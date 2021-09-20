Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Josh Quigley breaks seven-day cycling distance world record by two miles; Councillor warned of door zone cycle lane dangers; TT reaction + more on the live blog

It's live blog time...Dan Alexander is back for another week of anything and everything from the cycling world...
Mon, Sep 20, 2021 09:04
8
Josh Quigley breaks seven-day cycling distance world record by two miles; Councillor warned of door zone cycle lane dangers; TT reaction + more on the live blog
09:49
World Champs TT reaction: Top Ganna defends rainbow jersey, Wout takes silver AGAIN, Ethan Hayter impresses...as does road.cc podcast guest Dan Bigham

The Brits gave a good account of themselves over in Belgium. Ethan Hayter continued to show his promising talent, earning a top ten. Recent road.cc podcast guest Dan Bigham was involved too, and finished a very respectable 16th place.

Highlight of the day, for me, was seeing all the Belgian fans turning down the volume and telling Filippo Ganna to slow down as he powered past in pursuit of home favourite Wout van Aert...

Anyway, it ultimately didn't matter as Ganna defended his jersey and left Van Aert with another silver medal for his collection. 2020 World Championship TT: second. 2020 World Championship road race: second. Olympic Games road race: second. 2021 World Championship TT: second. Will someone please just let him win on Sunday...

In fairness, Wout didn't seem to deflated. Here he is reacting to Ganna's time with all the disappointment of someone realising they forgot to preheat the oven...

09:42
The Great Escape - 2,700km bikepacking adventure from the Scilly Isles to Shetland

Talking of people riding mega distances...here's a dose of Monday escapism for you, courtesy of Aaron Rolph and British Adventure Collective. Aaron rode from the Scilly Isles to Shetland (with some help across the seas) on "anything but the shortest route", but had some painful troubles at the bikepark, as you'll see a short while in...

09:05
Josh Quigley breaks seven-day cycling distance world record by two miles

2,179 miles cycled in seven days. An average of 311 miles per day. Josh Quigley has broken the Guinness World Record (pending official verification) for greatest distance cycled in one week unpaced. In the end the Scot beat Jack Thompson's record by two miles and finished at 4am earlier today.

It was the 29-year-old's second crack at the record, he was forced to abandon the first because of knee pain, but came back stronger for the second attempt on 80-mile laps of a circuit between Aberdeen and the Cairngorms. Josh's fundraiser for the Thomas Franks Foundation has already surpassed its £10,000 target and currently sits at £11,046.

"On the last day I couldn't even remember what challenge I was doing, I was so confused," Josh told BBC Scotland. "I am really happy to get it finished, it's such a relief, as it's been hanging over me and has really dominated my year since my failed attempt in April. I've had so much stress and worry about my knees and wondering what happens if they go again.

"It has been a lot of pressure but I had to go for it again. It's something I've always done throughout my cycling career - every time I try something if it doesn't go to plan the first time I usually try again until I get it so I couldn't be happier right now. It's been the most intense experience of my life."

Josh avoided any mechanicals or crashes on this attempt, having previously been hospitalised while training in Dubai and hit by a driver in Texas during his round-the-world attempt. Enjoy that well-earned kip, Josh!

07:51
Councillor warned of door zone cycle lane dangers

Given the history of councillors and cycling in the live blog archives, it was nice to see two local politicians out on the bike. However, as more than a few people pointed out, Cllr John Todd and Cllr Ron Mushiso could be putting themselves in danger by using this door zone infra...

Wandsworth's Labour active travel and transport speaker Jo Rigby said the pair were putting themselves in "grave danger" and recalled a woman was killed in Camden earlier this year when a driver opened their door, hitting the cyclist. Some said the infrastructure is the problem here and tells cyclists they are in the right place by riding near parked cars.

Others pointed out the lanes are part of Chiswick Conservatives' ward and should be replaced, not promoted...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments