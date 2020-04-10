Back to news
Riding

Video: Madcap genius Colin Furze builds tall bike for social distancing

Everyone's favourite YouTube inventor turns his hand to keeping distance during pandemic...
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Apr 10, 2020 21:38
You can trust our favourite YouTube inventor, Colin Furze to think outside the box, even in these times of social distancing.

While we at road.cc, and some rather more clever people at universities in Belgium and the Netherlands have been grappling with how much space you should give between yourself and the rider in front, the madcap genius has found another solution - by going upwards.

We love it.

You can find other bike-related shenanigans from Furze that we have featured on road.cc, including his hover bike and that time he fired 1,000 rockets from a bicycle, here.

Colin Furze
social distancing
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

