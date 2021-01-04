Support road.cc

Children dodge cars parked where Kensington High Street cycle lane used to be...but apparently it's still their fault; Dubai Crown Prince vs Ostriches + more on the live blog

Happy New Year! Dan Alexander is back on the live blog to keep you entertained this Monday
Mon, Jan 04, 2021 09:09
Kensington High Street (screenshot from Jeremy Vine Twitter video)
09:56
Why didn't they go for a bike ride in the park?

Great spot by 'Sriracha' in the comments this morning. One of the other replies to Jeremy Vine's tweet offers a neat answer to all those saying they should be cycling in a park and not on the road...

09:39
Dubai Crown Prince vs Ostriches
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

These cyclist vs Ostrich videos are becoming a regular feature on the blog. Before Christmas we shared this video of an Ostrich in South Africa getting involved in a group ride. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum went one better, 'racing' two of the flightless birds.

As well as learning that Ostriches have a top speed of 43mph (70km/h), this morning has taught me that the Crown Prince of Dubai is a keen cyclist. It's a nice life for some. 

08:38
Children cycling down Kensington High Street dodge cars parked where the cycle lane used to be...but apparently it's their fault

The message Jeremy Vine wanted people to take from this video was probably that cycling for vulnerable road users has been made more dangerous since the Kensington High Street cycle lane was ripped out. Kids have to ride past parked cars, avoiding any doors that may suddenly open, and worry about traffic overtaking from behind...

However, that's not how everyone saw it...The replies to Vine's tweet are full of people accusing the children of poor riding. Seriously...

John Marshall said: "Also in danger because they failed to look, signal, look manoeuvre. The one at the back did glance a couple of times, but no indication. The adults who taught them need to give them another lesson. I'm actually on the side of cyclists being safe. I'm not trying to abdicate drivers responsibility, but we still have drunk and drug drivers. For the sake of a tiny bit of inconvenience, why not take precautions?"

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

