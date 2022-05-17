Support road.cc

Live blog

“We definitely preferred it closed”: Snake Pass drivers are at it again; “Life’s not fair”: Chris Hoy reflects on Richard Moore; Dara Ó Briain caught with his helmet on; Scarponi remembered; Sportive banter as RideLondon backtracks + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday, the Giro is back, and Ryan Mallon is behind the keyboard for the second live blog of the week
Tue, May 17, 2022 09:43
8
13:23
Ooft…
13:14
Here’s… Mellow Johnny!
12:29
“Life’s not fair”: Chris Hoy reflects on loss of Richard Moore on The Breakdown podcast

Sir Chris Hoy has reflected on grief and the loss of his friend, journalist and author Richard Moore, on the latest episode of Eurosport’s new podcast The Breakdown.

The Breakdown, launched earlier this month and hosted by GCN cycling presenter and style icon Orla Chennaoui and long jump Super Saturday veteran Greg Rutherford, aims to “break down the components of success” and “the battles common to us all”.

The series has already featured interviews with Mark Cavendish (who you may have heard of) and W Series rider Jamie Chadwick.

In the podcast’s latest episode, Sir Chris Hoy reflects on the grief he experienced following the death of cycling journalist, and fellow Scot, Richard Moore, who passed away in March at the age of 48.

Hoy, one of Britain’s most decorated Olympians, knew Moore for over 25 years, first as a teammate and later as a journalist at races, where he became known for his insightful articles, essential books on cycling history and beyond (including, but not limited to In Search of Robert Millar, Étape, and Slaying the Badger), and his key role on The Cycling Podcast, where he worked alongside Chennaoui.

> Cycling writer and podcaster Richard Moore dies at the age of 48 

“It’s just really difficult,” a clearly emotional Hoy says in the podcast, which can be viewed on Eurosport’s website

“You can’t get your head around the fact that you’re never going to see him again. That is the real kicker, isn’t it?

“You’re in shock, and you think maybe it’s a mistake. You go through this denial phase, thinking it must be someone else… it’s not for us. Someone’s got it wrong.

“And then it slowly dawns on you that it is actually happening, it is horrendous. And then your heart breaks for his wife Virginie and his son Maxime – you just think: ‘It’s just not fair’.

“One of the first things that [psychiatrist and former British Cycling medical director] Steve Peters ever said to me was: ‘Life’s not fair. Why do you expect it to be fair?’

“It isn’t fair is it? It’s so kind of unreal at this stage. He was 48 and he passed away in his sleep. For him, he would have known nothing about it, which is sort of the one mercy of it all. But for those left behind, there are so many questions.

“And the worst thing about it, for me, is I wish I had told him how much he had meant to me.

“I just have so much respect and love for the guy. He was just an amazing individual, an amazing human being. We had so many fun times, racing trips, he was there for all the big races, one of the first people you saw after you finish a race.

“You come down to the track centre, all the journalists are there, and he’s the one you go to speak to first, because he’s the one who’s been with you from day one.”

11:52
Hashtag Frantic Backpedal...
11:45
Giro Bantz: Dumoulin’s revenge

Just former Giro winner Tom Dumoulin here, (jokingly) getting his own back on current pink jersey Juan Pedro López, after the Trek-Segafredo rider apologised for aiming a bottle at Dumoulin’s Jumbo-Visma teammate Sam Oomen during a tetchy moment on the way to Sunday’s summit finish at Blockhaus.

Top level bantz.

Dumo at the Giro – he never disappoints with the content, does he?

11:19
All dressed up with nowhere to go: Dara Ó Briain’s Tour de France cosplay

Naturally, the Irish comedian’s tale of delayed cycling gratification inspired others to relive the times when they’ve been caught with their helmet on:

I’m pretty sure I’ve cut the grass in my cycling shorts a few times (both before and after training rides)...

> Comedian Dara Ó Briain gets stolen bike back in eBay sting

Anyone else been distracted while kitted out for a bike ride? If so, get your stories in the comments!

