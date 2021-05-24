Support road.cc

Tory politician demands "nonsense" Hyde Park cycle lane is axed to "reduce congestion and improve air quality"; Giro queen stage shortened due to bad weather + more on the live blog

It's the start of a new week and Dan Alexander will be getting you through Monday on the live blog...
Mon, May 24, 2021 09:01
Park Lane segregated cycle lane (via Transport for London)
09:23
Giro d'Italia queen stage shortened due to bad weather

After a morning of confusion and rumours we have official confirmation that the Giro d'Italia's queen stage has been shortened due to bad weather. What was meant to be 212 kilometres and 5,700m of climbing through the Dolomites has been shortened to 153km with two less mountain passes.

Passo Fedaia and Passo Pordoi are out, meaning the riders will head straight to the Passo Giau after the opening climb of the stage. The Giau is also now the Cima Coppi, the highest point of the Giro, after the 2,239m Pordoi is being skipped.

Why the change? Well, that is all down to the weather. Both mountains were passable as of this morning, however, concerns over icy descents after more rain this afternoon forced the race's organisers to act.

Race director Mauro Vegni has explained the decision: "Our first objective is to ensure the riders reach Milan safely. The weather conditions could be good but we don't know how the forecast will go. We decided it was more important to do a shorter intense stage rather than face a complex situation, that’s why we’ve cut the two long descents.

"We can’t cancel all the stage, there’s always some risks involved in racing. The one condition we had during the talks and when accepting the changes was that the stage finished in Cortina."

Here's how the Giau looked a couple of hours ago...

07:44
Tory politician demands "nonsense" Hyde Park cycle lane is axed to "reduce congestion and improve air quality"

Readers might remember Tony Devenish as one of the Conservative politicians who stood on Kensington High Street before Christmas to record a video calling for the cycle lane to be ripped out. Now re-elected to the London Assembly, Devenish has set his sights on getting rid of the segregated cycle lane outside Hyde Park to..."reduce congestion and improve air quality".

Tagging Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Devenish posted a picture of vehicles backed up next to the bike lane and wrote: "Park Lane chaos today. Surely now the election is over Sadiq Khan must accept that a cycle lane a few yards from one in Hyde Park is a nonsense. He must remove it to reduce congestion and improve air quality."

CyclingMikey was one of the many people who hit back at the politician's tweet...

Devenish, along with Kensington MP Felicity Buchan, were two of the most outspoken politicians against the cycle lane on Kensington High Street which was ripped out in December. In a joint statement at the time, Devenish and Buchan claimed the segregated lane had failed and that Kensington High Street was "not an appropriate location for a cycle lane, either for cyclists or all other road users." 

08:32
Park Lane before any "nonsense" cycle lanes started causing congestion
