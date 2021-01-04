Children dodge cars parked where Kensington High Street cycle lane used to be...but apparently it's still their fault; Dubai Crown Prince vs Ostriches + more on the live blog

Small children cycling in Kensington this morning — now in greater danger since the protected cycle lane was ripped out. The space is now blocked by parked cars. pic.twitter.com/uHQU2i49ts — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) January 3, 2021

The message Jeremy Vine wanted people to take from this video was probably that cycling for vulnerable road users has been made more dangerous since the Kensington High Street cycle lane was ripped out. Kids have to ride past parked cars, avoiding any doors that may suddenly open, and worry about traffic overtaking from behind...

However, that's not how everyone saw it...The replies to Vine's tweet are full of people accusing the children of poor riding. Seriously...

John Marshall said: "Also in danger because they failed to look, signal, look manoeuvre. The one at the back did glance a couple of times, but no indication. The adults who taught them need to give them another lesson. I'm actually on the side of cyclists being safe. I'm not trying to abdicate drivers responsibility, but we still have drunk and drug drivers. For the sake of a tiny bit of inconvenience, why not take precautions?"

Parked cars! It’s a road. Why not go to the safety of a park with children? — bestm8te (@bestm8te) January 3, 2021

Irresponsible parent putting children’s lives at risk. Cars must have priority on our roads and if there isn’t a safe space for — young — cyclists they shouldn’t be on the road! — Steve Nilsen (@stevenilsen3) January 3, 2021