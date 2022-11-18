“The car rules”: Parent branded an “apologist for car violence” after blaming dad and kids on cargo bike for collision + more on the live blog

“Just to point out…”
When you see those four small words crop up in a conversation about cycling or safety, whether it’s on Facebook, Twitter (RIP), or even the local parents’ WhatsApp group, you know it’s never going to be pretty.
Well, we’ve got some Victim Blaming 101 to kick off the last live blog of the Twitter era (before we all revert to fax machines and Teletext, I presume) and this one is a classic of this most unfortunate of genres.
Yesterday, Pauline von Hellermann, a lecturer in environmental anthropology, tweeted that a father riding a cargo bike to school with his two children in Eastbourne was struck by a motorist pulling out of the school’s car park.
According to Pauline, the dad and children were knocked off their bikes in the collision and taken to hospital by ambulance. They are reportedly fine but, understandably, left “very shaken” by the incident.
However, after alerting other parents at the school in their shared WhatsApp group, Pauline was met with the following – rather startling – response: “Just to point out the bikes race down that hill and if a car pulling out onto the road with cars parked up either side dropping off as they can’t possibly park safely to drop off makes it very difficult to see a bike coming down the hill especially at speed.”
The message continues: “Unfortunately or fortunately the lady in the car had just pulled out. I agree something needs to be done but equally bike riders need not all but some[!] to slow down and equally be traffic aware.”
> “You couldn’t make it up”: Driver mounts pavement on wrong side of the road… then chastises six-year-old for cycling on same footpath
Wow, a lot to unpack there. But it gets worse.
Pauline replied to our victim-blamer-in-chief: “To be honest I would be surprised if a father with two children on a cargo bike would have been racing down the hill.”
Victim-blamer-in-chief’s reply?
“You would be surprised.”
Needless to say, the last of the Twitter users weren’t impressed with this response, described as “revolting” and “soul destroying”, with one branding the victim-blaming parent “an apologist for car violence”:
Obviously people who listen to radio 4 and Today are a bit thick and can't understand anything more than simple concepts....
I've found you a tyre - Schwalbe do one tyre in ERTO 451 size, it's 28mm wide and it's only available in a wire bead:...
But if you're happily cycling along and you get a warning about a car behind you, what are you supposed to do? If it's a good driver then you just...
I don't know to be honest. I suppose I just assume that the police have a legal responsibility, something akin to a duty of care.
I assume it’s more the case that the speed limit for a given road, and a safe and sensible speed to drive down that road at are two totally...
Cars keep crashing into Sunbury shops as hairdresser says it 'was like a bomb'...
Liam Fox can't see a bandwagon without attempting to jump on it ...
Did anyone see the sidebar link on the Argus article to https://www.theargus.co.uk/news/23132625.brighton-parking-restrictions-e... "Exasperated"?
Falmouth car park branded 'absolute thieves' and 'leeches' as visitors land £100 charges...
Perhaps by UK standards only! There are good bits but it's very patchy IME, and main/busier/newer roads are mostly awful. For pedestrians as well -...