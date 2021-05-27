Support road.cc

"I despair of humans sometimes": Anger over dangerous and damaging New Forest mountain bike trails; Remco Evenepoel abandons Giro d'Italia + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander will be keeping you up-to-date with the best bits from the cycling world on the live blog...
Thu, May 27, 2021 09:00
New Forest mountain bike trail (Image: Nicky Searle/ New Forest Litter Pickers Facebook)
09:33
Road to the Tour of Britain

It may finally feel like summer is getting started but the Tour of Britain is already getting everyone in the mood for our home race with some video previews. Following some of the key British riders on UCI Continental teams, the Road to the Tour of Britain will show their preparation for the biggest race of their season. The riders involved are Rory Townsend (Canyon dhb SunGod), James Shaw (Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling), Tom Mazzone (Saint Piran), Pete Williams (SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling) and Ben Healy (TRINITY Racing) and the first episode is out now.

Check out the host towns and cities here...

08:33
Deceuninck-Quick-Step's Remco Evenepoel abandons Giro d'Italia following stage 17 crash

Remco Evenepoel has pulled out of the Giro d'Italia before stage 18 due to injuries sustained in a fall on the descent yesterday. Evenepoel was one of the riders taken down after Team BikeExchange's Mikel Nieve crashed on a fast corner which sent the Belgian over the roadside barrier. Despite being able to complete the day, the post-stage diagnosis from his team's medics means he will not start today.

The 21-year-old suffered multiple cuts and abrasions as well as bruising to his left hand, arm, knee and ribs where he hit the barrier. It has been decided he will now leave the race to recover ahead of goals later in the season. 

"In the end it was a crash that shouldn’t have happened," Evenepoel said. "I don’t know what really happened in front of me, but I came into the corner and saw some guys on the ground and I couldn’t pass on the right side because I was next to another guy, so I didn’t have any chances to avoid a crash. For now, there isn’t anything broken, but I have a lot of contusions, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to carry on with this pain. So I go back to Belgium and go for some CT scans. Then we will see."

Before yesterday's stage Evenepoel had been bullish in committing his support to teammate João Almeida in the third week of the race. Almeida has recovered from a disastrous opening week to sit eighth on GC, 8:45 behind maglia rosa Egan Bernal. Last year's fourth placed rider impressed on stage 17 too, attacking early with Simon Yates to drop Bernal and reclaim more than a minute on the race leader.

07:45
"I despair of humans sometimes": Anger over dangerous and damaging New Forest mountain bike trails
New Forest mountain bike trail (Image: Nicky Searle/ New Forest Litter Pickers Facebook)

Forestry England and members of a New Forest litter-picking group have slammed the mountain bikers whose "dangerous and damaging" wild trail was recently discovered at Wilverley Inclosure. Photos of the site were shared on the New Forest Litterpickers Group on Facebook and showed large trenches and piles of earth. The New Milton Advertiser reports a member of the group found the trail while collecting rubbish nearby and said it was also scattered with bottles, bags and food wrappers.

Nicky Searle wrote: "Thought it might be a poachers den but apparently it’s people trying to make a mountain bike trail. Thanks to Forestry England and our local keeper who are now onto it and putting the damage right as best the can. I despair of humans sometimes...why would you want to cause so much damage to such a beautiful space?"

Forestry England condemned the trail and said it creates "hazards in the woodland, including deep holes close to footpaths." The spokesperson continued: "Although looked on favourably by some from the local mountain biking community, this ‘wild trail’ has caused real damage to the environment, which is home to rare and sensitive wildlife. Forestry England will be removing this and restoring the area; we urge people to stop building any more.

“We have supported off-road cycling for many years – here in the New Forest we have an extensive network of approved trails and we encourage cyclists to stick to these way-marked routes."

Earlier this month the Beyond New Forest sportive was cancelled after Forestry England threatened legal action against the organisers after insisting permission is needed for events on off-road tracks. In January, Forestry England was told to "toughen up" action against "out of control" cyclists by the Verderers Court, a body dating dating back to the 13th century that functions similarly to a magistrates' court for the New Forest. One verderer slammed the "gangs of hardcore bikers determined to ride where they please."

