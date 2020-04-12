Cyclist left with tree branch impaled in neck after quarry fall

A cyclist in Lincolnshire was left with a tree branch impaled in his neck after he fell off his bike while riding at a quarry.
Paul Coyne, aged 32, had to be airlifted to hospital after the incident at Greetwell Quarry in Lincoln, reports Lincolnshire Live.
The oil field worker, who was out for a ride for his daily permitted exercise during the current lockdown, fell 10 feet over a cliff edge before becoming impaled on the branch.
The incident happened at around 7pm on Good Friday, with police, the coastguard, fire engines and ambulances all attending after a friend of Mr Coyne’s raised the alarm.
Mr Coyne said: “The quarry is 10 minutes from my house, and I ride there every day as part of my permitted daily exercise.
“I went down the side of a 10ft cliff edge and lost the balance of the bike.
“I fell off sideways and impaled myself on a tree and a branch about the thickness of your index finger was stuck in my neck.
“I was stranded there and one of my friends called 999.”
He is now recuperating at home after being treated at Hull Royal Infirmary.
“Luckily it [the tree branch] missed the main arteries and the doctors just pulled it out and stitched me up.
"I'm a bit sore at the moment but when I'm fit and well I will be back there," he added.
