“We definitely preferred it closed”: Snake Pass drivers are at it again; “Life’s not fair”: Chris Hoy reflects on Richard Moore; Dara Ó Briain caught with his helmet on; Scarponi remembered; Sportive banter as RideLondon backtracks + more on the live blog

Sir Chris Hoy has reflected on grief and the loss of his friend, journalist and author Richard Moore, on the latest episode of Eurosport’s new podcast The Breakdown.

The Breakdown, launched earlier this month and hosted by GCN cycling presenter and style icon Orla Chennaoui and long jump Super Saturday veteran Greg Rutherford, aims to “break down the components of success” and “the battles common to us all”.

The series has already featured interviews with Mark Cavendish (who you may have heard of) and W Series rider Jamie Chadwick.

In the podcast’s latest episode, Sir Chris Hoy reflects on the grief he experienced following the death of cycling journalist, and fellow Scot, Richard Moore, who passed away in March at the age of 48.

Hoy, one of Britain’s most decorated Olympians, knew Moore for over 25 years, first as a teammate and later as a journalist at races, where he became known for his insightful articles, essential books on cycling history and beyond (including, but not limited to In Search of Robert Millar, Étape, and Slaying the Badger), and his key role on The Cycling Podcast, where he worked alongside Chennaoui.

> Cycling writer and podcaster Richard Moore dies at the age of 48

“It’s just really difficult,” a clearly emotional Hoy says in the podcast, which can be viewed on Eurosport’s website.

“You can’t get your head around the fact that you’re never going to see him again. That is the real kicker, isn’t it?

“You’re in shock, and you think maybe it’s a mistake. You go through this denial phase, thinking it must be someone else… it’s not for us. Someone’s got it wrong.

“And then it slowly dawns on you that it is actually happening, it is horrendous. And then your heart breaks for his wife Virginie and his son Maxime – you just think: ‘It’s just not fair’.

“One of the first things that [psychiatrist and former British Cycling medical director] Steve Peters ever said to me was: ‘Life’s not fair. Why do you expect it to be fair?’

“It isn’t fair is it? It’s so kind of unreal at this stage. He was 48 and he passed away in his sleep. For him, he would have known nothing about it, which is sort of the one mercy of it all. But for those left behind, there are so many questions.

“And the worst thing about it, for me, is I wish I had told him how much he had meant to me.

“I just have so much respect and love for the guy. He was just an amazing individual, an amazing human being. We had so many fun times, racing trips, he was there for all the big races, one of the first people you saw after you finish a race.

“You come down to the track centre, all the journalists are there, and he’s the one you go to speak to first, because he’s the one who’s been with you from day one.”