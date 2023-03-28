Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 856

Near Miss of the Day 856: Taxi driver almost hits cyclist — licensing body says no indication rider had hi-vis or lights

The hi-vis comment came despite the rider crossing a designated cycle section of a zebra crossing
by Dan Alexander
Tue, Mar 28, 2023 16:57
4

The ol' hi-vis and lights 'excuse' coming to Near Miss of the Day? Who'd have thought it?

Today's submission comes from a reader in Liverpool who was using this zebra crossing near Sefton Park (note the road markings before mentioning Rule 81 of the Highway Code regarding riding across crossings) when they were almost hit by a taxi driver.

Following a brief back and forth both parties continued on their way, the rider passing the footage on to Sefton Taxi Licensing Enforcement.

The response?

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. Having viewed the footage, the camera is extremely poor quality. Also there is no indication as to what hi-vis clothing you were wearing, or whether you had lights on your bike, to show motorists you were there. We will make a log of the incident, but as you say, it will be impossible to identify the driver

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

