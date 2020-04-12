Back to news
news
Casualty
Greetwell Quarry (licensed CC BY-SA 2.0 by Richard Croft on Geograph.org_.uk)

Cyclist left with tree branch impaled in neck after quarry fall

Paul Coyne was airlifted to hospital after incident in Lincolnshire on Good Friday
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Apr 12, 2020 14:18
6

A cyclist in Lincolnshire was left with a tree branch impaled in his neck after he fell off his bike while riding at a quarry.

Paul Coyne, aged 32, had to be airlifted to hospital after the incident at Greetwell Quarry in Lincoln, reports Lincolnshire Live.

The oil field worker, who was out for a ride for his daily permitted exercise during the current lockdown, fell 10 feet over a cliff edge before becoming impaled on the branch.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Good Friday, with police, the coastguard, fire engines and ambulances all attending after a friend of Mr Coyne’s raised the alarm.

Mr Coyne said: “The quarry is 10 minutes from my house, and I ride there every day as part of my permitted daily exercise.

“I went down the side of a 10ft cliff edge and lost the balance of the bike.

“I fell off sideways and impaled myself on a tree and a branch about the thickness of your index finger was stuck in my neck.

“I was stranded there and one of my friends called 999.”

 He is now recuperating at home after being treated at Hull Royal Infirmary.

“Luckily it [the tree branch] missed the main arteries and the doctors just pulled it out and stitched me up.

"I'm a bit sore at the moment but when I'm fit and well I will be back there," he added.

Quarry
Lincoln
Lincolnshire
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments