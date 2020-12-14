Santander Cycles are here to stay; Ostrich lead-outs? That'll never take off; All I want for Christmas is a safe place to cycle; E-scooter drink driving; Are potholes getting worse?; Vandalised LTN repaired; Tom Pidcock reaction + more on the live blog

This is what happens cycling to work(helmet on which prob saved my life)-section where cyclepath disappears (Forsyth Rd, Jesmond). Segregated space for cycling is essential. Please support the Council in achieving this @NewcastleCC @NewcastleHosps @NewcastleLibDem @arleneainsley pic.twitter.com/xgLJSORagr — Julie whittaker (@JuliewhittHall) December 1, 2020

A cyclist, who works at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, has blamed a Newcastle cycle path for a crash which left her with a black eye and concussion symptoms. Julie Whittaker was cycling to work when she fell on the Forsyth Road cycle lane, which she said 'disappears'.

"Many people like me are desperate to choose active travel but they are apprehensive because of safety, and this is with good reason. The main, outstanding issue is road safety, and this is a big one in my opinion." she told Jesmond Local.

In response to the incident, Ed Smith, a spokesperson for cycling and pedestrian safety campaign SPACEforJesmond, said that the west side of Forsyth Road is "not ideal for cycling because of high levels of motor traffic, particularly at peak times. A protected cycleway on this road would bring this route up to a standard for all ages and abilities to cycle on.”