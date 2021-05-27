"I despair of humans sometimes": Anger over dangerous and damaging New Forest mountain bike trails; Remco Evenepoel abandons Giro d'Italia + more on the live blog

Of course it’s sad to leave the race, and my first Grand Tour too early, but in the end, it was a nice experience and I hope to be back one day again. I’m wishing the best to all my Deceuninck – Quick-Step teammates #TheWolfpack 🐺🤍 #Giro

Remco Evenepoel has pulled out of the Giro d'Italia before stage 18 due to injuries sustained in a fall on the descent yesterday. Evenepoel was one of the riders taken down after Team BikeExchange's Mikel Nieve crashed on a fast corner which sent the Belgian over the roadside barrier. Despite being able to complete the day, the post-stage diagnosis from his team's medics means he will not start today.

The 21-year-old suffered multiple cuts and abrasions as well as bruising to his left hand, arm, knee and ribs where he hit the barrier. It has been decided he will now leave the race to recover ahead of goals later in the season.

"In the end it was a crash that shouldn’t have happened," Evenepoel said. "I don’t know what really happened in front of me, but I came into the corner and saw some guys on the ground and I couldn’t pass on the right side because I was next to another guy, so I didn’t have any chances to avoid a crash. For now, there isn’t anything broken, but I have a lot of contusions, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to carry on with this pain. So I go back to Belgium and go for some CT scans. Then we will see."

Before yesterday's stage Evenepoel had been bullish in committing his support to teammate João Almeida in the third week of the race. Almeida has recovered from a disastrous opening week to sit eighth on GC, 8:45 behind maglia rosa Egan Bernal. Last year's fourth placed rider impressed on stage 17 too, attacking early with Simon Yates to drop Bernal and reclaim more than a minute on the race leader.