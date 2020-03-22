How to cycle responsibly in a time of pandemic

As road.cc reported on Friday recreational cycling is still allowed in the UK how long that continues depends on a number of factors one being how long the government tolerates cyclists flouting the guidelines set out for exercising during during the coronavirus pandemic.

Evidence suggests that if the government ‘ask’ the public not do something - 'don’t congregate in pubs, bars or restaurants in large groups' and the public still do – then the government will close pubs, bars and restaurants. On Friday the government in its own usualy wooly way gave some advice on exercising outdoors in which recreational cycling was mentioned. Anecdotal evidence suggests that this 'advice' has not been taken on board by large sections of the UK cycling community. Recreational cycling has already been banned in Italy, Spain, and France.

So what should and possibly more important shouldn't you do to be a socially responsible cyclist during the current crisis? The simplest answer is ride on your own, stay on your own, go home on your own and keep social interactions down to the absolute minimum and if you have them - observe the guidance on social distancing.

Based on what Dr Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer for England, said in Friday's coronavirus briefing on exercising outdoors here's some simple dos and don'ts.

Do…

Ride alone or if you must with one ride partner max

if there are two of you then sorry no wheel sucking you need to keep at least 2m apart.

only ride your bike and use your own equipment

catch coughs and sneezes with a tissue (or your elbow or armpit if that’s not possible)

if you're driving somewhere to ride - don't fill the car with people better still though don’t drive to ride

Don’t

ride in a group of more than 2 - preferably ride alone

If you ride with another person don't get closer than 2m to them

don’t share your pump or any other kit

don't congregate with loads other cyclists before, during or after your ride

Cycling organisations such as Cycling UK and British Cycling have also issued guidance, but even so social media was aflame yesterday with criticism of the large numbers of bike riders who took no-notice of the new reality socially distanced reality that the coronavirus has thrust upon up rolling out on their regular chain gangs and club rides and then meeting up in large groups to discuss the exploits of the day’s ride.

Lycra-clad Londoners putting their community at risk. This photo was published today on local social media. Its a popular cafe in Richmond Park that presumably is offering take away refreshments. Cycling clubs are aghast. Asking isn't working - we need lock-down here. #covid19UK pic.twitter.com/KunYosjyBS — Matt Preston (@mhprestonjp) March 21, 2020

Really disappointing to see so many group rides out today despite all the advice. You'll just get us all banned from going out soon. Is it that hard to ride alone. @BritishCycling @EastBradfordCC @OtleyCycleClub please have a word. I'd really to keep riding. #cycling #selfish pic.twitter.com/xNAn6G8x6O — Dave Pritchard (@Daveprit123) March 21, 2020

Most likely if you get the virus and go on to develop COVID-19 you’ll be fine, but maybe one of the 2.2 people (on average) you’ll give it to won’t be, or someone who catches it from someone you gave it to will die.

Ths locked down cyclist's guide to getting fit and staying fit

Every person has trailing behind them an invisible chain-gang of recent social contacts every time you spend time in the company of another person you’re adding all the members of their chain-gang to yours and they're adding yours to theirs - the longer your chain gets the higher the chance that someone in it will have the coronavirus and will have infected other members of the chain - some of whom may become seriously ill and some of whom if they are old, have an underlying health condition, or are just unlucky may die. Scale that up over a population and those 'mays' will inevitably turn in to 'wills'.

To slow the spread of the virus we need to keep those chains of contact short and one way cyclists can help do that is by riding alone or riding indoors – sorry but that's the way it is.

Failing to ride in a socially responsible way will have devastating consequences for communities, individuals, and the health service. It will also mean the end of cycling outdoors for everyone for quite some time. That in turn will see bike shops and all those that depend on them going the way of pubs, clubs and restaurants.