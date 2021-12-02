Highway Code changes aimed at protecting cyclists to become law next month

The Department for Transport (DfT) yesterday laid documents before Parliament outlining proposed changes to the Highway Code aimed at protecting cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders.

Among the forthcoming changes are new guidance on safely overtaking cyclists, encouraging vehicle occupants to use the Dutch Reach technique to avoid dooring riders, and giving cyclists and pedestrians priority at junctions without traffic signals.

The new rules, which also include establishing a hierarchy of road users aimed at making the roads safer for the most vulnerable, are due to officially become part of the Highway Code next month.

They were approved by the Department for Transport (DfT) following the review of a consultation which closed earlier this year.

The rules were yesterday laid before the House of Commons and House of Lords as a Statutory Instrument so they can be scrutinised by MPs and peers, and all being well will become law and officially be added to the Highway Code after 40 parliamentary days.

Full details of all the proposed amendments can be found in this document published by the DfT, including a series of new rules prefixed with the letter H which outline the hierarchy of road users and which are shown at the end of this article.

We also show the new wordings (with revisions in italics) of the relevant parts of Rule 163, which governs overtaking, and Rule 239, which introduces the Dutch Reach technique.

Cycling UK has campaigned for the changes for a decade and Duncan Dollimore, the charity’s head of campaigns, said: “These amendments bring not just much needed clarity on key areas of reducing danger on our roads, such as safe overtaking distances of people walking, cycling or horse riding, but also through the new ‘hierarchy of road users’,” which he said “challenges the current mindset that ‘might is right’ on our roads.

“It enshrines in law the need for those who present the most risk on our roads to look out for those who are the most vulnerable. This can only make the roads safer for everyone.”

“Over 16,000 people backed the amendments Cycling UK called for when the government consulted on improving the Highway Code for vulnerable road users in 2020,” he added.

“Today we’re seeing many of these a step closer to becoming a reality, and we commend the Department for Transport for listening and making these important changes.”