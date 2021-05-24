Tory politician demands "nonsense" Hyde Park cycle lane is axed to "reduce congestion and improve air quality"; Giro queen stage shortened due to bad weather + more on the live blog

The route of today’s stage has been shortened. The new start will be given at 11:30. Il percorso della tappa di oggi è stato accorciato. La partenza sarà posticipata alle 11.30.#Giro — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 24, 2021

After a morning of confusion and rumours we have official confirmation that the Giro d'Italia's queen stage has been shortened due to bad weather. What was meant to be 212 kilometres and 5,700m of climbing through the Dolomites has been shortened to 153km with two less mountain passes.

Passo Fedaia and Passo Pordoi are out, meaning the riders will head straight to the Passo Giau after the opening climb of the stage. The Giau is also now the Cima Coppi, the highest point of the Giro, after the 2,239m Pordoi is being skipped.

Why the change? Well, that is all down to the weather. Both mountains were passable as of this morning, however, concerns over icy descents after more rain this afternoon forced the race's organisers to act.

Race director Mauro Vegni has explained the decision: "Our first objective is to ensure the riders reach Milan safely. The weather conditions could be good but we don't know how the forecast will go. We decided it was more important to do a shorter intense stage rather than face a complex situation, that’s why we’ve cut the two long descents.

"We can’t cancel all the stage, there’s always some risks involved in racing. The one condition we had during the talks and when accepting the changes was that the stage finished in Cortina."

Here's how the Giau looked a couple of hours ago...