Cyclists ‘a real worry’ says North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner – before conceding they aren't actually doing anything wrong

Speaking about concerns that people will flout lockdown guidance during the Easter weekend, North Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has said that cyclists in particular are ‘a real worry.’ Julia Mulligan went on to clarify that cyclists in the area hadn’t been doing anything wrong and it was just that simply by riding through villages, they had been “causing a bit of tension.”
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mulligan said that for the most part people in North Yorkshire had been following the government guidelines.
She then said: “One of the real worries, I think, is cyclists. We’ve seen large numbers of cyclists – some of them travelling long distances; long routes.
“Local communities are getting a bit anxious about that, so I would just ask those cyclists to be mindful that they are going through people’s villages and communities and to think about their behaviour, because that is causing a bit of tension.”
Asked to clarify what exactly cyclists were doing wrong, Mulligan said: “People are not gathering in groups to go cycling, so we haven’t seen any large groups of cyclists. What we have seen is just a lot of cyclists.
“They are allowed to cycle. There isn’t an issue with that. They fall within the guidelines. I’m just asking those cyclists to be mindful that they are going through communities and that is making people a little bit anxious.”
Criticism was led by Greater Manchester cycling commissioner, Chris Boardman, who described Mulligan’s comments as “deeply disappointing.”
Responding to criticism, Mulligan tweeted: “I fully expect a backlash, but the concerns from villages are real, so it’s just to flag that if you are going through a community, please be aware.”
Whether or not the concerns are real is surely not up for debate. The issue is whether or not those concerns are legitimate and proportional and whether Mulligan’s comments about cyclists being ‘a real worry’ merely reinforce and amplify them.
She added:
Selfish c*nts....
I don't understand why people get so triggered by "long" rides (65 miles isn't that long)....
I'm liking councillers Burke's thinking....
Missing what point? There is no point to be missed. The farmer is a selfish idiot, using an excuse that makes no sense to do what he obviously...
Not seeing what these offer over other carbon disc brake wheelsets at £1000 - £1500. These or Bora WTOs? I know where my money would go.
Its personal. I had a gravel bike for my commute (whyte glencoe) and....it was an utter tank. Great for easy cruising speeds, awful, awful, awful...
Got a 'punishment pass' riding through a deserted Corsham, Wiltshire yesterday (Black VW Golf). Expressed myself with a customary hand signal,...
I dunno, as a proof of concept e-bike suitable for a wide range of uses, it's actually very good. Light gravel/towpath/fireroad use, pretty much...
There is a strange stability to any bicycle in motion that is really quite difficult to fully explain. Some of it comes from the gyrscopic...
Please don't give this "study" the oxygen of publicity, it's basically just a theory and some hypothesised modelling from authors who admit that...