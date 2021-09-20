Josh Quigley breaks seven-day cycling distance world record by two miles; Councillor warned of door zone cycle lane dangers; TT reaction + more on the live blog

2179 MILES - 100% HE HAS DONE IT 💪 7 DAY CYCLING DISTANCE WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT 🚴🏻‍♂️🥇 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS: “GREATEST DISTANCE CYCLED IN ONE WEEK - UNPACED” 🏆🌍 Sponsor: @Thomas_Franks_ pic.twitter.com/vXRk8ioDgI — Josh Quigley (@JoshQuigley2026) September 20, 2021

2,179 miles cycled in seven days. An average of 311 miles per day. Josh Quigley has broken the Guinness World Record (pending official verification) for greatest distance cycled in one week unpaced. In the end the Scot beat Jack Thompson's record by two miles and finished at 4am earlier today.

It was the 29-year-old's second crack at the record, he was forced to abandon the first because of knee pain, but came back stronger for the second attempt on 80-mile laps of a circuit between Aberdeen and the Cairngorms. Josh's fundraiser for the Thomas Franks Foundation has already surpassed its £10,000 target and currently sits at £11,046.

"On the last day I couldn't even remember what challenge I was doing, I was so confused," Josh told BBC Scotland. "I am really happy to get it finished, it's such a relief, as it's been hanging over me and has really dominated my year since my failed attempt in April. I've had so much stress and worry about my knees and wondering what happens if they go again.

"It has been a lot of pressure but I had to go for it again. It's something I've always done throughout my cycling career - every time I try something if it doesn't go to plan the first time I usually try again until I get it so I couldn't be happier right now. It's been the most intense experience of my life."

Josh avoided any mechanicals or crashes on this attempt, having previously been hospitalised while training in Dubai and hit by a driver in Texas during his round-the-world attempt. Enjoy that well-earned kip, Josh!