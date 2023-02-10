Support road.cc

Live blog

Cyclists blast “unacceptable” ‘protected’ bike lane packed with parked cars and bins; Motorists criticise cyclist for not anticipating driver’s actions… on shared use path; Anti-cycling seagulls; Dramatic team pursuits + more on the live blog

Finally, it’s Friday… And, with the weekend in sight, Ryan Mallon is here to drag you to the finish line with all the latest cycling news and views
Fri, Feb 10, 2023 09:35
Cyclists blast “unacceptable” ‘protected’ bike lane packed with parked cars and bins; Motorists criticise cyclist for not anticipating driver’s actions… on shared use path; Anti-cycling seagulls; Dramatic team pursuits + more on the live blogCycle lane parking in Belfast (credit - Dominic Bryan, Twitter)
13:16
“We flow with the go”: Are SD Worx trying to coin a new cycling catchphrase?

Well, at least it’s better than ‘marginal gains’…

12:47
Lorena Wiebes comes roaring back to take windswept second stage of UAE Tour

European champion Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) exacted her revenge on her old DSM teammates by comfortably outsprinting the previous day’s winner – and her former lead-out rider – Charlotte Kool to win a windswept second stage of the inaugural UAE Tour Women.

Wiebes’ victory, taking advantage of a strong lead out from DSM’s former British champion Pfeiffer Georgi (who held on for third), was her first of the season and came after a day dominated by strong winds and almost incessant echelon action.

While most of the splits which had occurred in the frantic opening part of the stage had closed by around 20km to go, a further bout of wind-affected pressure in the final ten kilometres prompted yet more fracturing – and, most notably, say FDJ-Suez’s GC hope Marta Cavalli lose time – before the impressively powerful Wiebes roared to the stage win and the leader’s jersey in Al Mirfa.

12:35
12:31
In more serious bike-riding cycling politician news…
12:17
Seagull 1-0 Crow(e): Dublin seagull “shat all over” cycling Irish politician

From poor infrastructure in the north to anti-cycling birds in the south…

The aptly named Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe – a regular user of the Dublin Bikes scheme when attending Dáil Éireann – put his photoshop skills to good use on the train back home to Clare yesterday, pithily conveying the visceral hated seagulls have for us cyclists…

“I’m now on the train heading home to Clare – apologies in advance to the groups I have lined up to meet this afternoon – I look a sorry state and probably smell of ‘Eau du Gul’,” he tweeted.

11:37
“This is a department with zero ambition for a liveable city,” says councillor

More damning reaction to Belfast’s ‘Is it really a cycle lane?’ cycle lane, from local Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn:

10:57
Team GB wins women’s team pursuit final at 2023 European track championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Great Britain wins dramatic women’s team pursuit at Euro track champs, while Filippo Ganna does Filippo Ganna things

It was a dramatic evening of pursuiting at the European track championships in Grenchen, Switzerland yesterday, as Team GB’s Katie Archibald, Neah Evans, Josie Knight, and Anna Morris saw off world champions Italy – led by 2021 road world champ Elisa Balsamo – to take gold in the women’s team pursuit.

But their final-winning ride wasn’t without its bumps, however. Despite building up a solid lead of two seconds in the first 3,000m, Archibald’s sheer strength began to blow apart her own team.

Team GB wins women’s team pursuit final at 2023 European track championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

As the two-time Olympic champion piled on the pressure at the front, gaps started to creep into yawning chasms in the final 500m, requiring some battling work by Morris and Knight – and some astute tactical reconfiguration while travelling at 60kph – to hold on for the win, as the Italians began to crumble themselves in the last few laps.

In the increasingly dialled-in world of team pursuiting, it was an enthralling – and refreshing – watch.

“This is the first event that counts towards Olympic qualification and to come out on top is huge,” Knight said after the race.

“We’ve come second a lot – I’ve been in a lot of major finals and come second, so in those last few laps I was saying please come on, I just want to win something! I’m just so excited to be able to wear a European champs’ jersey.”

Filippo Ganna celebrates winning gold for Italy in men’s team pursuit final at 2023 European track championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

It was a similar story in the men’s team pursuit final, as Filippo Ganna’s superhuman power drove Italy to the win, while almost causing his team to buckle at the same time.

In a role reversal of the women’s final – this time, Italy took revenge on world champions Great Britain – Hour Record holder Ganna came out on top against the hour’s previous incumbent (and the Italian’s aero guru at Ineos) Dan Bigham, whose eye-catching split pink and black bike wasn’t enough to beat Ganna’s ‘grab it by the scruff of the neck approach’ to team pursuiting.

Team GB on the way to silver in men’s team pursuit final at 2023 European track championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Hour record holders duking it out in eagerly-anticipated finals for major championships on the track? What is this, the mid-1990s?

10:46
10:19
Crosswind klaxon!

It’s all kicking off into echelons – ah, sweet, sweet echelons – on the second stage of the women’s UAE Tour…

09:38
“I could be on my home trainer and a car crashes through my wall, and it’ll still be my fault”: Motorists criticise cyclist for not anticipating driver’s actions… on shared use path

If our morning live blog excursion to Belfast has taught us anything, it’s that we shouldn’t be surprised when a motorist (or ten, or twenty) decides that they belong in a protected cycle lane.

However, I’d still be pretty shocked if a driver ended up alongside me on a coastal path reserved for pedestrians and cyclists, and a fair distance from the nearest road.

Well, that’s the shock that greeted active travel advocate Adam Bronkhorst, who yesterday yesterday (though judging by the short sleeves on display, it wasn’t filmed yesterday) shared this close call with a motorist who – for some reason – decided to turn down a shared use path in the coastal village of Lancing, West Sussex…

… And, in a rather telling indicator of social media’s blame index when it comes to cyclists, despite the path being completely off limits for drivers, the Twitterati still managed to at least partially blame the cyclist for “not anticipating” the clearly confused motorist’s actions:

In the midst of all this whataboutery, Aaron summed the whole sorry debate up quite well: 

09:00
Cycle lane parking in Belfast (credit - Dominic Bryan, Twitter)
“This is the reality of cycling in Belfast”: Cyclists blast ‘protected’ bike lane packed with parked cars and bins

Now, for a host of different reasons, we don’t have many protected cycle lanes in Belfast, or Northern Ireland in general.

But when we do… Yeah, they’re mostly pretty rubbish.

Belfast’s Hardcastle Street, a key route for cyclists into the city centre, has featured on the live blog before, when one motorist’s curious take on parking left the entire, supposedly ‘protected’ lane blocked:

As far as ignorance and stupidity goes, it’s quite impressive, if I’m honest.

However, it seems that the rest of Belfast’s drivers saw that awful piece of bike lane blocking and said, ‘Hold my steering wheel’.

This morning, Queen’s University Belfast lecturer Dominic Bryan (on his way to the picket line), came across a Hardcastle Street cycle lane jam packed with parked cars and bins:

Two drivers even attempted to emulate our diagonally-parking friend from November (hey, if you’re going to block the bike lane, you may as well block the pavement too), while further down the lane, two motorists teamed up to provide some nifty obstacles for the city’s cyclists as they entered a right-hand corner.

While Dom described the rammed bike lane as part of “the reality of cycling in Belfast”, others criticised the inaction from Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure and Belfast City Council when it comes to dealing with that reality.

> Government says Belfast bike lanes are “advisory” – after local cyclists claim they are “completely unusable” due to parked cars

“So our cycle lane has become a car and van park. This speaks volumes for the shift in mindset that is needed for the support of cycling in Belfast and Northern Ireland generally,” wrote Keith.

Sustrans’ Northern Ireland branch described the situation on Hardcastle Street as “disgraceful – every single day, no action”.

“This is one of Belfast's ONLY ‘separated’ cycle lanes,” noted the North Belfast Cycle Campaign. “With flood alleviation works closing the cycle route along the Lagan. This is the ONLY safe route across town. How is this acceptable?”

As you can tell by the exasperated tone of this morning’s tweets, Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure has come under increasing pressure in recent months from cyclists and cycling organisations unhappy at it meagre attempts to protect vulnerable road users.

In September, Cycling UK criticised Sinn Féin MLA and Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, for appearing to renege on a pre-election pledge to introduce an Active Travel Act in Northern Ireland.

> Cycling UK slams Northern Ireland's "baffling" Tour de France bid when active travel strategy puts cyclists "at risk"

Then, in November, the news that Northern Ireland is preparing a joint bid to host the Tour de France later this decade was also treated by the charity as “baffling” when everyday safety policy in the region is still putting cyclists “at risk” and omits recent Highway Code changes.

Cycling UK’s spokesperson in Northern Ireland, Andrew McClean, stressed that whilst the charity would “love” to see the race return to the island of Ireland, “a real lasting legacy for cycling would be for Northern Ireland to stop ignoring the essential work required to help people travel cheaply, sustainably, and safely by bike”.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

