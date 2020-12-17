Support road.cc

Live blog

'That is just horrific': Have AG2R Citroën managed to make their kit even worse?; Reaction to councillor resignation over 'w*nking off the Dutch' tweet; EF Pro Cycling get a new title sponsor for 2021 + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Dec 17, 2020 09:11
AG2R Citroën (screenshot from kit launch)
11:03
Poll time...
 
Your thoughts on AG2R Citroën's new kit?

👍
👎
 
 
 
 
 
 
10:49
Some love for it...

It's not all been bad... Here's the full launch video too for you to decide for yourself... 

10:32
'That is just horrific': Is AG2R Citroën's new kit even worse than before?
AG2R Citroën (screenshot from kit launch)

AG2R Citroën La Mondiale kits are like Marmite to cycling fans, some love them others can't stand the sight of it... And the French team might have just outdone themselves with this interesting design for 2021. First things first, the brown shorts stay but are now paired with an explosion of sponsor names in an eye-catching brown and red colour scheme...

Here's how Twitter reacted to the kit...

09:36
Chris Froome to make Israel Start-Up Nation debut at Vuelta San Juan in January
chris froome thumbs up at vuelta 2020 - via chris froome on twitter

In January, Chris Froome will race for a team that isn't Team Sky/Ineos for the first time since 2009. BBC Sport says Froome will start his 2021 campaign with Israel Start-Up Nation at Vuelta San Juan in Argentina, an eight-day race that is one of the first events on the calendar following the cancellation of the Tour Down Under.

Rik Verbrugghe, the team's new sporting director, said Froome is "not going to Argentina to win the race. We see it as a perfect opportunity for Chris to start the building process towards the peak of the season down the road."

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan has also confirmed he will start his season at the race, which begins on January 24.

09:35
09:16
'Early Christmas present': Reaction to councillor resigning over cyclists can 'f*ck off' to the Netherlands tweet

Lots of you responded to our story about former councillor Liam Walker's resignation after a panel found he breached Oxfordshire County Council's code of conduct. Walker replied to a tweet that said: 'Cyclists constantly w*nking off the Dutch. F*ck off over there then'...

Here are some of your thoughts...

Cllr Walker reaction
Cllr Walker reaction
08:44
EF Pro Cycling gets a new title sponsor as NIPPO join
EF Pro Cycling Rapha + Palace (picture credit S J Hockett @dragcoefficient) (7).jpg

EF Pro Cycling will be known as EF Education-NIPPO from next year. NIPPO is a Japanese construction and asphalt company that has been a regular feature in pro cycling since 2012, sponsoring a couple of smaller Continental level teams in Nippo Delko One Provence and NIPPO-Vini Fantini-Faizanè. However, joining the US-based team is their biggest move into the world of pro racing yet.

Team CEO, Jonathan Vaughters, explained the development: "Our team comes from far and wide, and the same is true for our partner family. There is a freedom and freshness on our roster and in our thinking between our partners since we all come from so many different places in the world. I’m very proud of that fact."

Last week, EF Pro Cycling signed a third rider from the Nippo Delko One Provence team which may have offered a clue something was in the works. Fumiyuki Beppu and Hideto Nakane were joined by Julien El Fares.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments