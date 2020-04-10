Video: Madcap genius Colin Furze builds tall bike for social distancing

You can trust our favourite YouTube inventor, Colin Furze to think outside the box, even in these times of social distancing.

While we at road.cc, and some rather more clever people at universities in Belgium and the Netherlands have been grappling with how much space you should give between yourself and the rider in front, the madcap genius has found another solution - by going upwards.

We love it.

