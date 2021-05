Bike theft foiled as cyclist fights off two attackers; Jeremy Vine and a 'must get in front' van driver; Sagan fined for "intimidation"; Pop-up cycle lanes made permanent; Giro prize money donated to cable car victims' families + more on the live blog

A pair of would-be bike thieves were fought off by the bravery of one Toronto cyclist determined to stop his ride being nicked. The 39-year-old man fought off the attack by two men in the entrance of the building near Bathurst Street on April 17. The pair cornered the cyclist before trying to wrestle the bicycle off its owner but were left empty handed after the man put up a fight.

Both thieves were described as being 18-22 years old and covered their faces with baseball caps and face masks. After a short struggle they eventually give up and walked off with their tail between their legs...

Yesterday, we reported the bike theft struggle for victims of the crime in the UK's bike theft capital, Cambridge. Roughly 4,000 bicycles are reported stolen in Cambridge in a typical year, with Camcycle estimating the cost for residents is more than £1.5 million.