Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“The car rules”: Parent branded an “apologist for car violence” after blaming dad and kids on cargo bike for collision + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! Fresh austerity measures are on the way, Twitter is about to collapse, but at least Ryan Mallon’s here with the final live blog of the week. That’s something, right?
Fri, Nov 18, 2022 09:54
0
“The car rules”: Parent branded an “apologist for car violence” after blaming dad and kids on cargo bike for collision + more on the live blogtfl child and parent cycling to school - via tfl
09:28
“Blame the victim! The car rules”: Parent branded an “apologist for car violence” after blaming dad and kids on cargo bike for collision with motorist outside school

“Just to point out…”

When you see those four small words crop up in a conversation about cycling or safety, whether it’s on Facebook, Twitter (RIP), or even the local parents’ WhatsApp group, you know it’s never going to be pretty.

Well, we’ve got some Victim Blaming 101 to kick off the last live blog of the Twitter era (before we all revert to fax machines and Teletext, I presume) and this one is a classic of this most unfortunate of genres.

Yesterday, Pauline von Hellermann, a lecturer in environmental anthropology, tweeted that a father riding a cargo bike to school with his two children in Eastbourne was struck by a motorist pulling out of the school’s car park.

According to Pauline, the dad and children were knocked off their bikes in the collision and taken to hospital by ambulance. They are reportedly fine but, understandably, left “very shaken” by the incident.

However, after alerting other parents at the school in their shared WhatsApp group, Pauline was met with the following – rather startling – response: “Just to point out the bikes race down that hill and if a car pulling out onto the road with cars parked up either side dropping off as they can’t possibly park safely to drop off makes it very difficult to see a bike coming down the hill especially at speed.”

The message continues: “Unfortunately or fortunately the lady in the car had just pulled out. I agree something needs to be done but equally bike riders need not all but some[!] to slow down and equally be traffic aware.”

> “You couldn’t make it up”: Driver mounts pavement on wrong side of the road… then chastises six-year-old for cycling on same footpath

Wow, a lot to unpack there. But it gets worse.

Pauline replied to our victim-blamer-in-chief: “To be honest I would be surprised if a father with two children on a cargo bike would have been racing down the hill.”

Victim-blamer-in-chief’s reply?

“You would be surprised.”

Needless to say, the last of the Twitter users weren’t impressed with this response, described as “revolting” and “soul destroying”, with one branding the victim-blaming parent “an apologist for car violence”:

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 