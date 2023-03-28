Near Miss of the Day 856: Taxi driver almost hits cyclist — licensing body says no indication rider had hi-vis or lights

The ol' hi-vis and lights 'excuse' coming to Near Miss of the Day? Who'd have thought it?

Today's submission comes from a reader in Liverpool who was using this zebra crossing near Sefton Park (note the road markings before mentioning Rule 81 of the Highway Code regarding riding across crossings) when they were almost hit by a taxi driver.

Following a brief back and forth both parties continued on their way, the rider passing the footage on to Sefton Taxi Licensing Enforcement.

The response?

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. Having viewed the footage, the camera is extremely poor quality. Also there is no indication as to what hi-vis clothing you were wearing, or whether you had lights on your bike, to show motorists you were there. We will make a log of the incident, but as you say, it will be impossible to identify the driver

