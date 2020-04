Cyclists accused of "panting viruses" through Cambridgeshire village, + more locals imposing their own lockdown laws; British Cycling against exercise ban; Cops recover £8,500 stolen bike; Tour de France heads towards postponement + more on the live blog

Cade took 27 hours to achieve the feat, climbing 17,696 virtual metres in 27 hours and 28 minutes and stopping only for two hours of sleep and some comfort breaks. Fellow cyclists Alex Hill also began the ride, but had to pull out after 11 hours wit injury. They raised £13,400 NHS Charities Together, which is providing support to staff and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cade commented at the end: “I’m really tired, a little sore, but feeling good. It’s weird, it hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“I can’t believe how much we’ve managed to raise. I want to thank everyone who tuned in and donated, it just goes to show how much the National Health Service means to all of us and how valuable it is.

“I’m looking forward to having some recovery time now - having a shower, a long nap and maybe some pizza.”

If you have 27 hours to spare, you can relive it all on the live stream when it's finished processing...