news
Live blog

Jeremy Vine denies graffitiing 'F*@! Off' on 'Cyclists Dismount' sign; Thousands of cyclists make the most of the spring weather; Poldark's Richard Harrington worked for Deliveroo during lockdown + more on the live blog

It's Monday and Dan Alexander is here for the first live blog of the week...
Mon, Mar 01, 2021 09:01
Cyclists dismount (Copyright Simon MacMichael)
10:59
10:37
Jeremy Vine denies graffitiing 'F*@! Off' on 'Cyclists Dismount' sign

road.cc news editor Simon MacMichael found this amusing piece of graffiti on a cyclists dismount sign in West London over the weekend and suggested it might have been the work of another local cycling advocate — Mr Jeremy Vine. Simon put the question to the broadcaster on Twitter and unfortunately for all who hoped Vine is secretly an anti-cyclists dismount sign vigilante, he denied it...Although that's what he would say, isn't it?

 For a bit of context to the sign, the usual route for pedestrians, cyclists and joggers along the Thames Path is closed, meaning everyone has to use the narrow stretch of footway seen in the photos. Despite sometimes getting busy, the cyclists dismount sign is generally unnecessary considering how easy it is to roll through at walking pace...

10:08
"Feels like a permanent switch": Thousands of cyclists make the most of the spring weather

Another weekend of glorious weather brought out thousands of cyclists onto the roads, bike lanes and trails around the country. There are plenty of videos from London doing the rounds on social media...

And it wasn't just in London, there were similar scenes up and down the UK, like this video from Manchester...

08:47
Poldark's Richard Harrington worked for Deliveroo during lockdown
Poldark Richard Harrington (BBC)

Poldark actor Richard Harrington is "grateful" for having been able to ride his bike every day after taking a job as a Deliveroo rider during lockdown last year. With no acting jobs available, Harrington turned to delivering people's takeaways in London between March and September as a way of keeping himself occupied. 

"I got a job with Deliveroo, going around on my bike and delivering takeaways to people," he said. "I'm normally quite a fit person, but the lockdown had turned me into a lock-in, so I was thankful I was able to go on my bike every day because of the job."

The actor has recently featured in The Crown and Gangs of London and is currently filming Fflam, a new drama on Welsh language channel S4C.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