There are also rumours that I sit at my desk, constantly in my cycling gear, just waiting for a free moment where I can head out for a spin. But, as I say, they’re just rumours…

11:10
Michele Scarponi on an ascent during the Giro d'Italia (picture credit ANSA).jpg
The Giro remembers Michele Scarponi

Today’s stage of the Giro d’Italia, which has just got under way, will pay tribute to Michele Scarponi, the belated winner of the race’s 2011 edition, who was killed just over five years ago after being struck by a van driver while training close to his home.

The stage will finish in Scarponi’s birthplace, Jesi, and will feature an intermediate sprint in Filottrano, where the former Astana and Lampre rider lived with his wife and two sons, and where he was tragically killed at the age of 37.

Scarponi, who also rode for Liberty Seguros and Androni during his hugely successful if chequered 15-year pro career, finished second at the 2011 Giro d’Italia, but was retroactively awarded the pink jersey after Alberto Contador’s doping suspension was backdated to include the Corsa Rosa.

He later proved an invaluable domestique during his stint with Astana, who he was riding for at the time of his death, and was a key lieutenant for Vincenzo Nibali during the Sicilian’s improbable comeback victory at the 2016 Giro.

Astana’s riders will use bottles bearing Scarponi’s name during the stage, as well as an image of his training partner parrot, Frankje, who accompanied the Italian on his rides.

Scarponi was training for the Giro, where he was set to lead the Astana team, in April 2017 when he was struck by a van driver at a junction.

The driver, 58-year-old Giuseppe Giacconi, claimed that he didn’t see the rider and reportedly admitted to prosecutors that he had been watching a video on his mobile phone at the time of the incident.

Giacconi, a local carpenter known to Scarponi’s family, was consumed by grief following the rider’s death, and died of cancer less than a year later, in February 2018.

10:16
Sportive Bantz

As RideLondon defends its controversial decision to implement a safety car at the head of the race, which will travel at the stately pace of 22mph, other mass ride events have been getting involved in the debate.

The organisers of the Tour of Cambridgeshire, which has itself been on the receiving end of complaints (this time from miffed locals) about the event’s road closures, went all T-Swift on us in their reply to our story:

Ah, sportive banter – the best kind of banter…

09:34
09:26
Heading into the second week of the Giro like…

Can the super strong Eritrean finally crack the code on today’s lumpy, classics style finish to stage 10?

09:19
Wilco’s Discs: You almost had me there for a second…

Breathe a little easier, all you diehard disc brake advocates – it’s only a parody account…

> "They just collapsed because of the pressure": Giro d'Italia hopeful blames disc brakes overheating for ending GC challenge 

Although, by the looks of things, some of you are convinced Wilco himself is engaging in a spot of satire:

08:30
“We definitely preferred it closed”: Drivers are at it again on Snake Pass

Derbyshire’s infamous Snake Pass – after weeks of landslide repairs, road closures and pedalling protests which, if I’m honest, gave the live blog plenty of material over the spring – has been reopened to motorists and cyclists for the last month and a half.

And, I regret to inform you dear reader, the drivers are at it again.

This video, shot over the weekend and uploaded to Twitter, features a rather impatient Audi driver – perhaps they’re also not happy the A57 is so busy again? – attempting to overtake a long line of cars and almost striking an oncoming cyclist in the process, who was forced to take evasive action.

To cyclists on Twitter, this terrifying near miss only served to highlight the absurdity of Derbyshire County Council’s decision to ban cyclists and walkers from the pass while the landslide repairs were being carried out, apparently “because of concerns over safety”.

For a brief period in February (just in case you were hiding under a rock or avoiding the live blog at that time) Snake Pass became a car-free “cycling utopia” after it was closed to motorists due to the storm-induced road works on a small portion of the road.

> Snake Pass now “belongs to cyclists” as Peak District climb closed to motorists for at least a month  

However, the council also soon closed the infamously dangerous section of the A57, which runs for 12 miles from Ladybower Reservoir to Glossop, to cyclists and walkers, except for local access, sparking complaints and even organised mass ride protests from active travel advocates who viewed the ban as an anti-cycling decision “dressed up as health and safety”.

> Cycling UK urges council to publish evidence justifying Snake Pass cycling ban

The council claimed that the road was closed due to fears that “there will be an accident involving a vehicle and a cyclist because of the large numbers of cyclists that have taken the opportunity to go out and ride the road.”

Well, by the looks of things, Snake Pass is a lot safer now…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

