold above which point the government is obliged to provide a response with less than a day to go.

In the response to the petition, published today, the Department for Transport made clear that, so far as cyclists are concerned, there are no plans for them to be regulated in the way Freeman has urged, saying:

The Government has no plans to introduce any such requirements for cyclists. The current trials of rental e-scooters will inform future policy on them. The Government considers that the costs of a formal registration system for cycle ownership would outweigh the benefits. The safety case for such a system is not as strong as that for drivers since, by contrast with motorised vehicles, cycles involved in collisions on the highway are highly unlikely to cause serious injury to other road users.

The response, which you can read in full at the end of this article, also outlined the benefits of cycling, the fact that there is no requirement to use cycle lanes, and also highlighted that many cyclists also hold driving licences.

Freeman’s petition had also called for e-scooter riders to be licensed, and the Government pointed out that only public hire e-scooters currently being trialled in parts of the country and which require ID to be provided are legal for use on the public highway.

In the petition, posted under the heading, Introduce new requirements for cyclists/e-scooters: visible ID, licences, etc, Freeman had written:

The Government should require cyclists and e-scooter riders display visible ID, require that cycle lanes be used where available, and introduce a licensing and penalty point system for all cyclists and licensing system for escooter riders. Roads are now shared with more cyclists and e-scooters than ever. Yet cyclists and e-scooter riders aren`t currently held accountable in same way as drivers. Cycle lanes can be safer yet are often not-used. A licence scheme and penalty points system should ensure responsible cycling and e-scooter use.

As we have pointed out before, the response was not unexpected. As we pointed out back in June shortly after the petition had been launched, Lord Berkeley, patron of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Cycling & Walking, posed a written question to the government in the House of Lords on the issues it raised.

In a written question, he asked the government “what assessment they have made of the possible (1) advantages, and (2) disadvantages, of introducing a licensing system for cyclists.”

Responding to the Labour peer, Baroness Vere of Norbiton, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, said: “The government considered this matter carefully as part of the cycling and walking safety review in 2018, and has no plans to introduce such a system.

“Cycling brings many benefits, particularly in terms of health and the environment, and the government is keen to encourage rather than restrict it.

“Cyclists must respect the rules of the road as set out in The Highway Code and enforcement of cycling offences is a matter for the police.

“The introduction of a licensing system would be likely to deter many people from cycling and the costs and complexity of introducing and administering such a system, would be likely to outweigh any road safety or other benefits,” she added.

While Freeman’s petition did just make it across the threshold at which the Government was obliged to provide a response, at 10,498 signatures it had barely a tenth of the 100,000 needed for it to be considered for Parliamentary debate by the Backbench Business Committee.

Here is the Government’s response in full: