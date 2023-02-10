Cyclists blast “unacceptable” ‘protected’ bike lane packed with parked cars and bins; Motorists criticise cyclist for not anticipating driver’s actions… on shared use path; Anti-cycling seagulls; Dramatic team pursuits + more on the live blog

Now, for a host of different reasons, we don’t have many protected cycle lanes in Belfast, or Northern Ireland in general.

But when we do… Yeah, they’re mostly pretty rubbish.

Belfast’s Hardcastle Street, a key route for cyclists into the city centre, has featured on the live blog before, when one motorist’s curious take on parking left the entire, supposedly ‘protected’ lane blocked:

And my personal favorite...this considerate soul who completely blocked the lane

As far as ignorance and stupidity goes, it’s quite impressive, if I’m honest.

However, it seems that the rest of Belfast’s drivers saw that awful piece of bike lane blocking and said, ‘Hold my steering wheel’.

This morning, Queen’s University Belfast lecturer Dominic Bryan (on his way to the picket line), came across a Hardcastle Street cycle lane jam packed with parked cars and bins:

This is the reality of cycling in Belfast. This the cycle lane in Hardcastle Street 9/2/23. @deptinfra @belfastcc @PSNIBelfast pic.twitter.com/1C1Xi0zSZN — Dominic Bryan (@Domsball) February 10, 2023

Two drivers even attempted to emulate our diagonally-parking friend from November (hey, if you’re going to block the bike lane, you may as well block the pavement too), while further down the lane, two motorists teamed up to provide some nifty obstacles for the city’s cyclists as they entered a right-hand corner.

While Dom described the rammed bike lane as part of “the reality of cycling in Belfast”, others criticised the inaction from Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure and Belfast City Council when it comes to dealing with that reality.

“So our cycle lane has become a car and van park. This speaks volumes for the shift in mindset that is needed for the support of cycling in Belfast and Northern Ireland generally,” wrote Keith.

Sustrans’ Northern Ireland branch described the situation on Hardcastle Street as “disgraceful – every single day, no action”.

“This is one of Belfast's ONLY ‘separated’ cycle lanes,” noted the North Belfast Cycle Campaign. “With flood alleviation works closing the cycle route along the Lagan. This is the ONLY safe route across town. How is this acceptable?”

This is one of Belfast's ONLY 'separated' cycle lanes. With flood alleviation works closing the cycle route along the Lagan. This is the ONLY safe route across town. How is this acceptable @deptinfra https://t.co/64Ls4S4tYE — North Belfast Cycle Campaign (@NBCycleCampaign) February 10, 2023

As you can tell by the exasperated tone of this morning’s tweets, Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure has come under increasing pressure in recent months from cyclists and cycling organisations unhappy at it meagre attempts to protect vulnerable road users.

In September, Cycling UK criticised Sinn Féin MLA and Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, for appearing to renege on a pre-election pledge to introduce an Active Travel Act in Northern Ireland.

Then, in November, the news that Northern Ireland is preparing a joint bid to host the Tour de France later this decade was also treated by the charity as “baffling” when everyday safety policy in the region is still putting cyclists “at risk” and omits recent Highway Code changes.

Cycling UK’s spokesperson in Northern Ireland, Andrew McClean, stressed that whilst the charity would “love” to see the race return to the island of Ireland, “a real lasting legacy for cycling would be for Northern Ireland to stop ignoring the essential work required to help people travel cheaply, sustainably, and safely by bike”.