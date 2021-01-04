Near Miss of the Day 518: Close pass and left hook

It's an ultra-short clip in today's Near Miss of the Day video, coming in at just 12 seconds, but it manages to pack in two pieces of shockingly poor driving from one driver who first makes a very close pass on a cyclist then immediately turns left across him into a supermarket car park.

John, the road.cc reader who sent in the video, told us: "A great start to the new year, full of optimism for the future I thought that I would take advantage of a crisp winter afternoon and take my new bike for a spin around Doncaster, obviously the driver is desperate to top up their festive spirit as they not only give me a close pass but then follow it up with a left hook into the supermarket, amazingly I managed not to swear. To their credit, the use of the indicator was a great help.

"The vehicle MA05 MUE is currently registered as SORN [ie the registered keeper has filed a Statutory Off Road Notification - Ed] so not only is the driver inconsiderate but also using the vehicle illegally. All details have been passed to South Yorkshire Police, let’s see if they are a bit more proactive than the last time," John added.

