Jeremy Vine denies graffitiing 'F*@! Off' on 'Cyclists Dismount' sign; Thousands of cyclists make the most of the spring weather; Poldark's Richard Harrington worked for Deliveroo during lockdown + more on the live blog

I approve of this message 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TYjSUrvEoS — Simon MacMichael (@simonmacmichael) February 28, 2021

road.cc news editor Simon MacMichael found this amusing piece of graffiti on a cyclists dismount sign in West London over the weekend and suggested it might have been the work of another local cycling advocate — Mr Jeremy Vine. Simon put the question to the broadcaster on Twitter and unfortunately for all who hoped Vine is secretly an anti-cyclists dismount sign vigilante, he denied it...Although that's what he would say, isn't it?

For a bit of context to the sign, the usual route for pedestrians, cyclists and joggers along the Thames Path is closed, meaning everyone has to use the narrow stretch of footway seen in the photos. Despite sometimes getting busy, the cyclists dismount sign is generally unnecessary considering how easy it is to roll through at walking pace...