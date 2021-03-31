Support road.cc

Ribble unveil four new gravel bikes for off-road performance and choice

The new range from the British brand includes titanium, carbon and aluminium frame options…
by Anna Marie Hughes
Wed, Mar 31, 2021 11:15
Ribble has revealed its latest gravel offerings including the all-new Gravel Ti, Gravel SL, Gravel AL and Gravel Al e, for increased off-road performance and choice.

“We have optimised the design of the new platform around integration, compatibility and attention to detail to give the rider a bike that will perform whatever their chosen style of off-road riding,” says Ribble.

The Gravel Ti uses a handcrafted triple butted, custom profiled 3AL/2.5V titanium frame that is said to inspire confidence regardless of extremity in terrain.

The Gravel SL has lightweight carbon monocoque construction with aero profiles that promise to provide all out speed.

The Gravel AL is built from a custom formed 6061T6 heat treated aluminium. This is also used for the Gravel AL e, a lightweight electric gravel bike that promises to look, ride and feel just like a traditional off-road bike, but with some extra power supplied by the Mahle EBM X35+ motor.

The new range has tyre clearance for 45mm tyres on 700c wheels and 47mm on 650bs.

Internal cable routing helps with the clean looks as well as keeping the cables free from dirt, while multiple mounting points, including rear rack mounts, carryall mounts on the fork and bottle mounts, provide plenty of carrying capacity .

The frames have been designed with gravel optimised long and low geometry. An oversized headtube, a short stem and flared bars are all included to provide greater confidence and a more planted feel over varied technical terrain.

Ribble’s gravel bikes are available in a range of suggested builds, but these can be personalised for your needs with the brand’s BikeBuilder and Custom Colour tools.

Prices are as follows:

