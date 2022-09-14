“The AA aren’t advising people not to drive”: Cyclists react to British Cycling’s state funeral advice; “Classic case of ‘wear helmet, cannot think’”: Drivers blast lorry-drafting cyclists; Terpstra retires; Kangaroo versus cyclist + more on the live blog

Cycling UK has criticised Sinn Féin MLA and Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, for appearing to renege on a pre-election pledge to introduce an Active Travel Act in Northern Ireland.

In the run-up to May’s Northern Ireland Assembly election, the cycling charity sought pledges from all candidates to support investment in cycling, walking and wheeling through the implementation of an Active Travel Act. This campaign secured the support of 53 percent of the elected MLAs, including Sinn Féin’s O’Dowd, who took over the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) role following the election, replacing the outgoing SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon in the devolved executive.

Cycling UK says that such an Act, mirroring similar ground-breaking legislation in Wales, would enshrine a commitment in government policy to enable more cycling and walking.

However, in a letter sent to Cycling UK by O’Dowd’s office last month, the minister pledged his commitment “to consider taking forward legislation to support active travel, not to an Active Travel Act per se.”

While the Assembly is currently in deadlock due to the DUP’s opposition to the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, since taking office O’Dowd has approved two new road building projects and has guaranteed funding for a Greenway Project established by Mallon.

He has also decided to launch the third consultation in the space of a year concerning a trial cycle lane on the Limestone and Cavehill roads in Belfast, viewed by active travel advocates as key to delivering a proper cycling network in the city. However, those campaigners have been highly critical of the DfI’s approach to the project, which they say has been needlessly delayed through repeated consultations which fail to yield any new information.

Heading down to enjoy the #MaritimeFestival. The Cavehill Rd/Limestone Rd cycle lane can't come soon enough 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/0rDMAx73k0 — Meg Hoyt (@Meghoyt1) September 4, 2021

Andrew McClean, Cycling UK’s spokesperson in Northern Ireland said in a statement released today: “Minister O’Dowd, who is responsible for our roads and the way we move, is dithering and locking us all into future car dependency. In rejecting his pre-election promise of support for an Active Travel Act he is neglecting Northern Ireland's future as he locks us all into a fossil-fuelled dark age.

“Across Northern Ireland, we’re facing the burden of a cost-of-living crisis with driving an expensive necessity for many. Making cycling and walking more accessible gives us all a choice, a choice to make cheaper, healthier and more environmentally friendly trips for those local essential journeys.

“It’s baffling the Minister and his department can’t see the short and long-term benefits of encouraging more cycling and walking.”

While Cycling UK says they recognise that the current impasse at Stormont has made it more difficult to ensure progress on cycling and walking issues, the charity claims that active travel is still being ignored to the detriment of the residents of Northern Ireland.

“To date Cycling UK has received flimsy excuses as to why the Minister is doing nothing to help people travel cheaply,” said McClean.

“He’s signed off on new road schemes, so the very least he could do is begin scoping or beginning the consultation process on an Active Travel Act.”