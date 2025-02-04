Near Miss of the Day 920: "This was a typical 'Oh look a cyclist, I must pass them' without any thought for the situation"

The cyclist who submitted today's Near Miss of the Day was satisfied with Warwickshire Police's handling of the situation — the driver's inconsiderate manoeuvre earning them a warning letter — even if they "could really do with some re-education as to hazard perception".

road.cc reader Stephen was approaching this bridge back in January when he was on the receiving end of a "must get in front" overtake which, in his own words, was "a typical 'Oh look a cyclist — I must pass them' without any thought for the situation they were driving into or the consequences of their actions to me".

"It was on Welsh Rd, travelling west towards the narrow bridge over the canal," he recalled. "This section of road is slightly downhill so on the bike you can be riding at around 20-25mph and whilst the bridge isn't wide enough for two cars to pass each other by, it is wide enough for a cycle and car to pass each other.

"You'll also note that there is a junction to a lane on the right which unfortunately isn't sign posted so cars aren't aware of it as they approach from either direction."

Having reported the footage to Warwickshire Police via the Operation Snap reporting portal, Stephen learnt that the driver was "sent a warning letter regarding the offence of inconsiderate driving". He told us he believed that to be an "acceptable" outcome, even if he believes the driver "could really do with some re-education as to hazard perception".

