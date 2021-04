Jeremy Vine nearly taken out by black cab driver on his morning commute; Shipping bikes in TV boxes reduces damage by 80%; Cav on top of the world; Hi-vis bike thief caught on camera; Protected cycle lane proposals; Gravel stories + more on the live blog

Coventry South's Labour MP Zarah Sultana encouraged her constituents to sign the online petition to show support for the proposed Binley Cycleway, a 6km (3.75 miles) segregated cycle lane to connect the city centre to University Hospital. The petition says that until recently, Coventry did not have any high-quality cycle lanes and that 60 per cent of journeys between one and two miles are still made by car.

Connecting the City Centre to Binley Business Park and University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire, the route is described as "a real missing link for cycling" due to flooding in the winter and shared paths with pedestrians and dog walkers.

Anthony Webb offered some feedback to Sultana's message: "Very important thing that's always forgotten with these - rights of way at turnings etc often make it more dangerous to use the cycle lane than not to."

Nigel Depledge said: "Cycleways like this are brilliant, but with a few provisos. First, they have to go somewhere that people want to go (as opposed to some that just end when you get to a really busy main road). Second, there needs to be an actual physical demarcation between the bit that is allocated to bikes and the bit that's allocated to pedestrians. This drawing looks like it has a small kerb, but I don't think that's going to achieve anything. Some cycleways I've seen in the past were utterly useless because they were always covered in pedestrians."

