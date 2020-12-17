'That is just horrific': Have AG2R Citroën managed to make their kit even worse?; Reaction to councillor resignation over 'w*nking off the Dutch' tweet; EF Pro Cycling get a new title sponsor for 2021 + more on the live blog

AG2R Citroën La Mondiale kits are like Marmite to cycling fans, some love them others can't stand the sight of it... And the French team might have just outdone themselves with this interesting design for 2021. First things first, the brown shorts stay but are now paired with an explosion of sponsor names in an eye-catching brown and red colour scheme...

Here's how Twitter reacted to the kit...

Dear other fans of other sports, One thing you need to know about cycling fandom is that the colour of a pair of padded shorts will dominate the agenda at around about this time of year every year until the end of time. It is peculiar. I'd stick to football, if I were you. pic.twitter.com/TfSXIdn85U — Ned Boulting (@nedboulting) December 17, 2020

AG2R brown is like a stain on the hallway carpet. Noticeable for a while but in time you forget it's there. Becoming short-blind might even be a fandom right of passage. — Dan Atkinson (@dangetsbetter) December 17, 2020

I am usually not that bothered about kit designs, each to their own, but this is just horrific, the shorts are bad, but the jersey looks like should be standing outside a supermarket giving away tickets for a raffle. — Alan Tickner (@alan_tickner) December 17, 2020